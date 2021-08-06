New Incorporation and LLC filings

SGSO Enterprises LLC, Robert Tyler Mayo, 37 Mohawk Drive in Searcy, filed July 26, 2021.

Tobacco Jacks Inc., Abdul Tawab, 500 N. Cross St. in Searcy, filed July 27, 2021.

Redwood Haven RV Park LLC, Annette Sue Brewer, 300 Hodge Road in Judsonia, filed July 28, 2021.

RMZ Trucking LLC, 508 W. Pleasure Ave. in Searcy, filed July 28, 2021.

You Have Purpose LLC, Rachel Smith, 110 Buck Glade Road in Beebe, filed July 29, 2021.

La Rosita Mexican Grill LLC, Karen Jones, 1248 N. St in Kensett, filed July 30, 2021.

Mamba Contracting LLC, Jacob Jones, 154 Holly Lane in Pangburn, filed July 30, 2021.

Bankruptcy filings

Jonathan E. Mason, 305 Velvet Ridge Road in Bradford, document number 202111991, filed July 27, 2021, Chapter 13, attorney: Walden M. Cash.

Stacey L. Kelly, 711 N. Grand Ave. in McRae, document number 202111994, filed July 27, 2021, Chapter 13, attorney: Gregory Niblock.

Charles Castile, 801 N. Cypress St. in Beebe, document number 202111995, filed July 27, 2021, Chapter 7, attorney: Anh-Thu C. Doan.

Blake Edward Mahoney, 809 McAfee Medical Circle Apt. G in Beebe, document number 202112011, filed July 29, 2021, Chapter 7, attorney: Lonnie Grimes.

Samuel E. and Judy Diane Newsom, 2063 U.S. Highway 64 W. in El Paso, document number 202112012, filed July 29, 2021, Chapter 13, attorney: Lonnie Grimes.

Timmy L. and Teresa A. Hicks, 154 Yarnell Road in Searcy, document number 202112016, filed July 29, 2021, Chapter 7, attorney: Gregory Niblock.

David N. Britt, 17440 Arkansas Highway 11 N. in Griffithville, document number 202112067, filed Aug. 3, 2021, Chapter 13, attorney: Gregory Niblock.

Tammy W. Branham, 17440 Arkansas Highway 11 N. in Griffithville, document number 202112067, filed Aug. 3, 2021, Chapter 13, attorney: Gregory Niblock.

Marriages

Marriage licenses applied for through White County:

Thursday, July 29

Christopher J. Bishop, 43, of Conway and Stacy Allison Baker, 44, of Searcy

Steven Taylor Covington, 27, of Searcy and Jeri Lee Augustine, 29, of Searcy

Friday, July 30

Cody Lane Smith, 21, of Judsonia and Sunnie Rae Coffman, 21, of Judsonia

Lorn Dwight Self, 33, of Searcy and Katherine Marie Nolen, 31, of Mount Vernon

Jerry Dale Rains, 52, of Pangburn and Aleah M. Demaggio, 40, of Pangburn

Isaac Devin Swindle, 21, of Searcy and Elizabeth A. Richardson, 27, of Searcy

Luis Felipe Tirado, 23, of Cabot and Estela Monique Taylor, 23, of Ward

Monday, Aug. 2

Jordon Nathaniel Shaw, 23, of Cabot and Annalise Olivia Merritt, 20, of Cabot

Chantry Maclane Wilson, 23, of Romance and Jessica Kate Vanwinkle, 27, of Searcy

Tuesday, Aug. 3

Jared Lee Nutt, 20, of Searcy and Emily Nadine Harris, 19, of Judsonia

Gavin Lee Pickens, 40, of Bald Knob and Katharine Marie Greene, 35, of Bald Knob

Ronald Grand Brown, 22, of Beebe and Lesley Lynn Keene, 20, of Beebe

Wednesday, Aug. 4

Joseph Dale Askins, 21, of El Paso and Olivia Rose Bradford, 19, of McRae

Duane Moody Herndon Jr., 52, of El Paso and Christie D. Whited, 49, of El Paso

Chase Andrew Davidson, 20, of Kensett and Torie Elizabeth Maddox, 25, of Ward

Rohan Lubbe, 26, of Judsonia and Regan Mackenzie Collins, 28, of Judsonia

James Jeffery Barlow, 26, of Judsonia and Mykayla Rachelle Defoure, 27, of Judsonia

Anthony T. Seekins Jr., 37, of Beebe and Natasha Nichole Moix, 36, of Beebe

Thursday, Aug. 5

David Michael McAnnally, 62, of Searcy and Jamie Denise Nole, 27, of Searcy

Divorces

Certificates of absolute divorce or annulment issued through White County:

Tuesday, Aug. 3

Plaintiff James Reed and defendant Judith Reed of White County; married Dec. 31, 2005; filed Jan. 8, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.

Plaintiff Stephanie Davidson and defendant Samuel Davidson; married May 12, 2000; filed Jan. 13, 2021; alleged cause: continuous separation.

Plaintiff Michelle Lytle and defendant Donald Lytle; married Dec. 13, 2008; filed Jan. 20, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.

Plaintiff Brittany Poindexter and defendant Clayton Poindexter of White County; married Sept. 30, 2016; filed Jan. 25, 2021; one child affected; alleged cause: indignities.

Plaintiff Elizabeth De Los Angeles and defendant David De Los Angeles; married July 10, 2007; filed June 27, 2019; two children affected; case was contested; alleged cause: continuous separation.

Plaintiff Skyler Henderson and defendant Austin Henderson; married July 14, 2014; filed Feb. 13, 2020; one child affected; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.

Plaintiff Brittany Cox and defendant Kevin Cox of White County; married Sept. 1, 2011; filed March 13, 2020; one child affected; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.

Plaintiff Tracy Upchurch and defendant James Upchurch of White County; married June 25, 2015; filed May 7, 2020; one child affected; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.

Plaintiff Timothy Lewis and defendant Rena Lewis of White County; married Sept. 20, 2014; filed May 29, 2020; one child affected; alleged cause: indignities.

Plaintiff Roger Wertenberger and defendant Katherine Walker; married Feb. 1, 2010; filed Aug. 5, 2020; two children affected; alleged cause: continuous separation.

Plaintiff Bethany Hardy and defendant Jason Hardy; married Nov. 3, 2007; filed Aug. 18, 2020; two children affected; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.

Plaintiff Hannah Page and defendant Robert Page; married Sept. 9, 2017; filed Aug. 19, 2020; two children affected; alleged cause: indignities.

Plaintiff Edy Mejia and defendant Tea Mejia; married June 18, 2016; filed Nov. 24, 2020; three children affected; alleged cause: indignities.

Plaintiff Megan Anthony and defendant Morris Anthony; married March 13, 2020; filed Dec. 28, 2020; alleged cause: indignities.

Plaintiff Jaime Sellers and defendant Dustin Sellers; married March 13, 1999; filed Feb. 8, 2021; one child affected; alleged cause: indignities.

Plaintiff Amanda Morgan and defendant Phillip Morgan; married Jan. 11, 2016; filed March 3, 2021; one child affected; alleged cause: indignities.

Plaintiff Misty Bell and defendant Cody Bell; married Dec. 20, 2008; filed March 10, 2021; two children affected; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.

Plaintiff Monica Turner and defendant Casey Jones; married June 10, 2019; filed March 15, 2021; one child affected; alleged cause: indignities.

Plaintiff Joshia Luna and defendant Katlyn Luna; married Sept. 18, 2017; filed March 18, 2021; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.

Plaintiff Erika Cato and defendant James Cato; married Dec. 17, 2006; filed March 26, 2021; one child affected; alleged cause: continuous separation.

Plaintiff Turner Lacey and defendant Keaton Turner; married June 1, 2019; filed April 13, 2021; one child affected; alleged cause: indignities.

Plaintiff Billy Bazzle and defendant Christa Bazzle of White County; married April 1, 2010; filed April 13, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.

Plaintiff Austin Melvin and defendant Chelsea Melvin; married Sept. 25, 2015; filed April 14, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.

Plaintiff Tyler Curtis and defendant Kinsey Curtis; married May 20, 2017; filed April 14, 2021; one child affected; alleged cause: indignities.

Code Enforcement – Searcy

The following are the monthly permit reports for the Searcy Inspection Department for July 2021: (Each permit is followed by the address, value and fees.)

New Single Family

Darryl Wolford Construction, 1307 Ridgefield Circle, $120,000, $627.40

Darryl Wolford Construction, 1309 Ridgefield Circle, $120,000, $627.40

Total value: $240,000

Total fees: $1,254.80

Remodel/addition single family

Property owner, 16 Stoneybrook Lane, $20,000, $65

Property owner, 602 N. Walnut St., $13,000, $50

Lindsey Plumbing, 1516 E. Market Ave., $15,000, $50

Property owner, 101 N. Lucy St., $13,000, $50

Total value: $61,000

Total fees: $215

New commercial

CDI Contractors LLC, 205 S. Spring St., $375,000, $952.50

Delk Construction, 2605 E. Moore Ave., $2,253,225, $7,907.28

Hart Construction, 110 E. Race Ave., $20,004,585, $60,026.46

Total value: $22,632,810

Total fees: $68,886.24

Add to commercial

Wagner General Contractors, 1711 Higginson St., $50,000, $140

Wagner General Contractors, 2219 E. Race Ave., $110,000, $290

Wagner General Contractors, 2221 E. Race Ave., $60,000, $165

Wagner General Contractors, 2223 E. Race Ave., $180,000, $465

Total value: $400,000

Total fees: $1,060

Demolition permits

Cody Hayes Construction, 2425 E. Moore Ave., $50

Total fees: $50

Electrical permits

Billy Mckinney Electric, 33 Jenny Lynn Drive, extra/re-inspection, $35

SE Ark Services, 1404 Ridgefield Circle, new construction, $50

Gary Houston Electric Company, 709 W. Arch Ave., new construction, $50

Stokes Electric, 115 Bristlecone Road, remodel, $50

Se Ark Services, 2617 E. Race Ave. Suite B, remodel, $50

Atlantic Key Energy, 1026 Hope Lane, solar panels, $75,000, $237.50

Carlton Webb Electric, 2219 E. Race Ave., remodel, $50

Carlton Webb Electric, 2221 E. Race Ave., remodel, $50

Carlton Webb Electric, 2223 E. Race Ave., remodel, $50

Vaughan Service, 200 W. Pleasure Ave., meter, $50

Stokes Electric, 3002 E. Race Ave., meter, $50

Carlton Webb Electric, 1711 Higginson St., remodel, $50

Robert Allen Electric, 2605 E. Moore Ave., new construction, $50

Clairday Electric, 208 S. Moss St., meter, $50

Clairday Electric, 26 S River Oaks Trace, meter, $50

Vaughan Service, 1516 E. Market Ave., remodel, $50

Fureigh Electric, 306 School House Road, new construction, $50

Reed Electric, 1609 E. Race Ave., meter, $50

GNC Electric, 811 S. Main St. Suite H, remodel, $50

Stokes Electric, 101 N. Lucy St., remodel, $50

Agsolar LLC, 6 Sherwood Loop, solar panels, $41,510.88, $153.78

Hobby Electric, 118 Central Ave., extra/re-inspection, $35

Two Volts Electric, 508 S. Main St., meter, $50

Carlton Webb Electric, 304 W. Lincoln Ave., meter, $50

SRS Electric, 602 N. Walnut St., remodel, $50

Total fees: $1,511.28

Plumbing inspections and permits

Doug James Plumbing, 1619 W. Vine Ave., W/H changeout, $18

Ingram’s Plumbing, 1505 W. Park Ave., remodel, $50

Lindsey’s Plumbing, 1518 E. Market Ave., gas inspection, $35

Brien Black Plumbing, 1006 E. Lincoln Ave., new construction, $50

Chuck’s Plumbing, 1922 W. Arch Ave., remodel, $50

Lindsey’s Plumbing, 300 W. Mulberry Ave., W/H changeout, $18

Albe Plumbing, 110 Liles Drive, gas inspection, $70

Comfort Systems, 1330 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway, remodel, $50

B & W Plumbing, 2822 W. Country Club Road, new construction, $50

Albe Plumbing, 5 Blackberry Road, gas inspection, $35

Crossfield Plumbing, 2219 E. Race Ave., remodel, $50

Crossfield Plumbing, 2221 E. Race Ave., remodel, $50

Crossfield Plumbing, 2223 E. Race Ave., remodel, $50

Lindsey’s Plumbing, 1516 E. Market Ave., remodel, $50

National HVAC Service, 301 N. Ella St., gas inspection, $35

Lindsey’s Plumbing, 46 Westgate St., gas inspection, $35

Wesley Carter Plumbing, 606 W. Pleasure Ave., Water Service, $35

Wesley Carter Plumbing, 602 N. Walnut St., remodel, $50

A Isaacson Plumbing, 504 S. Main St., remodel, $50

Lindsey’s Plumbing, 105 E. Lincoln Ave., remodel, $50

Lindsey’s Plumbing, 2315 Cattail Road, W/H changeout, $18

Able Plumbing, 1711 Higginson St., remodel, $50

Chuck’s Plumbing, 1205 Skyline Drive, W/H changeout, $90

NABCO Mechanical & Electrical, 110 E. Race Ave., new construction, $50

Total fees: $1,089

Fence permits

Vaughan Service, 2006 E. Park Ave., $8,806, $37.02

Faith Fence, 1109 W. Center Ave., $15

Faith Fence, 5 White Oak Court, $15

Faith Fence, 10 Julner Drive, $15

Chris Price Home Improvements, 600 N. Spring St., $15

Bobby’s Fence, 47 River Oaks Trace, $15

Faith Fence, 500 Live Oak Drive, $15

Faith Fence, 501 Live Oak Drive, $15

Faith Fence, 2600 Oak Meadow Place, $20,015, $65.04

Faith Fence, 37 White Oak Circle, $15

Total value: $8,806

Total fees: $222.06

Swimming pool permits

Crystal Clear Pool, 7 Silver Oak Drive, $39,000, $132.50

Total value: $39,000

Total fees: $132.50

HVAC permits and inspections

Mason Heating & Air, 609 King Ave, changeout, $23

SS&L, 610 Shepherd Way, changeout, $23

Billy Ellis Service, 1404 Ridgefield Circle, new construction, $50

Southern Comfort Heat & Air, 609 Llama Drive, changeout, $23

Mason Heating & Air, 10 Peppertree Place, changeout, $23

Stedfast Heat & Air, 29 Rebecca Lane, changeout, $23

Noland Service Co., 1507 E. Race Ave., changeout, $23

Mohr Air Conditioning, 414 Crain Drive, changeout, $23

Mohr Air Conditioning, 17 Indian Trail, changeout, $23

Mohr Air Conditioning, 1b River Oaks Blvd., changeout, $23

Air Care, 1223 Linden St., changeout, $23

Air Care, 605 Country Club Road, changeout, $23

Louis Cooper Heat & Air, 314 Meadowlake Circle Apt. 10, changeout, $23

Property owner, 503 W. Woodruff Ave., changeout, $23

Stedfast Heat & Air, 1012 W. Center Ave., changeout, $23

Mohr Air Conditioning, 3 Burr Oak Drive, changeout, $23

SS&L Heat & Air, 1910 Ondra Ave., changeout, $46

Arctic Air, 602 N. Walnut St., remodel, $50

Air Tech, 1715 W. Arch Ave., remodel, $50

SS&L Heat & Air, 1010 Golfview Drive, changeout, $23

Mize Heat & Air, 918 Sinclair Court, new construction, $50

Mize Heat & Air, 1 Golf Course Drive, changeout, $23

Mize Heat & Air, 116 Stoneridge Drive, changeout, $23

Mize Heat & Air, 905 S. Elm St., changeout, $23

Cooper Heat & Air, 28 Southpointe, changeout, $23

Cooper Heat & Air, 421 Meadowlake Circle No. 6, changeout, $23

Mize Heat & Air, 122 Black Oak Place, changeout, $23

Harris Heat & Air, 1009 Bent Tree Lane, changeout, $23

Searcy Heat & Air, 2 Westview Circle, remodel, $50

Burns Heat & Air, 411 N. Sawmill Road, changeout, $23

Aircare, 2100 Caleb Drive, changeout, $23

Searcy Heat & Air, 811 Golfview Drive, changeout, $23

Searcy Heat & Air, 2209 S. Benton St., changeout, $23

Cooper Heat & Air, 213 Western Hills Drive, changeout, $23

Searcy Heat & Air, 31 Harding Drive, changeout, $23

Searcy Heat & Air, 105 S. College St., changeout, $23

Billy Ellis Service, 85 Country Club Circle, changeout, $23

Noland Service Co, 1516 E. Market Ave., remodel, $50

Porter’s Commercial Refrig, 1330 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway, Refrigeration, $200

Billy Ellis Service, 508 S. Sawmill Road, changeout, $23

Aircare, 2910 E. Moore Ave. No. 123, changeout, $23

Aircare, 108 Larkspur Drive, changeout, $23

Hayes Plumbing, 20 Castlewood Court, RPZ, $15

Doug James Plumbing, 1001 Golf Course Drive, W/H changeout, $18

Chuck’s Plumbing, 609 Live Oak Drive, W/H changeout, $18

Louis Cooper Heat & Air, 404 Meadowlake Circle Apt 11, changeout, $23

Louis Cooper Heat & Air, 404 Meadowlake Circle Apt 8, changeout, $23

Aircare, 1001 W. Race Ave., changeout, $23

Mohr Air Conditioning, 1804 W. Arch Ave., changeout, $23

Louis Cooper Heat & Air, 1305 W. Park Ave., changeout, $23

Mize Heat & Air, 35 White Oak Circle, changeout, $23

Billy Ellis Service, 110 S. Main St., changeout, $23

Billy Ellis Service, 906 Skyline Drive, changeout, $23

Louis Cooper Heat & Air, 301 Meadowlake Circle Apt. 11, changeout, $23

Louis Cooper Heat & Air, 301 Meadowlake Circle Apt. 10, changeout, $23

Searcy Sheet Metal, 2600 E. Race Ave., vent-a-hood, $65

Harris Heat & Air, 107 Northfield Drive, changeout, $23

Billy Ellis Service, 27 Robbye Lane, changeout, $23

Billy Ellis Service, 3005 Hawkins Drive No. 1, changeout, $23

Southern Comfort Heat & Air, 1711 Higginson St., changeout, $23

Nabco Mechanical & Electrical, 110 E. Race Ave., new construction, $110

Robbins Service, 1701 Eastline Road, changeout, $46

Stedfast Heat & Air, 2401 Biscayne Blvd., changeout, $23

Stedfast Heat & Air, 916 Skyline Drive, changeout, $23

Total value: $1,968

Re-inspections and fines

Vaughan Services, 1516 E. Market Ave., re-inspection, $35

Total fees: $35

Signs

Superior Neon Signs, 810 S. Remington St., $4,950, $27.38

Superior Neon Signs, 2021 E. Race Ave., $3,941, $24.85

Signs By Ford, 918 E. Race Ave., $794, $16.99

Superior Neon Signs, 104 E. Pleasure Ave., $9,125, $37.81

Bison Investments, 700 E. Woodruff Ave., temporary, $15

Cupples Sign Co., 301 S. Poplar St., $30,600, $91.50

Superior Neon Signs, 405 S. Poplar St., $66,730, $181.83

Gibson’s Signmart, 3109 E. Race Ave., $16,000, $55

Total value: $132,140

Total fees: $450.36

Total value, July 2021: $23,513,756

Total fees, July 2021: $76,874.24

Code Enforcement – Bald Knob

The following are the monthly permit reports for the Bald Knob Inspection Department for July 2021: (Each permit is followed by the address, fees, and work done.)

Commercial New

Stanley Ficklen, 2704 Arkansas Highway 367, $57, H&C new building

Cole Plumbing, Jiffy Jerry’s, $25, run new lines

Family single/new

Robert Pearow, 918 S. Main St., $31, H&C new building

Carl White, 918 S. Main St., $25, new electric

Commercial remodel/ addition

Rocking R. Construction, 14 Center St., $20, 80sq/ft remodel

Wesley Carter, Farm House Cafe, $25, put in drain

Jeff Cole Plumbing, 918 S. Main St., $25, run gas line

Addition/remodel

Clairaday Electric, 508 N. Main St., $25, changeout service

Total fees, July 2021: $233

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.