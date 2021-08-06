New Incorporation and LLC filings
SGSO Enterprises LLC, Robert Tyler Mayo, 37 Mohawk Drive in Searcy, filed July 26, 2021.
Tobacco Jacks Inc., Abdul Tawab, 500 N. Cross St. in Searcy, filed July 27, 2021.
Redwood Haven RV Park LLC, Annette Sue Brewer, 300 Hodge Road in Judsonia, filed July 28, 2021.
RMZ Trucking LLC, 508 W. Pleasure Ave. in Searcy, filed July 28, 2021.
You Have Purpose LLC, Rachel Smith, 110 Buck Glade Road in Beebe, filed July 29, 2021.
La Rosita Mexican Grill LLC, Karen Jones, 1248 N. St in Kensett, filed July 30, 2021.
Mamba Contracting LLC, Jacob Jones, 154 Holly Lane in Pangburn, filed July 30, 2021.
Bankruptcy filings
Jonathan E. Mason, 305 Velvet Ridge Road in Bradford, document number 202111991, filed July 27, 2021, Chapter 13, attorney: Walden M. Cash.
Stacey L. Kelly, 711 N. Grand Ave. in McRae, document number 202111994, filed July 27, 2021, Chapter 13, attorney: Gregory Niblock.
Charles Castile, 801 N. Cypress St. in Beebe, document number 202111995, filed July 27, 2021, Chapter 7, attorney: Anh-Thu C. Doan.
Blake Edward Mahoney, 809 McAfee Medical Circle Apt. G in Beebe, document number 202112011, filed July 29, 2021, Chapter 7, attorney: Lonnie Grimes.
Samuel E. and Judy Diane Newsom, 2063 U.S. Highway 64 W. in El Paso, document number 202112012, filed July 29, 2021, Chapter 13, attorney: Lonnie Grimes.
Timmy L. and Teresa A. Hicks, 154 Yarnell Road in Searcy, document number 202112016, filed July 29, 2021, Chapter 7, attorney: Gregory Niblock.
David N. Britt, 17440 Arkansas Highway 11 N. in Griffithville, document number 202112067, filed Aug. 3, 2021, Chapter 13, attorney: Gregory Niblock.
Tammy W. Branham, 17440 Arkansas Highway 11 N. in Griffithville, document number 202112067, filed Aug. 3, 2021, Chapter 13, attorney: Gregory Niblock.
Marriages
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Thursday, July 29
Christopher J. Bishop, 43, of Conway and Stacy Allison Baker, 44, of Searcy
Steven Taylor Covington, 27, of Searcy and Jeri Lee Augustine, 29, of Searcy
Friday, July 30
Cody Lane Smith, 21, of Judsonia and Sunnie Rae Coffman, 21, of Judsonia
Lorn Dwight Self, 33, of Searcy and Katherine Marie Nolen, 31, of Mount Vernon
Jerry Dale Rains, 52, of Pangburn and Aleah M. Demaggio, 40, of Pangburn
Isaac Devin Swindle, 21, of Searcy and Elizabeth A. Richardson, 27, of Searcy
Luis Felipe Tirado, 23, of Cabot and Estela Monique Taylor, 23, of Ward
Monday, Aug. 2
Jordon Nathaniel Shaw, 23, of Cabot and Annalise Olivia Merritt, 20, of Cabot
Chantry Maclane Wilson, 23, of Romance and Jessica Kate Vanwinkle, 27, of Searcy
Tuesday, Aug. 3
Jared Lee Nutt, 20, of Searcy and Emily Nadine Harris, 19, of Judsonia
Gavin Lee Pickens, 40, of Bald Knob and Katharine Marie Greene, 35, of Bald Knob
Ronald Grand Brown, 22, of Beebe and Lesley Lynn Keene, 20, of Beebe
Wednesday, Aug. 4
Joseph Dale Askins, 21, of El Paso and Olivia Rose Bradford, 19, of McRae
Duane Moody Herndon Jr., 52, of El Paso and Christie D. Whited, 49, of El Paso
Chase Andrew Davidson, 20, of Kensett and Torie Elizabeth Maddox, 25, of Ward
Rohan Lubbe, 26, of Judsonia and Regan Mackenzie Collins, 28, of Judsonia
James Jeffery Barlow, 26, of Judsonia and Mykayla Rachelle Defoure, 27, of Judsonia
Anthony T. Seekins Jr., 37, of Beebe and Natasha Nichole Moix, 36, of Beebe
Thursday, Aug. 5
David Michael McAnnally, 62, of Searcy and Jamie Denise Nole, 27, of Searcy
Divorces
Certificates of absolute divorce or annulment issued through White County:
Tuesday, Aug. 3
Plaintiff James Reed and defendant Judith Reed of White County; married Dec. 31, 2005; filed Jan. 8, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Stephanie Davidson and defendant Samuel Davidson; married May 12, 2000; filed Jan. 13, 2021; alleged cause: continuous separation.
Plaintiff Michelle Lytle and defendant Donald Lytle; married Dec. 13, 2008; filed Jan. 20, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Brittany Poindexter and defendant Clayton Poindexter of White County; married Sept. 30, 2016; filed Jan. 25, 2021; one child affected; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Elizabeth De Los Angeles and defendant David De Los Angeles; married July 10, 2007; filed June 27, 2019; two children affected; case was contested; alleged cause: continuous separation.
Plaintiff Skyler Henderson and defendant Austin Henderson; married July 14, 2014; filed Feb. 13, 2020; one child affected; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Brittany Cox and defendant Kevin Cox of White County; married Sept. 1, 2011; filed March 13, 2020; one child affected; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Tracy Upchurch and defendant James Upchurch of White County; married June 25, 2015; filed May 7, 2020; one child affected; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Timothy Lewis and defendant Rena Lewis of White County; married Sept. 20, 2014; filed May 29, 2020; one child affected; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Roger Wertenberger and defendant Katherine Walker; married Feb. 1, 2010; filed Aug. 5, 2020; two children affected; alleged cause: continuous separation.
Plaintiff Bethany Hardy and defendant Jason Hardy; married Nov. 3, 2007; filed Aug. 18, 2020; two children affected; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Hannah Page and defendant Robert Page; married Sept. 9, 2017; filed Aug. 19, 2020; two children affected; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Edy Mejia and defendant Tea Mejia; married June 18, 2016; filed Nov. 24, 2020; three children affected; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Megan Anthony and defendant Morris Anthony; married March 13, 2020; filed Dec. 28, 2020; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Jaime Sellers and defendant Dustin Sellers; married March 13, 1999; filed Feb. 8, 2021; one child affected; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Amanda Morgan and defendant Phillip Morgan; married Jan. 11, 2016; filed March 3, 2021; one child affected; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Misty Bell and defendant Cody Bell; married Dec. 20, 2008; filed March 10, 2021; two children affected; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Monica Turner and defendant Casey Jones; married June 10, 2019; filed March 15, 2021; one child affected; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Joshia Luna and defendant Katlyn Luna; married Sept. 18, 2017; filed March 18, 2021; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Erika Cato and defendant James Cato; married Dec. 17, 2006; filed March 26, 2021; one child affected; alleged cause: continuous separation.
Plaintiff Turner Lacey and defendant Keaton Turner; married June 1, 2019; filed April 13, 2021; one child affected; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Billy Bazzle and defendant Christa Bazzle of White County; married April 1, 2010; filed April 13, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Austin Melvin and defendant Chelsea Melvin; married Sept. 25, 2015; filed April 14, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Tyler Curtis and defendant Kinsey Curtis; married May 20, 2017; filed April 14, 2021; one child affected; alleged cause: indignities.
Code Enforcement – Searcy
The following are the monthly permit reports for the Searcy Inspection Department for July 2021: (Each permit is followed by the address, value and fees.)
New Single Family
Darryl Wolford Construction, 1307 Ridgefield Circle, $120,000, $627.40
Darryl Wolford Construction, 1309 Ridgefield Circle, $120,000, $627.40
Total value: $240,000
Total fees: $1,254.80
Remodel/addition single family
Property owner, 16 Stoneybrook Lane, $20,000, $65
Property owner, 602 N. Walnut St., $13,000, $50
Lindsey Plumbing, 1516 E. Market Ave., $15,000, $50
Property owner, 101 N. Lucy St., $13,000, $50
Total value: $61,000
Total fees: $215
New commercial
CDI Contractors LLC, 205 S. Spring St., $375,000, $952.50
Delk Construction, 2605 E. Moore Ave., $2,253,225, $7,907.28
Hart Construction, 110 E. Race Ave., $20,004,585, $60,026.46
Total value: $22,632,810
Total fees: $68,886.24
Add to commercial
Wagner General Contractors, 1711 Higginson St., $50,000, $140
Wagner General Contractors, 2219 E. Race Ave., $110,000, $290
Wagner General Contractors, 2221 E. Race Ave., $60,000, $165
Wagner General Contractors, 2223 E. Race Ave., $180,000, $465
Total value: $400,000
Total fees: $1,060
Demolition permits
Cody Hayes Construction, 2425 E. Moore Ave., $50
Total fees: $50
Electrical permits
Billy Mckinney Electric, 33 Jenny Lynn Drive, extra/re-inspection, $35
SE Ark Services, 1404 Ridgefield Circle, new construction, $50
Gary Houston Electric Company, 709 W. Arch Ave., new construction, $50
Stokes Electric, 115 Bristlecone Road, remodel, $50
Se Ark Services, 2617 E. Race Ave. Suite B, remodel, $50
Atlantic Key Energy, 1026 Hope Lane, solar panels, $75,000, $237.50
Carlton Webb Electric, 2219 E. Race Ave., remodel, $50
Carlton Webb Electric, 2221 E. Race Ave., remodel, $50
Carlton Webb Electric, 2223 E. Race Ave., remodel, $50
Vaughan Service, 200 W. Pleasure Ave., meter, $50
Stokes Electric, 3002 E. Race Ave., meter, $50
Carlton Webb Electric, 1711 Higginson St., remodel, $50
Robert Allen Electric, 2605 E. Moore Ave., new construction, $50
Clairday Electric, 208 S. Moss St., meter, $50
Clairday Electric, 26 S River Oaks Trace, meter, $50
Vaughan Service, 1516 E. Market Ave., remodel, $50
Fureigh Electric, 306 School House Road, new construction, $50
Reed Electric, 1609 E. Race Ave., meter, $50
GNC Electric, 811 S. Main St. Suite H, remodel, $50
Stokes Electric, 101 N. Lucy St., remodel, $50
Agsolar LLC, 6 Sherwood Loop, solar panels, $41,510.88, $153.78
Hobby Electric, 118 Central Ave., extra/re-inspection, $35
Two Volts Electric, 508 S. Main St., meter, $50
Carlton Webb Electric, 304 W. Lincoln Ave., meter, $50
SRS Electric, 602 N. Walnut St., remodel, $50
Total fees: $1,511.28
Plumbing inspections and permits
Doug James Plumbing, 1619 W. Vine Ave., W/H changeout, $18
Ingram’s Plumbing, 1505 W. Park Ave., remodel, $50
Lindsey’s Plumbing, 1518 E. Market Ave., gas inspection, $35
Brien Black Plumbing, 1006 E. Lincoln Ave., new construction, $50
Chuck’s Plumbing, 1922 W. Arch Ave., remodel, $50
Lindsey’s Plumbing, 300 W. Mulberry Ave., W/H changeout, $18
Albe Plumbing, 110 Liles Drive, gas inspection, $70
Comfort Systems, 1330 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway, remodel, $50
B & W Plumbing, 2822 W. Country Club Road, new construction, $50
Albe Plumbing, 5 Blackberry Road, gas inspection, $35
Crossfield Plumbing, 2219 E. Race Ave., remodel, $50
Crossfield Plumbing, 2221 E. Race Ave., remodel, $50
Crossfield Plumbing, 2223 E. Race Ave., remodel, $50
Lindsey’s Plumbing, 1516 E. Market Ave., remodel, $50
National HVAC Service, 301 N. Ella St., gas inspection, $35
Lindsey’s Plumbing, 46 Westgate St., gas inspection, $35
Wesley Carter Plumbing, 606 W. Pleasure Ave., Water Service, $35
Wesley Carter Plumbing, 602 N. Walnut St., remodel, $50
A Isaacson Plumbing, 504 S. Main St., remodel, $50
Lindsey’s Plumbing, 105 E. Lincoln Ave., remodel, $50
Lindsey’s Plumbing, 2315 Cattail Road, W/H changeout, $18
Able Plumbing, 1711 Higginson St., remodel, $50
Chuck’s Plumbing, 1205 Skyline Drive, W/H changeout, $90
NABCO Mechanical & Electrical, 110 E. Race Ave., new construction, $50
Total fees: $1,089
Fence permits
Vaughan Service, 2006 E. Park Ave., $8,806, $37.02
Faith Fence, 1109 W. Center Ave., $15
Faith Fence, 5 White Oak Court, $15
Faith Fence, 10 Julner Drive, $15
Chris Price Home Improvements, 600 N. Spring St., $15
Bobby’s Fence, 47 River Oaks Trace, $15
Faith Fence, 500 Live Oak Drive, $15
Faith Fence, 501 Live Oak Drive, $15
Faith Fence, 2600 Oak Meadow Place, $20,015, $65.04
Faith Fence, 37 White Oak Circle, $15
Total value: $8,806
Total fees: $222.06
Swimming pool permits
Crystal Clear Pool, 7 Silver Oak Drive, $39,000, $132.50
Total value: $39,000
Total fees: $132.50
HVAC permits and inspections
Mason Heating & Air, 609 King Ave, changeout, $23
SS&L, 610 Shepherd Way, changeout, $23
Billy Ellis Service, 1404 Ridgefield Circle, new construction, $50
Southern Comfort Heat & Air, 609 Llama Drive, changeout, $23
Mason Heating & Air, 10 Peppertree Place, changeout, $23
Stedfast Heat & Air, 29 Rebecca Lane, changeout, $23
Noland Service Co., 1507 E. Race Ave., changeout, $23
Mohr Air Conditioning, 414 Crain Drive, changeout, $23
Mohr Air Conditioning, 17 Indian Trail, changeout, $23
Mohr Air Conditioning, 1b River Oaks Blvd., changeout, $23
Air Care, 1223 Linden St., changeout, $23
Air Care, 605 Country Club Road, changeout, $23
Louis Cooper Heat & Air, 314 Meadowlake Circle Apt. 10, changeout, $23
Property owner, 503 W. Woodruff Ave., changeout, $23
Stedfast Heat & Air, 1012 W. Center Ave., changeout, $23
Mohr Air Conditioning, 3 Burr Oak Drive, changeout, $23
SS&L Heat & Air, 1910 Ondra Ave., changeout, $46
Arctic Air, 602 N. Walnut St., remodel, $50
Air Tech, 1715 W. Arch Ave., remodel, $50
SS&L Heat & Air, 1010 Golfview Drive, changeout, $23
Mize Heat & Air, 918 Sinclair Court, new construction, $50
Mize Heat & Air, 1 Golf Course Drive, changeout, $23
Mize Heat & Air, 116 Stoneridge Drive, changeout, $23
Mize Heat & Air, 905 S. Elm St., changeout, $23
Cooper Heat & Air, 28 Southpointe, changeout, $23
Cooper Heat & Air, 421 Meadowlake Circle No. 6, changeout, $23
Mize Heat & Air, 122 Black Oak Place, changeout, $23
Harris Heat & Air, 1009 Bent Tree Lane, changeout, $23
Searcy Heat & Air, 2 Westview Circle, remodel, $50
Burns Heat & Air, 411 N. Sawmill Road, changeout, $23
Aircare, 2100 Caleb Drive, changeout, $23
Searcy Heat & Air, 811 Golfview Drive, changeout, $23
Searcy Heat & Air, 2209 S. Benton St., changeout, $23
Cooper Heat & Air, 213 Western Hills Drive, changeout, $23
Searcy Heat & Air, 31 Harding Drive, changeout, $23
Searcy Heat & Air, 105 S. College St., changeout, $23
Billy Ellis Service, 85 Country Club Circle, changeout, $23
Noland Service Co, 1516 E. Market Ave., remodel, $50
Porter’s Commercial Refrig, 1330 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway, Refrigeration, $200
Billy Ellis Service, 508 S. Sawmill Road, changeout, $23
Aircare, 2910 E. Moore Ave. No. 123, changeout, $23
Aircare, 108 Larkspur Drive, changeout, $23
Hayes Plumbing, 20 Castlewood Court, RPZ, $15
Doug James Plumbing, 1001 Golf Course Drive, W/H changeout, $18
Chuck’s Plumbing, 609 Live Oak Drive, W/H changeout, $18
Louis Cooper Heat & Air, 404 Meadowlake Circle Apt 11, changeout, $23
Louis Cooper Heat & Air, 404 Meadowlake Circle Apt 8, changeout, $23
Aircare, 1001 W. Race Ave., changeout, $23
Mohr Air Conditioning, 1804 W. Arch Ave., changeout, $23
Louis Cooper Heat & Air, 1305 W. Park Ave., changeout, $23
Mize Heat & Air, 35 White Oak Circle, changeout, $23
Billy Ellis Service, 110 S. Main St., changeout, $23
Billy Ellis Service, 906 Skyline Drive, changeout, $23
Louis Cooper Heat & Air, 301 Meadowlake Circle Apt. 11, changeout, $23
Louis Cooper Heat & Air, 301 Meadowlake Circle Apt. 10, changeout, $23
Searcy Sheet Metal, 2600 E. Race Ave., vent-a-hood, $65
Harris Heat & Air, 107 Northfield Drive, changeout, $23
Billy Ellis Service, 27 Robbye Lane, changeout, $23
Billy Ellis Service, 3005 Hawkins Drive No. 1, changeout, $23
Southern Comfort Heat & Air, 1711 Higginson St., changeout, $23
Nabco Mechanical & Electrical, 110 E. Race Ave., new construction, $110
Robbins Service, 1701 Eastline Road, changeout, $46
Stedfast Heat & Air, 2401 Biscayne Blvd., changeout, $23
Stedfast Heat & Air, 916 Skyline Drive, changeout, $23
Total value: $1,968
Re-inspections and fines
Vaughan Services, 1516 E. Market Ave., re-inspection, $35
Total fees: $35
Signs
Superior Neon Signs, 810 S. Remington St., $4,950, $27.38
Superior Neon Signs, 2021 E. Race Ave., $3,941, $24.85
Signs By Ford, 918 E. Race Ave., $794, $16.99
Superior Neon Signs, 104 E. Pleasure Ave., $9,125, $37.81
Bison Investments, 700 E. Woodruff Ave., temporary, $15
Cupples Sign Co., 301 S. Poplar St., $30,600, $91.50
Superior Neon Signs, 405 S. Poplar St., $66,730, $181.83
Gibson’s Signmart, 3109 E. Race Ave., $16,000, $55
Total value: $132,140
Total fees: $450.36
Total value, July 2021: $23,513,756
Total fees, July 2021: $76,874.24
Code Enforcement – Bald Knob
The following are the monthly permit reports for the Bald Knob Inspection Department for July 2021: (Each permit is followed by the address, fees, and work done.)
Commercial New
Stanley Ficklen, 2704 Arkansas Highway 367, $57, H&C new building
Cole Plumbing, Jiffy Jerry’s, $25, run new lines
Family single/new
Robert Pearow, 918 S. Main St., $31, H&C new building
Carl White, 918 S. Main St., $25, new electric
Commercial remodel/ addition
Rocking R. Construction, 14 Center St., $20, 80sq/ft remodel
Wesley Carter, Farm House Cafe, $25, put in drain
Jeff Cole Plumbing, 918 S. Main St., $25, run gas line
Addition/remodel
Clairaday Electric, 508 N. Main St., $25, changeout service
Total fees, July 2021: $233
