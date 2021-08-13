New Incorporation and LLC filings
Central AR Elite Baseball Beebe, Holly Brown, 46 Rosewood Drive in Beebe, filed Aug. 3, 2021.
5R Tree Farm LLC, Rikki Leigh Yarbrough, 335 Albion Road in Searcy, filed Aug. 4, 2021.
Serena Lu LLC, Paul D. Love Esq, 605 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, filed Aug. 4, 2021.
Howell Properties LLC, Jerry Howell, 751 Arkansas Highway 305 in Searcy, filed Aug. 5, 2021.
May Team Realty Inc., Laiken S. May, 611 Macy Lane in Beebe, filed Aug. 5, 2021.
LP Diesel Service LLC, Lance Bryan Paul, 243 Oscar Smith Road in McRae, filed Aug. 5, 2021.
Empress Esthetics LLC, Magenta Smith, 904 S. Apple St. in Beebe, filed Aug. 5, 2021.
Bankruptcy filings
Laurence D. Covington, 107 Dugger Road in Beebe, document number 202112079, filed Aug. 4, 2021, Chapter 13, attorney: Gregory Niblock.
Cody W. and Lauren C. Clifton, 403 W. Iowa St. in Beebe, document number 202112099, filed Aug. 6, 2021, Chapter 7, attorney: Gregory Niblock.
Stephanie A. Fulmer, 355 Morgan Road in Rose Bud, document number 202112110, filed Aug. 6, 2021, Chapter 7, attorney: Gregory Niblock.
Marriages
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Thursday, Aug. 5
Michael Gene Roberson, 50, of Romance and Michell L. Skinner, 57, of Romance
Clinton Dewayne Rutherford, 24, of Beebe and Lauren Taylor Montano, 21, of Beebe
Friday, Aug. 6
Tyler Rex Stringfellow, 26, of Bald Knob and Brittany Elizabeth Scott, 23, of Bald Knob
David Gene McInturff, 55, of Letona and Lisa Christine Browning, 44, of Letona
Monday, Aug. 9
Scott Lee Phillips, 26, of Bald Knob and Sharee Danielle Knapp, 32, of Bald Knob
Randel Leon Adcock, 53, of Rose Bud and Tiffany L. Patrom, 48, of Rose Bud
Tuesday, Aug. 10
Eric Eugene Delk, 45, of Searcy and Ashlee Jeanette Pearrow, 35, of Bald Knob
Shelby Monroe Grady, 20, of Searcy and Layne Dawn Wilson, 20, of Searcy
Wednesday, Aug. 11
Matthew Bryan Phillips, 32, of Gainesville, Fla., and Taylor Morgan McElroy, 27, of Gainesville, Fla.
Lorenz Alphonse Fehrenbac, 21, of Judsonia and Morgan Bailey Hinkle, 20, of Searcy
Easton Lee Davis, 22, of Broken Arrow, Okla., and Morgan Elizabeth Proffitt, 22, of Bowling Green, Ky.
Zalmi Mahbob Rahmany, 33, of Searcy and Sadaf Azada Nawabi, 32, of Searcy
Cody Lee Jordan, 26, of Searcy and Donna Marie Villarreal Bry, 34, of Searcy
Thursday, Aug. 12
Payton Shayne Baker, 21, of Searcy and Lillie Mae Wilkins, 20, of Searcy
Divorces
Certificates of absolute divorce or annulment issued through White County:
Plaintiff Maylie Varnell and defendant Ethan Varnell; married Dec. 28, 2020; filed April 21, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Jon Mariner and defendant Teresa Mariner of White County; married May 22, 1992; filed April 23, 2021; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Amy Ginder and defendant Robert Ginder; married July 6, 2002; filed May 3, 2021; two children affected; alleged cause: continuous separation.
Plaintiff Ryan Hood and defendant Lakesha Hood; married Nov. 17, 2007; filed May 3, 2021; one child affected; case was contested; alleged cause: continuous separation.
Plaintiff Sendai Yound and defendant Dan Young of White County; married Nov. 18, 2010; filed May 5, 2021; one child affected; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Kiera Viger and defendant Cornelius Earls; married Feb. 3, 2021; filed May 7, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Vicki Johnson and defendant Anthony Johnson; married Feb. 3, 2021; filed May 12, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Thomas Jones and defendant Sabrina Jones; filed May 17, 2021; two children affected; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Haley Hughes and defendant Dakoda Hughes; marred April 27, 2017; filed May 21, 2021; alleged cause: continuous separation.
Plaintiff William Lloyd and defendant Misty Sherwin; married Feb. 10, 2021; filed May 25, 2021; alleged cause: adultery.
Plaintiff Kelli Ferrington and defendant Arnold Ferrington; married Oct. 23, 2007; filed May 25, 2021; one child affected; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Melissa Hutcheson and defendant Scott Hutcheson; married March 3, 1998; filed May 27, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Carol Jackson and defendant Jackie Jackson; married March 3, 2021; filed May 27, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Reva Henson and defendant Trevor Henson; married April 27, 2019; filed June 4, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Susan Kelley and defendant Billy Kelley; married Sept. 18, 2010; filed June 7, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Lester Butler and defendant Jettishka Butler; married Aug. 15, 2020; filed June 7, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Darlene Nixon and defendant Timothy Nixon; married June 26, 2020; filed June 14, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Joshua Wells and defendant Michelle Wells; married April 20, 2007; filed June 16, 2021; one child affected; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Dillin Bell and defendant Erin Bell; married April 8, 2019; filed June 16, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Regina Reynolds and defendant Cody Reynolds; married July 26, 2019; filed June 17, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Tiffany Shrum and defendant Nicki Shrum; married Feb. 23, 1999; filed June 17, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff David Payan and defendant Tiffany Payan of White County; married May 19, 2006; filed June 21, 2021; one child affected; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Redus Lewis and defendant Veta Lewis; married Feb. 12, 2013; filed June 21, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Samantha Dailey and defendant Coby Dailey; married Feb. 23, 2018; filed June 23, 2021; one child affected; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Jodi Vaughn and defendant Jeffrey Vaughn; married June 29, 2013; filed June 24, 2021; one child affected; alleged cause: continuous separation.
Plaintiff Roy Miles and defendant Annette Miles; married Feb. 8, 2018; filed June 25, 2021; alleged cause: continuous separation.
