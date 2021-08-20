New Incorporation and LLC filings
5 Star Plumbing Services Inc., Justin Jackson, 104 Mark Lane in Searcy, filed Aug. 11, 2021.
501 Games Table Top&Video LLC, Kanen Terrell Skinner, 609 Marion St. in Searcy, filed Aug. 11, 2021.
Best Kanna LLC, Daniel Cossey, 15 SE Searcy Municipal Airport in Searcy, filed Aug. 11, 2021.
Diane’s Kreations LLC, Marissa Robinson, 2001 Quality Drive F10 in Searcy, filed Aug. 11, 2021.
Artx Holdings LLC, Daniel Cossey, 15 SE Searcy Municipal Airport in Searcy, filed Aug. 11, 2021.
Mortin Design Services LLC, Brittany Marie Mortin, 131 Vernon Harvey Road in Beebe, filed Aug. 11, 2021.
Connor Sanchez Enterprise LLC, Miguel Sanchez, 1203 Fuller Lane in Searcy, filed Aug. 11, 2021.
Shanel & Co. Salon LLC, Lacan Shanel Harp, 101 Sandhill Lane in Judsonia, filed Aug. 12, 2021.
A&A Running Wild Trikes & More LLC, Angela Blair, 1510 Greenwood Ave. in Searcy, filed Aug. 12, 2021.
Lion Foundation Inc., Buck Gibson, 100 N. Spring St. in Searcy, filed Aug. 12, 2021.
Boonmax Properties LLC, Sulaiman Hudda, 201 S. Main St. in Beebe, filed Aug. 13, 2021.
Bankruptcy filings
Brenda Godfrey, 1215 Roundabout Circle Apt. 15 in Searcy, document number 202112155, filed Aug. 12, 2021, Chapter 7, attorney: Brian C. Wilson.
William and Betty Perkins, 102 Deer Ridge Drive in Searcy, document number 202112190, filed Aug. 17, 2021, Chapter 7, attorney: Frank Falkner.
Marriages
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Friday, Aug. 13
Timothy Allen McClain, 35, of Bald Knob and Katie Lynn Trigg, 33, of Bald Knob
Clinton Russell Price, 43, of Beebe and Amy Louise Garth, 46, of Des Arc
Wednesday, Aug. 18
Jacob Douglas Mater, 28, of Searcy and Porcelain Breanna Cole, 23, of Searcy
Thursday, Aug. 19
Allen Richard Jonker II, 42, of Bradford and Sara Kay King, 32, of Bradford
Allen Lee Ring, 24, of Pangburn and Ashlyn Grace Taylor, 21, of Pangburn
Divorces
Certificates of absolute divorce or annulment issued through White County:
Tuesday, Aug. 3
Plaintiff Michael Patterson and defendant Bonnie Patterson of Woodruff County; married Dec. 1, 2011; filed July 13, 2021; alleged cause: continuous separation
Plaintiff James Reed and defendant Judith Reed of White County; married Dec. 31, 2005; filed Jan. 8, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Stephanie Davidson and defendant Samuel Davidson; married May 12, 2000; filed Jan. 13, 2021; alleged cause: continuous separation.
Plaintiff Michelle Lytle and defendant Donald Lytle; married Dec. 13, 2008; filed Jan. 20, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Brittany Poindexter and defendant Clayton Poindexter of White County; married Sept. 30, 2016; filed Jan. 25, 2021; one child affected; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Elizabeth De Los Angeles and defendant David De Los Angeles; married July 10, 2007; filed June 27, 2019; two children affected; case was contested; alleged cause: continuous separation
Plaintiff Skyler Henderson and defendant Austin Henderson; married July 14, 2014; filed Feb. 13, 2020; one child affected; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Brittany Cox and defendant Kevin Cox of White County; married Sept. 1, 2011; filed March 13, 2020; one child affected; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Tracy Upchurch and defendant James Upchurch of White County; married June 25, 2015; filed May 7, 2020; one child affected; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Timothy Lewis and defendant Rena Lewis of White County; married Sept. 20, 2014; filed May 29, 2020; one child affected; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Roger Wertenberger and defendant Katherine Walker; married Feb. 1, 2010; filed Aug. 5, 2020; two children affected; alleged cause: continuous separation.
Plaintiff Bethany Hardy and defendant Jason Hardy; married Nov. 3, 2007; filed Aug. 18, 2020; two children affected; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Hannah Page and defendant Robert Page; married Sept. 9, 2017; filed Aug. 19, 2020; two children affected; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Edy Mejia and defendant Tea Mejia; married June 18, 2016; filed Nov. 24, 2020; three children affected; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Megan Anthony and defendant Morris Anthony; married March 13, 2020; filed Dec. 28, 2020; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Jaime Sellers and defendant Dustin Sellers; married March 13, 1999; filed Feb. 8, 2021; one child affected; alleged cause: indignities.
