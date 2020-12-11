New Incorporation and LLC filings
Haute Body Contouring & Wellness Zone LLC, Phyllis Nichols, 2313 Nassau Lane in Searcy, filed Nov. 30, 2020.
TLR Light Production LLC, Tina Roy, 107 Drennan Drive in Beebe, filed Nov. 30, 2020.
Cruz Communications LLC, Julio Cruz, 13 Marshall Drive in Searcy, filed Dec. 4, 2020.
Mayorga Properties LLC, Luis Mayorga, 143 Emerald Lake in Searcy, filed Dec. 4, 2020.
Smokin J’s Products LLC, Kelly Brittain, 3116 Arkansas Highway 5 in El Paso, filed Dec. 4, 2020.
Bankruptcy filings
Megan Conway, 1920 W. Arch Ave. in Searcy, document number 202014415, filed Dec. 2, 2020, Chapter 7, attorney: Mickey L. Stevens.
Michael Paul Bajorek, 708 W. College Ave. in Beebe, document number 202014435, filed Dec. 4, 2020, Chapter 13, attorney: Kyle Havner.
Alma Sue Ward, 503 Rhode Island in Beebe, document number 202014436, filed Dec. 4, 2020, Chapter 13, attorney: Lonnie Grimes.
Randall Wayne and Dana Melissa McMahan, 260 Oak Forrest Road in Searcy, document number 202014442, filed Dec. 4, 2020, Chapter 13, attorney: Brandon M. Haubert.
Marriages
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Thursday, Dec. 3
Christopher Ronnie Cauldwell, 20, of Beebe and Dana Jo Sackwar, 19, of Beebe
Christopher S. Powell, 32, of Ward and Blythe Ann Snelson, 27, of Ward
Friday, Dec. 4
Zachary Marion Conner Simpson, 20, of Quitman and Trisha Jolee Young, 18, of Quitman
Jessie Gustaco Salazar, 26, of Beebe and Lauren Lanae Wolf, 30, of Beebe
Jason Lyle Kellems, 20, of Searcy and Cheyenne Nicole Hester, 17, of Searcy
Scott Alexander Martin, 22, of Bald Knob and Jessica M. Pratt, 32, of Bald Knob
Monday, Dec. 7
Daniel Lynn Price, 49, of Searcy and Cassondra E. Jones, 54, of Searcy
Landon Chas Smith, 21, of Searcy and Grace Ann Burruss, 19, of Searcy
Cody Lane Walls, 24, of Judsonia and Allison Lee Foster, 26, of Judsonia
Robert Alan White III, 26, of Beebe and Savannah Grace Lamb, 21, of Beebe
Tuesday, Dec. 8
Troy Austin Treece, 26, of Searcy and Hannah Marie Parkridge, 23, of Searcy
David Lee Wolfe Jr., 41, of Searcy and Cortney Blair Green, 31, of Searcy
Wednesday, Dec. 9
Kelvin D. Brown, 46, of Searcy and Terria Lasha Kittrell, 37, of Searcy
Divorces
Certificates of absolute divorce or annulment issued through White County:
Wednesday, Dec. 9
Plaintiff Marjorie Shands and defendant Steven Shands; married July 12, 1997; filed May 28, 2019; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Lance Nichols and defendant Cheryl Nichols; married May 25, 2011; filed Aug. 26, 2019; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Michael Phifer and defendant Laura Phifer of White County; married Nov. 19, 2018; filed Oct. 4, 2019; one child affected; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Sharee Knapp and defendant Kalope Knapp; married Sept. 2, 2011; filed Oct. 8, 2019; two children affected; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Gideon Williams and defendant Correy Williams; married June 20, 2015; filed Dec. 5, 2019; one child affected; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Melissa Brown and defendant Timothy Brown; married March 20, 2017; filed Feb. 18, 2020; alleged cause: continuous separation.
Plaintiff Bethany Graves and defendant Michael Graves; married June 10, 2015; filed April 16, 2020; one child affected; alleged cause: continuous separation.
Plaintiff Michael Pallone and defendant Karen Pallone of White County; married June 16, 1990; filed May 4, 2020; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Valerie Hartwick and defendant Brandon Hodge; married Oct. 13, 2011; filed June 3, 2020; one child affected; alleged cause: continuous separation.
Plaintiff Terry Williams and defendant Joyce Williams; married March 12, 1988; filed July 14, 2020; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Katlean Colburn and defendant Perry Colburn; married Feb. 10, 2019; filed July 16, 2020; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Tracy Ervin and defendant Vire Ervin; married Dec. 18, 2012; filed July 29, 2020; alleged cause: continuous separation.
Plaintiff Angela Archer and defendant Robert Archer; married July 27, 2017; filed July 29, 2020; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff John McAfee and defendant Sharon McAfee of White County; married April 2, 1977; filed Aug. 4, 2020; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Ashley McCollum and defendant Andrew McCollum; married June 5, 2004; filed Aug. 21, 2020; three children affected; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Kacie Stovall and defendant Christopher Stovall; married March 14, 2019; filed Sept. 1, 2020; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Cassandra Duncan and defendant Jordan Duncan; married Dec. 30, 2014; filed Sept. 15, 2020; one child affected; alleged cause: indignities.
Code Enforcement
The following are the monthly permit reports for the Searcy Inspection Department for November 2020: (Each permit is followed by the address, value and fees.)
New single family
Dietz Construction, 1319 Bent Tree Lane, $215,000, $490
Dietz Construction, 1323 Bent Tree Lane, $215,000, $490
Hite Construction, 1000 Merritt St., $63,000, $177.40
Hite Construction, 1002 Merritt St., $63,000, $177.40
Hite Construction, 1004 Merritt St., $63,000, $177.40
Hite Construction, 1006 Merritt St., $63,000, $177.40
Hite Construction, 1008 Merritt St., $63,000, $177.40
Hite Construction, 1010 Merritt St., $63,000, $177.40
Hite Construction, 1012 Merritt St., $63,000, $177.40
Hite Construction, 1014 Merritt St., $63,000, $177.40
Hite Construction, 1016 Merritt St., $63,000, $177.40
Hite Construction, 1018 Merritt St., $63,000, $177.40
Hite Construction, 1020 Merritt St., $63,000, $177.40
Hite Construction, 1022 Merritt St., $63,000, $177.40
Hite Construction, 1024 Merritt St., $63,000, $177.40
Hite Construction, 1026 Merritt St., $63,000, $177.40
Total value: $1,312,000
Total fees: $3,463.60
Remodel/addition single family
Shepherd Palmer, 805 W. Academy Ave., $10,000, $50
Main Building, 1102 Dobbins Drive, $60,000, $165
Steve Ward, 105 Orchid Drive, $125,000, $327.50
Covington Building, 110 Ridge Place, $80,000, $215
Cox Construction Group LLC, 812 Skyline Drive, $22,212, $70.53
Total value: $297,212
Total fees: $828.03
New commercial
David Paul Builders, 415 Rodgers Drive, $6,400,000, $16,165
Diversified Construction, 115 Greer Drive, $262,000, $722.98
Midland Industrial Services, 1160 Higginson St., $2,200,000, $5,665
Jerry Joyner Construction, 112 Phillip Miles Road, $50,000, $140
Jerry Joyner Construction, 509 Jimmy Carr Drive, $250,000, $640
Jerry Joyner Construction, 509 Jimmy Carr Drive, $50,000, $140
Total value: $9,212,000
Total fees: $23,472.98
Add to commercial
BWC Builders Inc., 2205 E. Race Ave., $23,000, $72.50
Property owner, 903 Randall Drive, $9,000, $50
David Paul Builders, 2921 Hawkins Drive, $750,000, $1,890
Total value: $782,000
Total fees: $2,012.50
Electrical permits
Arnold Blevins Electric, 210 E. Vine Ave., new construction, $50
Clairday Electric, 915 Skyline Drive, meter, $50
Two Volts Up Electric, 803 N. Sowell Ave., remodel, $50
Hale Electric, 600 Ethel Drive, remodel, $50
Graywalt Properties, 805 W. Academy Ave., remodel, $50
RRR Electric, 2208 Nathan Drive, new construction, $50
RRR Electric, 2210 Nathan Drive, new construction, $50
RRR Electric, 2300 Nathan Drive, new construction, $50
Michael Kee Electric, 3524 E. Race Ave., remodel, $50
Cin Con Electric, 402 N. Grand St., remodel, $50
Stokes Electric, 806 S. Main St. No. 4, new construction, $50
Midland Industrial/Electrical, 1160 Higginson St., new construction, $50
Seark Services, 20 Castlewood Court, new construction, $50
Seark Services, 902 Sinclair Court, new construction, $50
Two Volts Up Electric, 903 Randall Drive, remodel, $50
Property Owner, 900 W. Race Ave., remodel, $50
Clairday Electric, 1311 E. Race Ave., meter, $50
David Paul Builders, 2921 Hawkins Drive, remodel, $50
Cin Con Electric, 1205 N. Laurel Lane, new construction, $50
Stokes Electric, 3645 Ferren Trail, remodel, $50
Property owner, 406 E. Vine Ave., remodel, $50
Sunpro Solar, 2304 Orleans Place, solar panel, $139.57
Total fees: $1,189.57
Certificate of occupancy
Steve Ward Construction, 7 Erin Drive
Dietz Construction, 3235 Sugar Creek Drive
Plumbing inspections and permits
Doug James Plumbing, 108 Choctaw Drive, gas inspection, $35
Brien Black Plumbing, 927 Sinclair Court, new construction, $50
Doug James Plumbing, 900 N. Cedar St., gas inspection, $35
BBS Plumbers, 126 Choctaw Drive, W/H, changeout, $18
Doug James Plumbing, 800 N. Cedar St., W/H, changeout, $18
Michael Linn’s Plumbing, 100 Cloverdale Blvd., water/sewer service, $35
Shafer Plumbing, 12 Southridge Lane, RPZ, $15
Andily Plumbing, 311 Jennifer Lane, W/H, changeout, $18
Chuck’s Plumbing, 1302 N. Maple St., remodel, $50
Nabco Plumbing, 415 Rodgers Drive, gas inspection, $35
Doug James Plumbing, 901 Randall Drive, water/sewer service, $35
Hayes Plumbing, 806 S. Main St. No. 4, new construction, $50
Brien Black Plumbing, 1009 E. Beebe-Capps Expressway, remodel, $50
Michael Linn’s Plumbing, 307 E. Center Ave., gas inspection, $35
Doug James Plumbing, 124 Jawanda Lane, W/H, changeout, $18
Ray Lusk Plumbing, 1160 Higginson St., new construction, $50
Doug James Plumbing, 1507 W. Arch Ave., W/H, changeout, $18
Able Plumbing, 25 Harding Drive, remodel, $50
Doug James Plumbing, 406 E. Center Ave., gas inspection, $35
A Isaacson Plumbing, 1102 Dobbins Drive, gas inspection, $35
Andily Plumbing, 111 Jennifer Lane, W/H, changeout, $18
Jody Kelly Plumbing, 2921 Hawkins Drive, remodel, $50
Beardsley Plumbing, 3705 E. Race Ave., W/H, changeout, $18
Able Plumbing, 810 Golf View Drive, remodel, $50
Doug James Plumbing, 5 Marlaine Circle, W/H, changeout, $18
Doug James Plumbing, 1128 Bent Tree Lane, W/H, changeout, $18
Lindsey Plumbing, 68 Country Club Circle, gas inspection, $35
Chuck’s Plumbing, 5 C Valley Drive, new construction, $50
Doug James Plumbing, 8 Searcy Municipal Airport, gas inspection, $35
B&W Plumbing, 1412 Wallis Drive, remodel, $50
Williams Plumbing, 52 Hartwell Circle, W/H, changeout, $18
Hayes Plumbing, 112 Phillip Miles Road, new construction, $50
Farr Better Plumbing, 3400 E. Race Ave., new construction, $50
Brien Black Plumbing, 110 Country Club S., remodel, $50
Doug James Plumbing, 1010 Davis Drive, W/H, changeout, $36
Michael Linn’s Plumbing, 711 E. Market Ave., water/sewer service, $35
Doug James Plumbing, 43 Indian Trail, W/H, changeout, $18
Total fees: $1,284
Fence permits
Bill’s Fence, 2211 E. Race Ave., $2,745, $21.86
Weco Land Management, 148 U.S. Highway 167 N., $15
Bobby Valdez, 1604 W. Pleasure Ave., $15
Faith Fence, 1208 W. Pleasure Ave., $15
Faith Fence, 613 Pin Oak Drive, $15
Faith Fence, 1005 Golf Course Drive, $15
Home owner, 2206 Daniel Drive, $15
Cora Blandon, 402 W. Woodruff Ave., $15
Faith Fence, 104 Christi St., $15
Faith Fence, 11 Valley Drive, $15
Property owner, 802 Skyline Drive, $15
Faith Fence, 63 Country Club Circle, $15
Total value: $2,745
Total fees: $186.86
HVAC permits and inspections
Mason Heat & Air, 2413 Normandy Lane, addition, $35
Mize Heat & Air, 703 Live Oak Drive, changeout, $23
Harris Heat & Air, 1001 Randall Drive, changeout, $23
Aircare, 8 Se Searcy Municipal Airport, changeout, $23
Knupp Service Co, 110 Country Club South, changeout, $23
SS&L Heat & Air, 509 W. Race Ave., changeout, $23
Julian Heat & Air, 6 Stoneybrook Lane, changeout, $23
Searcy Heat & Air, 2213 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway, changeout, $23
Budget Heat & Air, 903 Merritt St., changeout, $23
Red Hog Refrigeration Heat & Air, 2001 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway, remodel, $65
Noland Services, 806 S. Main St. No. 4, new construction, $65
Mohr Air Conditioning, 2400 Brittany Lane, changeout, $23
Billy Ellis Service, 1401 W. Pleasure Ave., changeout, $23
Julian Heat & Air, 310 E. Center Ave., changeout, $23
Cooper Heat & Air, 304 S. Blanton St., changeout, $23
Mize Heat & Air, 4 Westgate St., changeout, $23
Mize Heat & Air, 902 Sinclair Court, new construction, $50
Mohr Air Conditioning, 1508 W. Center Ave., changeout, $23
Aircare, 15 Hartwell Ave., changeout, $23
Noland Services, 3524 E. Race Ave., ductwork, $35
Jody Kelley Plumbing/Heat & Ar, 2921 Hawkins Drive, remodel, $110
Billy Ellis Service, 806 N. Maple St., changeout, $23
Billy Ellis Service, 200 S. Main St., changeout, $23
Memphis Heat & Air, 40 Dalewood Drive, changeout, $23
Mohr Air Conditioning, 205 Indian Trail, changeout, $23
Searcy Heat & Air, 109 Charles Thomas Blvd., ductwork, $35
Thomas Heat & Air, 5 Cloverdale Blvd., changeout, $23
Mohr Air Conditioning, 7 Dalewood Drive, changeout, $23
Billy Ellis Service, 1205 N. Laurel Lane, new construction, $50
Total fees: $928
Storage/accessory buildings
Property owner, 603 W. Woodruff Ave., $6,000, $30
Property owner, 515 Key Largo Drive, $2,100, $20.25
Property owner, 12 Blackberry Road, $30,000, $90
Property owner, 106 S. Cone St., $3,200, $23
Property owner, 43 Westgate St., $3,500, $15
Total value: $44,800
Total fees: $178.25
Signs
Creative Signs, 2005 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway, $600, $16.50
All About Graphics, 407 S. Main St., $700, $16.75
All About Graphics, 106 W. Race Ave., $300, $15.75
All About Graphics, 1611 W. Pleasure Ave., $2,909, $22.27
Total value: $4,509
Total fees: $71.27
Total value, November 2020: $11,655,266
Total fees, November 2020: $33,615.06
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.