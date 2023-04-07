Bankruptcy filings
Charles and Stephanie Perry, 31 Westgate Drive in Searcy, document number 202310919, filed March 29, 2023, Chapter 7, attorney: Gregory W. Harris.
Jessica Ashley Johnson, P.O. Box 953 in Bradford, document number 202310934, filed March 30, 2023, Chapter 13, attorney: Mike DeLoache.
Paul and Natasha Needham, 833 Goatneck Road in Bradford, document number 202310963, filed March 30, 2023, Chapter 7, attorney: Gregory Niblock.
Kevin Wayne and Nathelie Y. Pyle, 201 Glaze Mason Road in Bald Knob, document number 202310977, filed March 31, 2023, Chapter 7, attorney: Lonnie Grimes.
Miranda C. and Melissa A. Burns, 389 Stoney Point Church Road in Beebe, document number 202310984, filed April 1, 2023, Chapter 7, attorney: John A. Flynn.
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Thursday, March 30
Shawn Allen Maser, 49, of Searcy and Kelly Lynn Bell, 56, of Searcy
Timothy Tyron Beal, 46, of Searcy and Nicole Dawn Zentz, 45, of Searcy
Friday, March 31
Christopher Ryan Buffaloe, 33, of Searcy and Kelly Ann Crider, 36, of Searcy
Cody Dean Jackson, 17, of Bradford and Landry Michelle Mount, 19, of Bradford
Matthew Kyle Glidewell, 28, of Kensett and Malisa Nicole Thompson, 27, of Judsonia
Monday, April 3
Robert Elias Cooley, 49, of Searcy and Kristina Kay Stopka, 34, of Searcy
Donavan Glen Coley, 24, of McRae and Shelby Caroline Daniele, 24, of McRae
Ronald Leon Prior, 78, of Searcy and Danna Juanita Williams, 74, of Searcy
Tuesday, April 4
Andrew Cross Barkley, 20, of Searcy and Mattie Rachelle Tapp, 19, of Searcy
Patrick Aaron Graham, 76, of Beebe and Cassia Lynn Eagle, 66, of Beebe
Wednesday, April 5
Olen E. Thrasher, 88, of Kensett and Marilyn P. Blackwell, 74, of Higginson
Tyler Donley Haynes, 28, of Beebe and Kyrie Marie Welch, 30, of Beebe
Irfan Firmansyah, 34, of Searcy and Nurainy Maggi, 50, of Philadelphia, Pa.
Thursday, April 6
Aaron Kaine Metcalf, 22, of Bradford and Ambrya Reiana Thrasher, 19, of Bradford
Brandon Thomas Warnke, 28, of Searcy and Maegan Lashae Krystofik, 27, of Searcy
Certificates of absolute divorce or annulment issued through White County:
Monday, April 3
Plaintiff Connye Fortner and defendant Dickey Fortner; married June 5, 2004; filed Jan. 17, 2023; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Brittany Neighbours and defendant Richard Neighbours; married April 8, 2016; filed Oct. 18, 2019; alleged cause: indignities.
