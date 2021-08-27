New Incorporation and LLC filings
Ziyan LLC, Rahim Noorani, 201 S. Main St. in Beebe, filed Aug. 16, 2021.
Arnolds No Bull Freight Services LLC, Cameron Swanigan, 111 Cloverdale Blvd. in Searcy, filed Aug. 16, 2021.
Performance Pros Heating & Air LLC, Marty Lohnes, 398 Morris School Road in Searcy, filed Aug. 16, 2021.
Seajay Custom Woodworks LLC, Joshua Gibb, 130 Diamond Lane in Searcy, filed Aug. 16, 2021.
Heather’s Place Co., Heather Danielle Hearty, 1315 Arkansas Highway 5 in Romance, filed Aug. 17, 2021.
HD Ladd Logistics LLC, Matthew Ladd, 115 Sadie Lane in Beebe, filed Aug. 17, 2021.
Tributary Consulting LLC, Andrea Brooke Tharp, 150 Pumpkin Town Road in Pangburn, filed Aug. 18, 2021.
Hoofman Rentals LLC, Donald L Hoofman, 131 Virginia Way in Searcy, filed Aug. 19, 2021.
Noble Wolf Gunworks LLC, 508 W. Pleasure Ave. in Searcy, filed Aug. 19, 2021.
Warehouse 4 Coffee AR LLC, Benjamin Neely, 400 Ulrey Drive No. 7 in Searcy, filed Aug. 20, 2021.
Ez Glass Repair LLC, 508 W. Pleasure Ave. in Searcy, filed Aug. 20, 2021.
Southish LTD, Kristin D. Southerland, 402 Campbell St. in Bald Knob, filed Aug. 20, 2021.
Backyard Farms LLC, Kenneth Glaze, 579 Honey Holler Road in Bald Knob, filed Aug. 20, 2021.
W&B Trucking LLC, Wesley Churchwell, 167 Copperas Springs Road in McRae, filed Aug. 20, 2021.
Bankruptcy filings
Thomas Lee Bates, 10200 Rich Smith Lane No. 212 in McRae, document number 202112212, filed Aug. 18, 2021, Chapter 13, attorney: Lonnie Grimes.
Johnny Ray and Alicia Ann Duke, 229 EB Quick Road in El Paso, document number 202112257, filed Aug. 23, 2021, Chapter 13, attorney: Lonnie Grimes.
Marriages
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Friday, Aug. 20
Casey Buck Jones, 44, of Bald Knob and Mendi Marie Mann, 43, of Bald Knob
Jeffrey Hunter Byram Jr., 34, of Searcy and Carlie Grace Burruss, 21, of Bradford
Wesley David Wilmoth, 41, of Pleasant Plains and Dana Annette Hatfield, 41, of Pleasant Plains
Edward Lewis Driver, 56, of McCrory and Lynnette Renee Preston, 48, of Searcy
Monday, Aug. 23
Enrique Carlos Mercado, 39, of El Paso and Yimmsegen Dehna Duford, 48, of El Paso
Matthew Drake Palazzi, 25, of Searcy and Kyla Denise Feather, 26, of Searcy
Jeffrey James Woodell Turner, 31, of Searcy and Tiara Nichole Voisan, 26, of Searcy
Tuesday, Aug. 24
Shane Ray Younge, 52, of Beebe and Billie Caroline Ellis, 50, of Beebe
Robert Clayton D. Joshlin, 38, of Beebe and Amber Lea Lindsey, 33, of Beebe
Kyle Preston Greer, 23, of Georgetown and Andrea Regan Rouse, 22, of Georgetown
Wednesday, Aug. 25
Wesley McKean Nesbitt, 34, of Judsonia and Chelsea Michelle Pratt, 31, of Judsonia
Hunter James Rodgers, 19, of Bradford and Hannah Leann Trosper, 20, of Bradford
Chad Daniel Miller, 34, of Beebe and Kayla Christine Cooper, 33, of Beebe
James Evan Deberry, 25, of Searcy and Emily Dawn Snow, 24, of Searcy
Jesse James Broyles, 22, of Searcy and Crystal LeeAnn Marie Casey, 21, of Searcy
Divorces
Certificates of absolute divorce or annulment issued through White County:
Tuesday, Aug. 3
Plaintiff Morgan Amanda and defendant Phillip Morgan; married Jan. 11, 2016; filed March 3, 2021; one child affected; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Misty Bell and defendant Cody Bell; married Dec. 20, 2008; filed March 10, 2021; two children affected; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Monica Turner and defendant Casey Jones; married June 10, 2019; filed March 15, 2021; one child affected; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Joshua Luna and defendant Katlyn Luna; married Sept. 18, 2017; filed March 19, 2021; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Erika Cato and defendant James Cato; married Dec. 17, 2006; filed March 26, 2021; one child affected; alleged cause: continuous separation.
Plaintiff Turner Lacey and defendant Keaton Turner; married June 1, 2019; filed April 13, 2021; one child affected; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Billy Bazzle and defendant Christa Bazzle of White County; married April 1, 2010; filed April 13, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Austin Melvin and Chelsea Melvin; married Sept. 25, 2015; filed April 14, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Tyler Curtis and defendant Kinsey Curtis; married May 20, 2017; filed April 14, 2021; one child affected; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Maylie Varnell and defendant Ethan Varnell; married Dec. 28, 2020; filed April 21, 2020; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Jon Mariner and defendant Teresa Mariner of White County; married May 22, 1992; filed April 23, 2021; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Amy Ginder and defendant Robert Ginder; married July 6, 2002; filed May 3, 2021; two children affected; alleged cause: continuous separation.
Plaintiff Ryan Hood and defendant Lakesha Hood; married Nov. 17, 2007; filed May 3, 2021; one child affected; case was contested; alleged cause: continuous separation.
Plaintiff Sendai Young and defendant Dan Young of White County; married Nov. 18, 2010; filed May 5, 2021; one child affected; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Kiera Viger and defendant Cornelius Earls; married Feb. 3, 2021; filed May 7, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Vicki Johnson and defendant Anthony Johnson; married Feb. 3, 2021; filed May 12, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Thomas Jones and defendant Sabrina Jones; filed May 17, 2021; two children affected; alleged cause: indignities.
