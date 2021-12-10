New Incorporation and LLC filings
USA Tobacco Store LLC, Raees Ahmad, 2909 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, filed Nov. 29, 2021.
Luxury Nomad RV’s LLC, 508 W. Pleasure Ave. in Searcy, filed Dec. 1, 2021.
Mike Smith Contracting Inc., 508 W. Pleasure Ave. in Searcy, filed Dec. 1, 2021.
Shade Tree Distribution Inc., 508 W. Pleasure Ave. in Searcy, filed Dec. 1, 2021.
Cornerstone Processing & Extraction LLC, Mark Holloway, 34 East Hill Lake Road in Griffithville, filed Dec. 1, 2021.
Josh Gibson Plumbing LLC, Joshua Tyler Gibson, 17785 Stevens Lane in Griffithville, filed Dec. 1, 2021.
Chalco Food LLC, Franco Christopher Chalco, 192 Richard Lauen Road in Searcy, filed Dec. 1, 2021.
Tisher LLC, Rebecca Ann Smith Kersh, 2303 Saxony Blvd. in Searcy, filed Dec. 2, 2021.
Harston Branch LLC, Rebecca Ann Smith Kersh, 2303 Saxony Blvd. in Searcy, filed Dec. 2, 2021.
Wild 40 Farms LLC, Todd W. Smith, 138 Baxley Road in McRae, filed Dec. 2, 2021.
FJD North America LLC, Carson L. Courson, 143 Lloyd Henderson Road in Beebe, filed Dec. 2, 2021.
Martinelli’s Italian Grill Inc., Charles Smith, 206 N. Locust St. in Searcy, filed Dec. 3, 2021.
Books By The Pound LLC, Karen Denise Eaton, 105 Heritage Lane in Searcy, filed Dec. 3, 2021.
Bankruptcy filings
Jakob G. and Juleigh D. Jones, 154 Holly Lane in Pangburn, document number 202113180, filed Nov. 30, 2021, Chapter 7, attorney: Gregory Niblock.
Kymberlee D. Cox, 10 Susan Drive in Searcy, document number 202113181, filed Nov. 30, 2021, Chapter 7, attorney: Gregory Niblock.
Misty Danielle Phillips, 285 Round Mountain Road in El Paso, document number 202113241, filed Dec. 5, 2021, Chapter 13, attorney: Brandon M. Haubert.
Marriages
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Thursday, Dec. 2
Samuel Verkler Young, 24, of Jonesboro and Sydney Ann McGill, 23, of Judsonia
Friday, Dec. 3
John Dennis Davidson, 29, of Judsonia and Alejandra Elisa Betancourt, 26, of Judsonia
Cesar Arechiga Ramirez, 30, of Kensett and Corinne McKinnon Lowery, 22, of Judsonia
Gerald Alan Goss, 27, of Beebe and Hannah Rachel Hall, 30, of Beebe
Monday, Dec. 6
Kenny Roland Termin, 69, of Searcy and Llvonne Virginia Redman, 61, of Searcy
Rhondal Devin Madron, 21, of Beebe and Whitney Lou Linda Estell, 19, of Beebe
Brandon Eric Pruitt Jr., 31, of Beebe and Nicole Danielle Bryant, 33, of Beebe
Tuesday, Dec. 7
Easton Everett Eads, 21, of Searcy and Julia Elizabeth Ballinger, 23, of Searcy
Wednesday, Dec. 8
Dervin Baudilio Pedroza Xul, 24, of Searcy and Esly Karina Salgado Alonzo, 21, of Searcy
Thursday, Dec. 9
Brent Ray Loyd, 24, of Magazine and Caelyn Jene Longing, 23, of Magazine
Divorces
Certificates of absolute divorce or annulment issued through White County:
Plaintiff Alecia Cook and defendant Joshua Cook; married Sept. 13, 2013; filed July 30, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Lathan Garnett and defendant Kenzlie Garnett of Craighead County; married June 20, 2018; filed Aug. 12, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Amanda Statler and defendant Dennis Statler; married Nov. 5, 2016; filed Aug. 17, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Bryan Talley and defendant Jessica Talley; married Aug. 20, 2005; filed Aug. 19, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Patsy Morgan and defendant Danny Morgan; married Feb. 28, 1992; filed Sept. 1, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Lana Taylor and defendant Steven Taylor of Pulaski County; married May 6, 2009; filed Sept. 3, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Tonya Carter and defendant Chris Carter; married Sept. 9, 2017; filed Sept. 9, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Tammy Outlaw-Miller and defendant Kevin Outlaw-Miller of White County; married March 25, 2005; filed Sept. 13, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Rebecca Vanderbilt and defendant John Vanderbilt; married Nov. 7, 2020; filed Sept. 13, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
