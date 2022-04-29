New Incorporation and LLC filings
Leroux Freight Transportation Services LLC, Leona Leroux, 158 McFadden Lane in Rose Bud, filed April 18, 2022.
Neighborhood Pet Group LLC, John Sherwood, 77 U.S. Highway 64 in Beebe, filed April 18, 2022.
Timothy Hartsell LLC, Alan Williams, 165 Bostic Road in Searcy, filed April 18, 2022.
Nicolas Bravo Equipment LLC, Ashley Sullivan, 459 Yankee Road in Judsonia, filed April 19, 2022.
TN Sales Solutions LLC, Timothy Joshua Neuhold, 810 Roundabout Circle in Searcy, filed April 19, 2022.
Universal Structural Integrity Solutions LLC, Dawn Marie Cheney, 108 Lynn St. in McRae, filed April 21, 2022.
Paraclete Counseling PLLC, Joel Hoggard, 200 W. Mulberry Ave. in Searcy, filed April 21, 2022.
Marriages
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Friday, April 22
David Charles Swan Jr., 41, of Bald Knob and Veronica Patrice Bowman, 40, of Bald Knob
Kenneth Lee Williams, 32, of Beebe and Melody Rose Anderson, 28, of Beebe
Steve Glover, 57, of Beebe and Gwinna Ann McWilliams, 60, of Beebe
William Lamont Prichard, 43, of Searcy and Cassey Joanna Conyers, 32, of Searcy
Jeffery Art Montgomery, 22, of Bald Knob and Ashley Brianne Lowe, 24, of Bald Knob
Zander Kane Holland, 24, of Beebe and Jordan Rose Mari O’Rourke, 24, of Beebe
John Michael Meriweather, 31, of Beebe and Haley Danielle Hughey, 29, of Beebe
William Hunter Poston, 26, of Morrilton and Hali Marie Cox, 21, of Heber Springs
Bryan Dewayne Hobbs, 40, of Batesville and Nancy Clarinda Sutter, 38, of Newark
James Alan McShane, 55, of Searcy and Sara June Kelson-Whitmire, 43, of Searcy
Monday, April 25
Clayton John Willis, 26, of Poughkeepsie and Sheniec Techima David, 27, of Searcy
Hunter Michael Lynn Morris, 18, of Searcy and Monica Lashay Gentry, 20, of Searcy
Shane William Daniel, 39, of Pangburn and Angelica Marie Lawrence, 36, of Pangburn
Grant Nathaniel Scott, 27, of Searcy and Jacqueline Spenser Allen, 32, of Searcy
Tuesday, April 26
Jackie Weslee Foster, 36, of Judsoni and Brittany Danielle Clark, 29, of Judsonia
Wednesday, April 27
Antonio Marcel Earl, 21, of Beebe and Faith Catherine Degaro, 21, of Beebe
Thursday, April 28
James Zachary Duncan, 32, of Ward and Alexandra Lillian Griffith, 32, of Ward
