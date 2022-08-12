New Incorporation and LLC filings
ABC Roofing LLC, Angella E. Coley, 4722 Arkansas Highway 367 S. in McRae, filed Aug. 1, 2022.
Hands of Grace Kreations LLC, Laminda Montique Jackson, 305 N. Pear St. Apt. 2 in Beebe, filed Aug. 1, 2022.
Ker Assun LLC, Alan Williams, 165 Bostic Road in Searcy, filed Aug. 2, 2022.
Hovisamh Properties LLC, Andrew W Hovis, 1601 Rehoboth in Searcy, filed Aug. 2, 2022.
Austin Malone CPA PLLC, Austin Wesley Malone, 104 Wildflower Drive in Beebe, filed Aug. 2, 2022.
El Cielo Farms LLC, Jim Burress Jr., 3581 Highway 367 S. in Searcy, filed Aug. 2, 2022.
Dripping Springs Farm LLC, Kathryn Algood, 374 Dripping Springs Road in Judsonia, filed Aug. 3, 2022.
Parker’s Mouthwatering Home Cooking LLC, Yvonne Parker, 1021 Pioneer Road in Searcy, filed Aug. 3, 2022.
Bankruptcy filings
Brittany Windle, 1107 W. Center Ave. in Searcy, document number 202212089, filed Aug. 3, 2022, Chapter 13, attorney: Gregory Niblock.
Barbara Ann Gray, 555 Lonestar Road in Rose Bud, document number 202212116, filed Aug. 5, 2022, Chapter 13, attorney: Bennett Stuckey.
Marriages
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Friday, Aug. 5
Anthony Scott Reitz, 50, of Beebe and Remonda Diane Moore, 44, of Beebe
Charles Neil Master, 31, of Beebe and Rebecca Ann Harrell, 32, of Beebe
Rickey Lee Hooten, 55, of Newport and Ruby Ann Godfrey, 61, of Judsonia
Alec Joseph Witt, 26, of Harrisburg and Alyssa Kay Harrell, 25, of Searcy
Monday, Aug. 8
Candace Coleta Reed, 36, of Searcy and Ashleigh Renee Mann, 29, of Searcy
Tuesday, Aug. 9
Jack Dalton Haynes, 61, of Beebe and Nancy Ann Croy, 60, of Beebe
Jacoby Kevon Miles, 21, of Searcy and Eden Makala Fowler, 18, of Searcy
Wednesday, Aug. 10
Mark Anthony Coleman, 35, of Salem and Christina Marie Young, 26, of Beebe
Thomas Terrill Hamner, 34, of Searcy and Haley Ciara Guffy, 29, of Judsonia
Kevin Matthew Lowder, 50, of Griffithville and Amy Rae Shelly, 39, of Griffithville
Thursday, Aug. 11
Sidney Dale Sheeks Jr., 51, of McRae and Heather Jean Doherty, 44, of McRae
Divorces
Certificates of absolute divorce or annulment issued through White County:
Monday, Aug. 1
Plaintiff Deborah Barrow and defendant Larry Barrow; married July 14, 2018; filed March 14, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Randy Davis and defendant Sunni Davis; married Jan. 4, 2012; filed March 28, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Linda Chalk and defendant Terry Harris of White County; married Aug. 11, 2018; filed April 22, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Amanda Scott and defendant Regan Scott; married Aug. 26, 2005; filed May 5, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Angela Dill and defendant Scott Dill; married Aug. 17, 2019; filed May 10, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Veronica Rayner and defendant William Rayner; married Nov. 5, 2016; filed May 11, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Ronda Rice and defendant John Rice; married Sept. 10, 2015; filed May 12, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Shao Huang and defendant Suathu Lin; married Dec. 26, 2005; filed May 17, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Crystal Sharp and defendant Shawn Sharp of Cleburne County; married May 25, 2016; filed May 17, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Stephanie Norman and defendant Kevin Norman; married April 7, 2017; filed May 17, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Brittany Page and defendant Leslie Pelton; married Aug. 11, 2018; filed May 23, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Kristy Inman and defendant Christopher Inman; married April 17, 2010; filed May 26, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
