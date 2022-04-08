New Incorporation and LLC filings
HP Trucking LLC, Hunter Poe, 339 Crook Road in Pangburn, filed March 28, 2022.
Daughety Investment Properties LLC, Michael Kevin Daughety, 105 Mattie Lane in Judsonia, filed March 29, 2022.
Tannie’s Art From The Heart LLC, Tanya L. Harvey, 124 Floyd Burns Road in El Paso, filed March 29, 2022.
Kirk’s Holding Co. LLC, Peter J. Kirk, 259 Austin Loop in El Paso, filed March 29, 2022.
Rayburn Electric LLC, Justin Rayburn, 130 Mitchell Road in Searcy, filed March 29, 2022.
Mike Kaylor Construction LLC, Michael Lynn Kaylor, 291 Turner Road in Rose Bud, filed March 29, 2022.
Laine Trucking Inc., Terry Laine Barbee, 105 Glennview Road in Judsonia, filed March 30, 2022.
Jrileysolutions LLC, John Paul Riley, 112 Flynn Road in Rose Bud, filed March 30, 2022.
Central AR Pallet Services LLC, Jim Burress, 6 Valley Drive in Searcy, filed March 31, 2022.
BB Star LLC, Salim Lab, 1608 W. Center St. in Beebe, filed March 31, 2022.
Lab Star LLC, Llina Lab, 1608 W. Center St. in Beebe, filed March 31, 2022.
Brier Creek Cattle LLC, William Edward Brewer, 143 Summers Loop in Judsonia, filed April 1, 2022.
Bankruptcy filings
Kyle Foster, 2192 Holmes Road in Searcy, document number 202210816, filed March 29, 2022, Chapter 13, attorney: Gregory Niblock.
Lloyd Dewayne and Elizabeth Hope Sarrels, 5353 Arkansas Highway 157 in Judsonia, document number 202210821, filed March 29, 2022, Chapter 7, attorney: Lonnie Grimes.
Justin and Laura Reeder, 111 Stringham Road in Higginson, document number 202210850, filed March 31, 2022, Chapter 7, attorney: Gregory Niblock.
Jo Ellen McNair, 112 Baxley Road in McRae, document number 202210871, filed April 1, 2022, Chapter 13, attorney: Gregory Niblock.
Marriages
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Friday, April 1
Wesley David Biggs, 23, of Pangburn and Lainey Deann Pasco, 24, of Pangburn
Caleb Augustus Tackett, 19, of Pangburn and Natalie Rachelle Lee, 18, of Pangburn
Huan Malcolm Christian, 37, of Greenbrier and Christal Gwen Rakes, 33, of Greenbrier
Monday, April 4
Wesley William Rogers, 33, of Bradford and Kera Danielle Burleson, 30, of Bradford
Jeremy Wayne Collins, 45, of Mountain View and Kristina Jo Carmona, 35, of Batesville
Austin Michael Allen, 21, of Pangburn and Gracie Lee Greene, 21, of Pangburn
Tuesday, April 5
Don Patrick Smith, 49, of Judsonia and Ashley Raeann Williams, 34, of Judsonia
Daniel Andrew Fynes-Clinton, 30, of Johannesburg and Rosemary Helene Perry, 27, of Johannesburg
Brian Heath Young, 42, of Beebe and Sherry Beth Kendrick, 43, of Cabot
Austin Christopher Weaver, 21, of Austin and Lacey Maria Harris, 22, of Austin
Maverick Ace Trouten, 24, of Searcy and Cayleigh Brianne Corbett, 23, of Searcy
Wednesday, April 6
Clinton David Crisler, 41, of Pangburn and Shaina Leeann Bailey, 39, of Pangburn
Divorces
Certificates of absolute divorce or annulment issued through White County:
Monday, April 4
Plaintiff Kyndell Tabor and defendant Ryan Tabor; married Dec. 16, 2016; filed Jan. 5, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Jeremy Holt and defendant Brittany Holt of White County; married Aug. 9, 2016; filed Jan. 10, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff James Vanoven and defendant Stacy Vanoven; married Dec. 28, 2018; filed Jan. 20, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Tora Shadrick and defendant Ander Shadrick; married April 17, 2021; filed Jan. 24, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Lucas Henson and defendant Samantha Henson; married Feb. 13, 2016; filed Jan. 25, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Susan Marcus and defendant Michael Marcus; married Feb. 1, 2010; filed Jan. 27, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Code Enforcement
The following are the monthly permit reports for the Bald Knob Inspection Department for March 2022: (Each permit is followed by the address and fees.)
New single family
Donnie Sutterfield, 610 E. 5th, $21
Total fees: $21
Plumbing and gas
Dathan Robbins Plumbing, 325 Honey Holler Road, inspection, $25
A State Plumbing, 188 U.S. Highway 167, new lines, $25
Linns Plumbing, 1024 W. Union St., replace gas lines, $25
Total fees: $75
HVAC
Izard County H&A, West Pine Street, $25
Total free: $25
Electrical permits
Reed Electric, 401 Second St., new breaker box, $25
Stokes Electric, 1024 W. Union St., breaker box, $25
Corbin Chapmon, 517 Richardson St., run new line, $25
Total fees: $75
