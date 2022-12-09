New Incorporation and LLC filings
River Oaks Land Management Inc., Mark Tipton, 191 Lonesome Pine Lane in Searcy, filed Nov. 28, 2022. (Change of registered agent report)
Vance Tech LLC, Harper Vance Wagner, 505 Country Club Road in Searcy, filed Nov. 28, 2022. (Certificate of organization)
AMG Lawn Care & Landscaping LLC, Adalberto Miranda Garcia, 126 Angel Circle in Beebe, filed Nov. 29, 2022.
Las Cabos Social Club of Morrilton, 206 N. Locust St. in Searcy, filed Nov. 30, 2022. (Articles of amendment)
SGE Inc., 1800 Queensway St. in Searcy, filed Dec. 1, 2022. (Change of registered agent report and reinstatement)
Cedar Island Threads LLC, Laura Davis, 556 Cedar Corner Road in Judsonia, filed Dec. 1, 2022. (Change of registered agent report)
Bankruptcy filings
Tommy L. Thompson, 510 N. Van St. in Searcy, document number 202213317, filed Nov. 29, 2022, Chapter 7, attorney: Doug Lickert
Marty Wayne Long, 1135 Missile Base Road in Judsonia, document number 202213346, filed Nov. 30, 2022, Chapter 7, attorney: Joel G. Hargis.
Jennifer Hollowell, 440 Natalie Circle in Searcy, document number 202213351, filed Nov. 30, 2022, Chapter 13, attorney: Gregory Niblock.
Derrell Eugene Ray Jr. and Amy Jo Ray, P.O. Box 271 in Searcy, document number 202213353, filed Nov. 30, 2022, Chapter 13, attorney: Kyle Havner.
Don Michael Murphree, 225 Paradise Road in Judsonia, document number 202213380, filed Dec. 2, 2022, Chapter 7, attorney: Lonnie Grimes.
Marriages
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Wednesday, Nov. 30
William Joseph Wayne Barker, 29, of Searcy and Kira Rae Smoker, 30, of Searcy
Friday, Dec. 2
Warren Samuel Harold, 22, of Searcy and Laci Marie Short, 18, of Searcy
Cody Bryan Mason Jr., 23, of Bald Knob and Madison Kay Alverson, 18, of Searcy
Mark Edward Perry, 62, of Ward and Clarissa B. Lewis, 60, of Ward
Billy Jack Adams, 61, of Searcy and Mary June Ashworth, 74, of Searcy
Monday, Dec. 5
Freddie Ray Curtis, 64, of Higginson and Phyllis Ann Mitchell, 69, of Searcy
Brandon Glenn Tate, 27, of Searcy and Chasitey Nicole Smith, 30, of Searcy
Derek Michael Jobe, 22, of Searcy and Caroline Grace Metheny, 22, of Searcy
Tuesday, Dec. 6
William Matthew Bennett, 21, of Judsonia and Kyndall Ryan White, 19, of Searcy
William Richard Harris, 31, of Bald Knob and Tiffany Ann Marie Konopinsk, 30, of Bald Knob
Wednesday, Dec. 7
Jackie William Hoyle, 48, of McRae and Anita Leanne Pickett, 31, of McRae
Thursday, Dec. 8
Skyler Alexander Reaper, 19, of Searcy and Isabella Grace McEuen, 18, of Searcy
Nicolas Junior Lopez, 24, of Searcy and Sarai Jennifer Mendez, 22, of Searcy
Jimmy Ray Meachum, 53, of Judsonia and Shelly Michelle Barnes, 50, of Judsonia
Divorces
Certificates of absolute divorce or annulment issued through White County:
Thursday, Dec. 1
Plaintiff Kathern Coleman and defendant Vernon Lofton; married July 24, 2021; filed June 27, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Nelson Roberson and defendant Audra Roberson; married Oct. 28, 1998; filed July 14, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Christy Hastings and defendant Cully Hastings; married March 16, 2001; filed July 27, 2022; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Makayla Rowell-Payne and defendant Kaylynn Payne; married April 5, 2021; filed Aug. 19, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Kyler Parchman and defendant Courtney Parchman; married Aug. 8, 2016; filed Sept. 12, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Tammy Westbrook and defendant Raymond Westbrook; married Dec. 31, 2014; filed Sept. 13, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Donald Patterson and defendant Crystal Patterson; married Oct. 28, 1992; filed Sept. 15, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Rebecca Collvins and defendant Gerald Collvins; married May 15, 2012; filed Sept. 26, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Adelyn Willett and defendant Robert Willett; married May 16, 2018; filed Sept. 28, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Mary Cantrell and defendant Steve Cantrell; married Dec. 29, 2003; filed Sept. 29, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Iris Armer and defendant William Spears; married June 20, 2021; filed Sept. 29, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
