New Incorporation and LLC filings
Twin Tree Service LLC, Christopher Moreland, 3377 Arkansas Highway 267 S. in McRae, filed July 25, 2022.
Ashlan Enterprises AR LLC, Erin Bryce, 2008 Rehoboth Circle in Searcy, filed July 26, 2022.
Samantha’s Real Estate Inc., Samantha Dailey, 802 W. Louisiana St. in Beebe, filed July 26, 2022.
Folk Cabin LLC, Kevin Joseph Thompson Jr., 503 Peanut Ridge Road in McRae, filed July 26, 2022.
Buckeye Holdings LLC, Kevin Joseph Thompson Jr., 503 Peanut Ridge Road in McRae, filed July 26, 2022.
Peanut Ridge Investments LLC, Kevin Joseph Thompson Jr., 503 Peanut Ridge Road in McRae, filed July 26, 2022.
On Time Painterz LLC, Christopher John Gilbert, 1005 Carson St. A in Beebe, filed July 27, 2022.
Family Connections Center, Kathy Lowrey Smith, 1103 U.S. Highway 167 N. in Bald Knob, filed July 27, 2022.
Bankruptcy filings
Jeremy D. and Lauren N. Moore, 109 Camelia Lane in Bald Knob, document number 202211974, filed July 25, 2022, Chapter 13, attorney: Jeremy Bueker.
Kimberly S. Mitchell, 105 Lelia Lane in Searcy, document number 202211979, filed July 25, 2022, Chapter 13, attorney: Jean M. Madden.
William Earl and Shelly Lynn Burton, 601 Arkansas Highway 87 in Bradford, document number 202211983, filed July 25, 2022, Chapter 13, attorney: Bennett Stuckey.
Miry A. Fuller, 414 Rhode Island in Beebe, document number 202212001, filed July 26, 2022, Chapter 13, attorney: Jean M. Madden.
Joseph A. and Victoria L. Hamilton, 320 Arkansas Highway 305 S. in Searcy, document number 202212008, filed July 27, 2022, Chapter 7, attorney: Gregory Niblock.
Brandon Trea Sinkey, 350 Safley Road in Judsonia, document number 202212078, filed Aug. 2, 2022, Chapter 7, attorney: Lonnie Grimes.
Donald Wayne Lackey, 144 Turner Road in Rose Bud, document filed 202212079, filed Aug. 2, 2022, Chapter 13, attorney: Gregory Niblock.
Marriages
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Thursday, July 28
Clint Casey Hapato Rodgers, 28, of Rose Bud and Casey Lynn Stoliker, 28, of Rose Bud
Gabrial Adam Lindsey, 38, of Judsonia and Vivian Iness McAnally, 46, of Judsonia
Friday, July 29
Jason Eugene Cummins, 29, of Searcy and Windy Jo Watts, 27, of Searcy
Tyler Aaron Burke, 23, of Beebe and Paige Nicole Campbell, 22, of Beebe
Wayne Michael Conell, 59, of Beebe and Kimberly Ann Padgett, 51, of Beebe
Cade Matthew Trickey, 21, of Judsonia and Jasie Cheyenne Mason, 24, of Bald Knob
Christopher Ryan Caldwell, 35, of Beebe and Melissa Ann Gibson, 50, of Beebe
Monday, Aug. 1
Luther James Loveless, 38, of Beebe and Stacy Renee Vanoven, 51, of Beebe
Jonathan Daniel Mandrell, 30, of Bald Knob and Twyla Gabrielle Curl, 29, of Bald Knob
Cameron Joseph McEntire, 22, of Searcy and Julieta Fierro, 22, of Searcy
Drake Hunter Ivy, 21, of Bald Knob and Lovevannah Loree Newlin, 20, of Bald Knob
Tuesday, Aug. 2
Edward James Snodgrass, 42, of Searcy and Kristy Lee Snodgrass, 40, of Searcy
Wednesday, Aug. 3
Daniel William Smith, 21, of Searcy and Kyra Michelle Joiner, 21, of Flippin
Matthew Cody Duvall, 29, of Searcy and Sydney Shea Lewis, 28, of Searcy
Divorces
Certificates of absolute divorce or annulment issued through White County:
Filed Monday, Aug. 1
Plaintiff Sean Mitchell and defendant Megan Mitchell; married Marcy 28, 2007; filed Feb. 9, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Adelaida Greenwood and defendant David Greenwood; married April 10, 2014; filed March 10, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Julie Hutchison and defendant Davey Hutchison; married July 8, 2011; filed April 2, 2021; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Jeremiah Chasteen and defendant Shonda Chasteen; married Sept. 8, 2002; filed June 14, 2021; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Ashton Parker and defendant Ryan Parker; married March 12, 2020; filed June 25, 2021; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Ashley Vann and defendant Joshua Vann; married March 5, 2020; filed Sept. 15, 2021; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff James Swanson and defendant Carol Swanson; married May 5, 2018; filed Nov. 1, 2021; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Emily Thomas and defendant Michael Thomas; married June 5, 2021; filed Feb. 10, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff James Schmidt and defendant Andrea Schmidt; married July 5, 2011; filed March 3, 2022; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Carla Wagner and defendant Terry Wagner; married Jan. 12, 2000; filed March 11, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
