New Incorporation and LLC filings
E&L Wilson Properties LLC, Ethan Wilson, 2061 Arkansas Highway 267 S. in Searcy, filed Aug. 8, 2022.
Jeremy Brent Wilhite Insurance Agency, LLC, Jeremy Brent Wilhite, 1600 W. Vine Ave. in Searcy, filed Aug. 8, 2022.
Daisy & The Dandelion Vintage Market LLC, Jennifer Taylor, 6040 Arkansas Highway 36 W. in Rose Bud, filed Aug. 9, 2022.
Bankruptcy filings
Phillip L. White Jr. and Stacy D. White, 103 May St. in Bald Knob, document number 202212140, filed Aug. 9, 2022, Chapter 13, attorney: Gregory Niblock.
Donnie and Gloria Crossland, 273 Blackjack Mountain Road in Romance, document number 202212149, filed Aug. 10, 2022, Chapter 13, attorney: Gregory Niblock.
Johnathon and Katherine Miller, 424 Arkansas Highway 258 in Bald Knob, document number 202212153, filed Aug. 10, 2022, Chapter 13, attorney: Gregory Niblock.
Marriages
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Thursday, Aug. 11
Clinton Asten Bozeman, 38, of Strawberry and Whitney Taylor Tinsley, 28, of Bradford
Walter Williams, 72, of Searcy and Hazel Elizabeth Rush, 79, of Searcy
Friday, Aug. 12
Jimmy Dale Heatherly, 50, Blytheville and Shaunghnessy Ann Russell, 42, of Newport
Monday, Aug. 15
Jeremy Adam Davis, 24, of Jacksonville and Kathryn Joy Baker, 22, of Higginson
Tuesday, Aug. 16
Benjamin Lewis Cloutier, 47, of Beebe and Jenna Lee Rogers, 36, of Beebe
Wednesday, Aug. 17
Seth Michael Wortham, 22, of Searcy and Hali Shaelyn Noles, 19, of Searcy
Tanner Cole Adams, 22, of Arkadelphia and Emma Blythe Ferren, 21, of Searcy
Thursday, Aug. 18
Justin Daniel Perry, 33, of Pangburn and Amanda Rose Bunn-Grossman, 29, of Pangburn
Divorces
Certificates of absolute divorce or annulment issued through White County:
Monday, Aug. 1
Plaintiff Angelia Moore and defendant Michael Moore; married Nov. 28, 2016; filed May 26, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Daniel Guzman and defendant Holly Guzman; married March 23, 2003; filed May 27, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Christopher Smith and defendant Monica Smith; married June 19, 2010; filed June 2, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Terry Webb and defendant Amanda Webb; married Aug. 27, 2017; filed June 10, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Melissa Cooke and defendant John Cooke; married Dec. 1, 2008; filed June 14, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff McLane Carger and defendant Allyson Carger of Pulaski County; married Feb. 2, 2020; filed June 21, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff David Feagin and defendant Leslie Feagin; married May 21, 2014; filed June 22, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
