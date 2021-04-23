New Incorporation and LLC filings

Ajik Investment LLC, Muhammad Malik, 303 Hammons St. in Judsonia, filed April 12, 2021.

Hardware & More Store LLC, Sharon Wilson, 801 Main St. in Pangburn, filed April 12, 2021.

Meticulous Customs LLC, Austin Cook, 1211 W. Vine Ave. in Searcy, filed April 13, 2021.

Morrison Representative Services, PLLC, Edward Morrison, 1306 W. Center St. in Beebe, filed April 13, 2021.

Cheezzn’ For A Reezzn’ LLC, Lance Zaccary Williams, 504 Wycliffe Drive in Searcy, filed April 13, 2021.

Lawn Hogz Lawn Pros LLC, Sarah Privett, 112 Sunset Drive in Bald Knob, filed April 13, 2021.

Ryan Fowler Services LLC, Ryan Garth Fowler, 100 Whiteman Lane in Searcy, filed April 14, 2021.

4 Hills Construction LLC, Reba Faye Hill, 417 Honey Holler Road in Bald Knob, filed April 14, 2021.

AR Country Land LLC, David Meier, 901 W. Center Ave. in Searcy, filed April 14, 2021.

P&P AG Risk Specialists LLC, Michael Warren Pounders, 938 Mount Pisgah Road in Searcy, filed April 15, 2021.

Goforth Services, LLC, Samuel Dean Goforth, 207 Navajo Lane in Searcy, filed April 15, 2021.

Harmoni Dream’s Skin Care Products LLC, Devin Jolla, 124 N. Sawmill Road in Searcy, filed April 15, 2021.

Friedrich Real Properties LLC, George Friedrich, 291 Moccasin Bend Road in Judsonia, filed April 16, 2021.

Robert D. Riley Enterprises of AR LLC, Robert Riley, 1400 W. Dewitt Henry Drive in Beebe, filed April 16, 2021.

Bankruptcy filings

Stanley and Cindy A. Clark, 2 Weatherstone Drive in Searcy, document number 202111029, filed April 15, 2021, Chapter 7, attorney: Gregory Niblock.

Raymond Marvin Westbrook Jr. and Tammy Elizabeth Westbrook, 307 Meadowlake Circle Apt. 9 in Searcy, document number 202111030, filed April 15, 2021, Chapter 7, attorney: Lonnie L. Grimes.

Justin E. Fortenberry, 103 W. Sleepy Hollow in Beebe, document number 202111054, filed April 19, 2021, Chapter 13, attorney: Robert R. Danecki.

Tosha Tarry, 307 N. Hickory St. in Beebe, document number 202111057, filed April 19, 2021, Chapter 7, attorney: Brian C. Wilson.

Noah B. Kersh, 100 W. Lincoln Ave. in Searcy, document number 202111079, filed April 20, 2021, Chapter 13, attorney: Gregory Niblock.

Ruth E. Phipps, P.O. Box 698 in Judsonia, document number 202111084, filed April 20, 2021, Chapter 7, attorney: Gregory Niblock.

Marriages

Marriage licenses applied for through White County:

Thursday, April 15

Joseph Elijah Barnett, 19, of Bald Knob and Katherine Olivia Garnett, 19, of Searcy

Gregary McNeill Taylor, 43, of Searcy and Catherine Elizabeth Elrod, 46, of Memphis, Tenn.

Kyle Shawn Stokes Jr., 25, of Ward and Megan Nicole Davlin, 24, of Ward

Dominick Andrew Quattlebaum, 19, of Searcy and Brittany Ann Jones, 18, of Searcy

Donald Ray Koster, 55, of Pangburn and Sandra Kaye Bonner, 47, of Pangburn

Jordan Edwin Clark, 22, of Judsonia and Leia Jade Pollard, 21, of Judsonia

Friday, April 16

Brandon Jerome Spears, 28, of Beebe and Sarra Elizabeth Richardson, 24, of Beebe

Christopher John Bench, 46, of McRae and Stephanie Dawn Webb, 44, of McRae

Austin Chayse Parson, 28, of Searcy and Hannah Alyse Thomas, 26, of Searcy

Monday, April 19

Carl David Handley, 22, of Lonoke and Jenni Lorraine Thacker, 35, of Lonoke

Kevin James Case, 28, of Brookland and Madelyn Danielle Cossitt, 22, of Brookland

Mark William Waldrop, 28, of Bald Knob and Lacey Shannon Cole, 27, of Bald Knob

Thomas Joseph Lee Treeza, 23, of Beebe and Blair Ashton Campbell, 23, of Beebe

Tuesday, April 20

Jeremy Chase Hendrixson, 27, of Conway and Julieta Lopez Jimenez, 20, of Searcy

Philip Alexander Holloway, 23, of Austin and Jessica Marie Burrows, 20, of Austin

Cory Edward Pope, 21, of Judsonia and Ane Elise Pitt, 21, of Searcy

Tyler Shelby Mize, 27, of Searcy and Robin Lashell Kidd, 34, of Searcy

Wednesday, April 21

Ashley Nicole Juarez, 25, of Searcy and Ashley Jayanna Clem, 23, of Searcy

Calvin Junior White, 46, of Griffithville and Kerry C.L. Finley, 37, of Griffithville

Michael Paul Gray, 41, of Judsonia and Lauretta Mae Hendershott, 41, of Judsonia

Thursday, April 22

Richard Emerson Lambert III, 37, of Searcy and Crystal Ann Mahoney, 30, of Searcy

