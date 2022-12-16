New Incorporation and LLC filings
Wrightway Tree Service Inc., Andrew Hunter Wright, 493 Yankee Road in Judsonia, filed Dec. 5, 2022. (Change of registered agent report)
Lois’s Restaurant LLC, Martha Lois Blanton, 404 Campground Road in Beebe, filed Dec. 5, 2022. (Certificate of organization)
Rough Times Enterprises LLC, Randal Alvin Smith, 104 Deer Road in Rose Bud, filed Dec. 5, 2022. (Certificate of organization)
Gunner Auctions Inc., Guy C. Gallegos, 409 S. Cypress St. in Beebe, filed Dec. 6, 2022. (Reinstatement)
Emerging Oaks Counseling PLLC, Forrest Chadwick Smith, 2302 Orleans Place in Searcy, filed Dec. 6, 2022. (Certificate of organization)
Darcy Consulting LLC, Darcy Michelle Rutledge, 106 Jeremy St. in Bald Knob, filed Dec. 6, 2022. (Certificate of organization)
CHC Resources LLC, Cary Calhoun, 218 Country Lane Lot 2 in Searcy, filed Dec. 6, 2022. (Change of registered agent report)
Philip String Construction LLC, Philip String, 105 Rhode Island St. in Beebe, filed Dec. 6, 2022. (Certificate of organization)
Ross Ranch LLC, Robert Dean Ross, 1996 Holmes Road in Searcy, filed Dec. 7, 2022. (Tax contact update)
Seajay Custom Woodworks LLC, Joshua Gibb, 237 Ki Ke Acres Road in Searcy, filed Dec. 7, 2022. (Change of registered agent or office)
Martin J. Carey MD PA, Martin J. Carey, 25 Silver Oak Drive in Searcy, filed Dec. 8, 2022. (Reinstatement)
AP Properties LLC, Andrew Paul Sills, 1901 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway in Searcy, filed Dec. 8, 2022. (Reinstatement and change of registered agent report)
True Therapy Day Spa LLC, Jennifer M. Berner, 70 U.S. Highway 64 in Beebe, filed Dec. 9, 2022. (Miscellaneous filing)
Bankruptcy filings
Brandon and McKenney Alexander, 137 Wadley Road in Romance, document number 202213432, filed Dec. 8, 2022, Chapter 13, attorney: Lonnie Grimes.
Damon Shane and Amanda Bowden, 206 Billy Davis Drive in Searcy, document number 202213463, filed Dec. 12, 2022, Chapter 13, attorney: John M. Holstine.
Marriages
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Friday, Dec. 9
David Cyprian Glueck, 29, of Searcy and Caitlin Marie Garfield, 34, of Searcy
Joseph Charles Wright, 21, of Broseley, Mo., and Gayla Elizabeth Stilley, 21, of Fort Smith
Christopher Fred Workman, 49, of Cabot and Jayme Rachelle Smalley, 49, of Cabot
Monday, Dec. 12
Gavin Bailey Voyles, 21, of Bald Knob and Jonna Alexis Nicholson, 18, of Judsonia
Robert Lee Harris Jr., 41, of Beebe and Chenelle Alise Tims, 38, of Beebe
Tuesday, Dec. 13
Anthony Edmond Strode, 32, of Pangburn and Ariel Latasha Hollingshead, 29, of Searcy
Wednesday, Dec. 14
Zachary Thomas Kever, 29, of Searcy and Ashley Ann Sample, 40, of Searcy
Colby Steven Razer, 22, of Searcy and Sydney Dalen Pickard, 24, of Searcy
Memphis Gregory Noles, 19, of Searcy and Breanna Lynn Winberry, 20, of Searcy
Turner Neal Moon, 25, of Rose Bud and Katherine Coleen Miller, 25, of Rose Bud
Thursday, Dec. 15
Travis Dale Duwe, 30, of Searcy and Diana Lynn Davis, 25, of Searcy
Divorces
Certificates of absolute divorce or annulment issued through White County:
Thursday, Dec. 1
Plaintiff Carrie Granfield and defendant Steven Granfield; married June 5, 2004; filed Sept. 30, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Lindsey Hendrickson and defendant Tonya Hendrickson; married April 17, 2015; filed Oct. 3, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Jacqueline Gross and defendant Matthew Gross; married Sept. 29, 2018; filed Oct. 4, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Brett Wallace and defendant Audra Wallace; married June 5, 2016; filed Oct. 7, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Silma Santos and defendant Jesus Gonzalez; married Feb. 18, 2020; filed Oct. 12, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Rachel Newkirk and defendant Brian Newkirk; married June 2, 2012; filed Oct. 21, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Ashley Haney and defendant John Haney; married Oct. 5, 2019; filed Oct. 21, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Brittany Omealia and defendant Shane Omealia; married March 16, 2018; filed Nov. 10, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Madison Roetzel and defendant Joshua Roetzel of White County; married May 9, 2019; filed Dec. 29, 2021; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
