New Incorporation and LLC filings
New Horizon Land Development LLC, Clay Adam Waguespack Jr, 299 Marvin Fisher Road, Beebe filed 8/15/22.
Somer Branscum, 2 Garden Drive in Searcy, document number 202212192, filed Aug. 15, 2022, Chapter 13, attorney: Gregory Niblock.
William M. and Roseann M. Johnson, 120 Foster Road in Romance, document number 202212198, filed Aug. 15, 2022, Chapter 13, attorney: Gregory Niblock.
John Michael Meriweather, 1001 Locust St. in Beebe, document number 202212233, filed Aug. 17, 2022, Chapter 7, attorney: Lonnie Grimes.
Bruce Eldred and Charlotte Kae Chase, P.O. Box 632 in Rose Bud, document number 202212250, filed Aug. 18, 2022, Chapter 13, attorney: Joel G. Hargis.
Blaine Kalb, P.O. Box 592 in Pangburn, document number 202212279, Aug. 19, 2022, Chapter 7, attorney: Gregory Niblock
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Friday, Aug. 19
Dalton Lee Myles, 22, of Judsonia and Patricia Ann Padilla, 42, of Judsonia
William Dillon Howard, 30, of Maumelle and Rachel Alexandria Tiffee, 29, of Maumelle
Joshua Michael Luna, 31, of Beebe and Brooklyn Nicole Freeman, 26, of Beebe
Greg Allen McDonald, 44, of Searcy and Carla Denise Bailey, 48, of Searcy
Christopher Lee Donnell, 47, of Searcy and Tina Faye Sprinkle, 49, of Searcy
Monday, Aug. 22
Justin O’Neal Rodgers, 34, of Letona and Samantha Gale Muns, 25, of Letona
Trea Alexander Burress, 27, of Searcy and Erika Cheyenne Lay, 24, of Searcy
Andrew Vernon Spinks Jr., 23, of Searcy and Isabella Tatyana Frankling, 25, of Searcy
Wednesday, Aug. 24
Timothy John Bloxom, 21, of Searcy and Mattison Brooke Vrooman, 21, of Searcy
David Lynn Sterling Jr., 38, of Searcy and Theresa Anne Kaysacker, 42, of Searcy
Alvin George Dannatt, 56, of Bald Knob and Angelia Mae Moore, 45, of Searcy
Coleton Marshal Gibbs, 26, of El Paso and Kaylan Renee Riddle, 24, of El Paso
Thursday, Aug. 25
Presley Slade Ian Slaughter, 21, of Searcy and Debra Autumn Marie Johns, 21, of Judsonia
Nathan Michael Canales, 20, of Beebe and Haylie Lynn Thorpe, 19, of Beebe
Keagan Warren-Eugene Bech, 18, of Bald Knob and Kaylie Nicole Larie, 18, of Bald Knob
