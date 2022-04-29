New Incorporation and LLC filings

Leroux Freight Transportation Services LLC, Leona Leroux, 158 McFadden Lane in Rose Bud, filed April 18, 2022.

Neighborhood Pet Group LLC, John Sherwood, 77 U.S. Highway 64 in Beebe, filed April 18, 2022.

Timothy Hartsell LLC, Alan Williams, 165 Bostic Road in Searcy, filed April 18, 2022.

Nicolas Bravo Equipment LLC, Ashley Sullivan, 459 Yankee Road in Judsonia, filed April 19, 2022.

TN Sales Solutions LLC, Timothy Joshua Neuhold, 810 Roundabout Circle in Searcy, filed April 19, 2022.

Universal Structural Integrity Solutions LLC, Dawn Marie Cheney, 108 Lynn St. in McRae, filed April 21, 2022.

Paraclete Counseling PLLC, Joel Hoggard, 200 W. Mulberry Ave. in Searcy, filed April 21, 2022.

Marriages

Marriage licenses applied for through White County:

Friday, April 22

David Charles Swan Jr., 41, of Bald Knob and Veronica Patrice Bowman, 40, of Bald Knob

Kenneth Lee Williams, 32, of Beebe and Melody Rose Anderson, 28, of Beebe

Steve Glover, 57, of Beebe and Gwinna Ann McWilliams, 60, of Beebe

William Lamont Prichard, 43, of Searcy and Cassey Joanna Conyers, 32, of Searcy

Jeffery Art Montgomery, 22, of Bald Knob and Ashley Brianne Lowe, 24, of Bald Knob

Zander Kane Holland, 24, of Beebe and Jordan Rose Mari O’Rourke, 24, of Beebe

John Michael Meriweather, 31, of Beebe and Haley Danielle Hughey, 29, of Beebe

William Hunter Poston, 26, of Morrilton and Hali Marie Cox, 21, of Heber Springs

Bryan Dewayne Hobbs, 40, of Batesville and Nancy Clarinda Sutter, 38, of Newark

James Alan McShane, 55, of Searcy and Sara June Kelson-Whitmire, 43, of Searcy

Monday, April 25

Clayton John Willis, 26, of Poughkeepsie and Sheniec Techima David, 27, of Searcy

Hunter Michael Lynn Morris, 18, of Searcy and Monica Lashay Gentry, 20, of Searcy

Shane William Daniel, 39, of Pangburn and Angelica Marie Lawrence, 36, of Pangburn

Grant Nathaniel Scott, 27, of Searcy and Jacqueline Spenser Allen, 32, of Searcy

Tuesday, April 26

Jackie Weslee Foster, 36, of Judsoni and Brittany Danielle Clark, 29, of Judsonia

Wednesday, April 27

Antonio Marcel Earl, 21, of Beebe and Faith Catherine Degaro, 21, of Beebe

Thursday, April 28

James Zachary Duncan, 32, of Ward and Alexandra Lillian Griffith, 32, of Ward

