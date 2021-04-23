New Incorporation and LLC filings
- Ajik Investment LLC, Muhammad Malik, 303 Hammons St. in Judsonia, filed April 12, 2021.
- Hardware & More Store LLC, Sharon Wilson, 801 Main St. in Pangburn, filed April 12, 2021.
- Meticulous Customs LLC, Austin Cook, 1211 W. Vine Ave. in Searcy, filed April 13, 2021.
- Morrison Representative Services, PLLC, Edward Morrison, 1306 W. Center St. in Beebe, filed April 13, 2021.
- Cheezzn' For A Reezzn' LLC, Lance Zaccary Williams, 504 Wycliffe Drive in Searcy, filed April 13, 2021.
- Lawn Hogz Lawn Pros LLC, Sarah Privett, 112 Sunset Drive in Bald Knob, filed April 13, 2021.
- Ryan Fowler Services LLC, Ryan Garth Fowler, 100 Whiteman Lane in Searcy, filed April 14, 2021.
- 4 Hills Construction LLC, Reba Faye Hill, 417 Honey Holler Road in Bald Knob, filed April 14, 2021.
- AR Country Land LLC, David Meier, 901 W. Center Ave. in Searcy, filed April 14, 2021.
- P&P AG Risk Specialists LLC, Michael Warren Pounders, 938 Mount Pisgah Road in Searcy, filed April 15, 2021.
- Goforth Services, LLC, Samuel Dean Goforth, 207 Navajo Lane in Searcy, filed April 15, 2021.
- Harmoni Dream's Skin Care Products LLC, Devin Jolla, 124 N. Sawmill Road in Searcy, filed April 15, 2021.
- Friedrich Real Properties LLC, George Friedrich, 291 Moccasin Bend Road in Judsonia, filed April 16, 2021.
- Robert D. Riley Enterprises of AR LLC, Robert Riley, 1400 W. Dewitt Henry Drive in Beebe, filed April 16, 2021.
Bankruptcy filings
- Stanley and Cindy A. Clark, 2 Weatherstone Drive in Searcy, document number 202111029, filed April 15, 2021, Chapter 7, attorney: Gregory Niblock.
- Raymond Marvin Westbrook Jr. and Tammy Elizabeth Westbrook, 307 Meadowlake Circle Apt. 9 in Searcy, document number 202111030, filed April 15, 2021, Chapter 7, attorney: Lonnie L. Grimes.
- Justin E. Fortenberry, 103 W. Sleepy Hollow in Beebe, document number 202111054, filed April 19, 2021, Chapter 13, attorney: Robert R. Danecki.
- Tosha Tarry, 307 N. Hickory St. in Beebe, document number 202111057, filed April 19, 2021, Chapter 7, attorney: Brian C. Wilson.
- Noah B. Kersh, 100 W. Lincoln Ave. in Searcy, document number 202111079, filed April 20, 2021, Chapter 13, attorney: Gregory Niblock.
- Ruth E. Phipps, P.O. Box 698 in Judsonia, document number 202111084, filed April 20, 2021, Chapter 7, attorney: Gregory Niblock.
Marriages
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Thursday, April 15
- Joseph Elijah Barnett, 19, of Bald Knob and Katherine Olivia Garnett, 19, of Searcy
- Gregary McNeill Taylor, 43, of Searcy and Catherine Elizabeth Elrod, 46, of Memphis, Tenn.
- Kyle Shawn Stokes Jr., 25, of Ward and Megan Nicole Davlin, 24, of Ward
- Dominick Andrew Quattlebaum, 19, of Searcy and Brittany Ann Jones, 18, of Searcy
- Donald Ray Koster, 55, of Pangburn and Sandra Kaye Bonner, 47, of Pangburn
- Jordan Edwin Clark, 22, of Judsonia and Leia Jade Pollard, 21, of Judsonia
Friday, April 16
- Brandon Jerome Spears, 28, of Beebe and Sarra Elizabeth Richardson, 24, of Beebe
- Christopher John Bench, 46, of McRae and Stephanie Dawn Webb, 44, of McRae
- Austin Chayse Parson, 28, of Searcy and Hannah Alyse Thomas, 26, of Searcy
Monday, April 19
- Carl David Handley, 22, of Lonoke and Jenni Lorraine Thacker, 35, of Lonoke
- Kevin James Case, 28, of Brookland and Madelyn Danielle Cossitt, 22, of Brookland
- Mark William Waldrop, 28, of Bald Knob and Lacey Shannon Cole, 27, of Bald Knob
- Thomas Joseph Lee Treeza, 23, of Beebe and Blair Ashton Campbell, 23, of Beebe
Tuesday, April 20
- Jeremy Chase Hendrixson, 27, of Conway and Julieta Lopez Jimenez, 20, of Searcy
- Philip Alexander Holloway, 23, of Austin and Jessica Marie Burrows, 20, of Austin
- Cory Edward Pope, 21, of Judsonia and Ane Elise Pitt, 21, of Searcy
- Tyler Shelby Mize, 27, of Searcy and Robin Lashell Kidd, 34, of Searcy
Wednesday, April 21
- Ashley Nicole Juarez, 25, of Searcy and Ashley Jayanna Clem, 23, of Searcy
- Calvin Junior White, 46, of Griffithville and Kerry C.L. Finley, 37, of Griffithville
- Michael Paul Gray, 41, of Judsonia and Lauretta Mae Hendershott, 41, of Judsonia
Thursday, April 22
- Richard Emerson Lambert III, 37, of Searcy and Crystal Ann Mahoney, 30, of Searcy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.