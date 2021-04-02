New Incorporation and LLC filings
Ragnarok LLC, Thomas Jefferson Belford, 37 White Oak Circle in Searcy, filed March 22, 2021.
Dirtrich Trucking LLC, Richard Wayne Wright, 129 Panther Trail in Searcy, filed March 23, 2021.
Romance Excavation LLC, Jon Wiggs, 619 Romance Road in Romance, filed March 23, 2021.
Triton Plumbing & Gas LLC, Joshua Humes, 1036 Velvet Ridge Road in Bradford, filed March 23, 2021.
Minis & Go-Gos LLC, Jearldine Lyons, 5 Spurlock Drive in Searcy, filed March 23, 2021.
Larry Harris Trucking LLC, Larry Harris, 115 E. Church St. in Beebe, filed March 24, 2021.
Quick Farms, LLC, Robert Mark Quick, 197 EB Quick Road in El Paso, filed March 24, 2021.
SRB Trucking LLC, Steven Belcher Jr., 109 Sunflower Lane in Beebe, filed March 25, 2021.
Eclectic Rudy Red LLC, Christy Procell, 118 Summerview Drive in Searcy, filed March 25, 2021.
Bankruptcy filings
Tonya D. Harvill, 406 N. Cherry St. in Beebe, document number 202110766, filed March 22, 2021, Chapter 7, attorney: Gregory W. Harris.
Joy Lynn Henneinke, 104 Abington Drive in Beebe, document number 202110819, filed March 25, 2021, Chapter 7, attorney: Lonnie Grimes.
Marriages
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Thursday, March 25
Casey Dean Elliott, 41, of Beebe and Justina Mae Wyrick, 40, of Beebe
Friday, March 26
Dillon Blair Graham, 28, of Searcy and Ricki Layne Graham, 27, of Searcy
Michael Wayne Harville, 51, of Sherwood and Stephanie L. Marlowe, 41, of Searcy
Cody Andrew Roberson, 32, of Searcy and Allison Leann Mudge, 29, of Searcy
Bryan Allen Kaiser, 35, of Searcy and Kathren Michelle Fisher, 27, of Searcy
David Michael Kyzar Dillon, 29, of Lucedale, Miss., and Candace Louise Caudle, 31, of Beebe
Jason Alexander Sims, 42, of Searcy and Taquanda Danette Herrell, 41, of Searcy
Evan Conner Johnson, 20, of Searcy and Haley Taylor Garland, 20, of Searcy
Monday, March 29
Steward Huff, 21, of Kensett and Lakin Desha Harris, 26, of Kensett
Rodney Allen Foster Jr., 35, of Beebe and Ashley Nicole Tylawsky, 32, of Beebe
Lucios Ray Lynn, 20, of Beebe and Autumn Janae Kohlmann, 18, of Beebe
Tuesday, March 30
Seth Richard Snipes, 23, of Searcy and Madeline Paige Bridgeman, 23, of Searcy
Cody Wayne Mays, 31, of Searcy and Morgan Michelle Parish, 28, of Searcy
Wednesday, March 31
Benjamin C. Creel, 39, of Searcy and Megan Nicole Foster, 32, of Searcy
Christopher Harold Street, 43, of Judsonia and Wava Nicole Fulbright, 41, of Judsonia
Thursday, April 1
Blake Allen Lauderdale, 25, of Searcy and Casey Lee Hensley, 20, of Searct
Jeremy Ray Brown, 49, of McRae and Bobbie N. Hankins, 45, of McRae
Shon E. Mohr, 40, of Judsonia and Shelia Christine Pitts, 50, of Judsonia
Saxon Sterling Shepard, 32, of White Hall and Jade Rayann Noggle, 29, of Searcy
Divorces
Certificates of absolute divorce or annulment issued through White County:
Wednesday, March 17
Plaintiff Michael Hart and defendant Johnna Hart; married Dec. 8, 1995; filed May 5, 2020; alimony granted; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Thomas Cooper and defendant Kimberly Cooper; married Oct. 6, 2010; filed May 12, 2020; one child affected; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Luwanda Medler and defendant Jacob Medler; married March 10, 2010; filed Oct. 26, 2020; two children affected; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Laura Harrison and defendant Jordan Harrison; married May 18, 2013; filed Nov. 9, 2020; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Debra Dickerson and defendant James Dickerson; married April 30, 1989; filed Nov 20, 2020; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Bethany Morrison and defendant Daniel Morrison; married April 7, 2016; filed Dec. 16, 2020; one child affected; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff John Hollman and defendant Sandra Hollman; married March 25, 1994; filed Feb. 1, 2021; alleged cause: continuous separation.
Plaintiff Corrissa Wortham and defendant Joshua McGee; married Nov. 10, 2018; filed Feb. 2, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Shelby Rodgers and defendant Justin Rodgers; married July 1, 2020; filed Feb. 5, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Autumn Lamb and defendant Tony Lamb; married June 3, 2013; filed Feb. 8, 2021; alleged cause: continuous separation.
