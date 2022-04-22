New Incorporation and LLC filings
Pryor Investments LLC, James Grant Pryor, 4 Blackberry Road in Searcy, filed April 12, 2022.
SWN Brothers Trucking LLC, David C Swan Jr, 207 N. Main St. in Bald Knob, filed April 13, 2022.
The Hensen House LLC, Karin Burress, 6 Valley Drive in Searcy, filed April 13, 2022.
LB Lures LLC, William L. Brown II, 144 Phillips Lane in Bald Knob, filed April 13, 2022.
Dollhouse Properties LLC, Jeff Kellar, 510 N. Spring St. in Searcy, filed April 14, 2022.
Brooks-Hyatt Investments LLC, J. Tyler Hyatt, 1931 Bald Knob Lake Road in Bald Knob, filed April 14, 2022.
Angie’s Krab Shack LLC, Angelina Michelle Williams, 106 Ashley Place Unit A in Searcy, filed April 14, 2022.
JRR Land Company LLC, Reynie Rutledge, 314 N. Spring St. in Searcy, filed April 15, 2022.
Michael Kohlmeyer LLC, Alan Williams, 165 Bostic Road in Searcy, filed April 15, 2022.
Bankruptcy filings
Thomas Grauer, 910 Mt Pisgah Road in Searcy, document number 202210954, filed April 12, 2022, Chapter 13, attorney: Brandon M. Haubert.
Marriages
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Wednesday, April 13
Dylan Cade McBryde, 26, of McRae and Karlynn Magean Cantrell, 31, of McRae
Barrett Hershel Mason, 24, of Bradford and Madison Paige Osborn, 26, of Bradford
Timothy Scott Huggins, 55, of Judsonia and Cheryl Renee McAuley, 54, of Judsonia
Michael Lee Rolland, 41, of Searcy and Jennifer Marie Dell Brown, 43, of Searcy
Thursday, April 14
Nathan Israel George, 44, of Beebe and Raenett Michelle Martin, 40, of Beebe
Brandon Dewayne Huckeby, 25, of Judsonia and Katlynn Renee Watkins, 23, of Judsonia
Friday, April 15
Caleb Dwaine Cooley, 37, of Bald Knob and Meagan Nichole Arvello, 27, of Bald Knob
Eddie Merel Smith, 64, of Beebe and Marla Jane Wallace, 67, of Cabot
Casey Aaron Guthrie, 29, of Searcy and Jessica Michelle Rhoades, 29, of Searcy
Jimmy Eugene Hale Jr., 35, of Judsonia and Julieann Danielle Leigh Fous, 35, of Judsonia
Isaac Nathaniel Gonser, 20, of Searcy and Constant Leigh Mellow Hess, 20, of Searcy
Blake Edward Crowder, 30, of West Point and Rachel Lynette Baker, 20, of West Point
James Richard Parkhurst II, 24, of Cabot and Elisa Elizabeth Booth, 22, of Cabot
Tuesday, April 19
Cameron Robert Goodin, 21, of Beebe and Alexis Marie Scott, 22, of Beebe
Clayton Stanley Nixon III, 29, of Searcy and Brandi Nicole Bridges, 22, of Searcy
Wednesday, April 20
Luke Michael Ganley, 20, of Judsonia and Haley Marie Boyd, 19, of Judsonia
Kwame Rashad Wyrick, 29, of Beebe and Destiney Nicole Brewer, 24, of Beebe
Jeremiah Deshone Williams, 21, of Beebe and Sierra Nicole Lowe, 19, of Beebe
Anthony Alden Miller, 19, of Garner and Alexis Nicole Reeves, 17, of Searcy
Blake Edward Mahoney, 31, of Beebe and Jamie Dannielle Hudson, 29, of Beebe
Divorces
Certificates of absolute divorce or annulment issued through White County:
Plaintiff Victoria Atchley and defendant Daniel Atchley; married June 28, 2017; filed May 19, 2021; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Lorrie Sterling and defendant Cleo Sterling; married May 28, 1994; filed June 30, 2021; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Misty Fuller and defendant Cameron Fuller; married Feb. 8, 2013; filed July 2, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Frances Harrington and defendant Steve Harrington of White County; married Sept. 6, 1998; filed Sept. 15, 2021; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Brouce Holden and defendant Lila Holden of White County; married April 30, 2004; filed Oct. 18, 2021; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Angela Chastain and defendant Cody Chastain; married March 17, 2007; filed Oct. 20, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Sarah Mason and defendant Michael Mason; married April 14, 2019; filed Nov. 8, 2021; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Jessica Parker and defendant Seth Parker; married Oct. 18, 2018; filed Dec. 14, 2021; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Andrea Brewer and defendant Nicholas Brewer; married April 17, 2017; filed Dec. 17, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Sandra Williams and defendant Don Williams; married July 17, 2014; filed Feb. 15, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Samantha Sharp and defendant Chad Sharp; married May 8, 2009; filed March 2, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Justin Conyers and defendant Cassey Conyers; married May 13, 2010; filed March 14, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Code Enforcement
The following are the monthly permit reports for the Searcy Inspection Department for March 2022: (Each permit is followed by the address, value and fees.)
New single family
Stokes Construction, 1205 Ridgefield Circle, $180,000, $600
Total value: $180,000
Total fees: $600
Remodel/addition single family
Hays Investment Properties, 2004 E. Moore Ave., $25,000, $77.50
J&L Real Estate, 1407 E. Moore Ave., $100,000, $265
Property owner, 405 S. Maple St., $15,000, $50
Omar Gomez Home Construction, 31 Harding Drive, $28,000, $85
Total value: $168,000
Total fees: $477.50
New commercial
Siti Construction, 1325 Janet St., $1,074,882, $3,783.09
Jetton General Contracting, 3509 E. Race Ave., $1,252,179, $4,403.63
Total value: $2,327,061
Total fees: $8,186.72
Remodel multi family
Philip Smithson, 3204 E. Moore Ave., $33,000, $97.50
Total value: $33,000
Total fees: $97.50
Electrical permits
Sunpro Solar, 202 Red Oak Drive, solar panels, $63,018, $207.55
Carlton Webb Electric, 101 Christi St., remodel, $50
Seark Services, 2427 E. Moore Ave., new construction, $50
Seark Services, 2425 E. Moore Ave., new construction, $50
Cin Con Electric, 706 N. Birch St., remodel, $50
Roberson Electric, 400 S. Hickory St., new construction, $230
Roberson Electric, 502 S. Hickory St., new construction, $170
Roberson Electric, 510 S. Hickory St., new construction, $230
Roberson Electric, 501 S. Maple St., new construction, $170
Roberson Electric, 508 S. Maple St., new construction, $230
Roberson Electric, 509 S. Maple St., new construction, $170
Weir Electric, 921 Hastings Ave., service upgrade, $50
Seark Services, 1402 Ridgefield Circle, new construction, $50
Stokes Electric, 1205 Ridgefield Circle, new construction, $50
Stokes Electric, 5 Ridgeview Court, remodel, $50
2 Solar Panel permits canceled, $375.33
Clairday Electric, 1003 N. Holly St., remodel, $50
Property owner, 405 S. Maple St., addition, $50
Vaughn Service, 1305 Sydney St., accessory building, $50
Jetton General Contracting, 3509 E. Race Ave., remodel, $50
Young Electric, 121 S. Elm Terrace, remodel, $110
Agsolar, 19 Barksdale Drive, solar panels, $19,200, $98
Stokes Electric, 112 Black Oak Place, pool, $50
Cin Con Electric, 301 N. Spruce St., remodel, $50
Two Volts Up, 3204 E. Moore Ave. No. 12, remodel, $50
Total value: $82,218
Total fees: $1,990.22
Certificate of occupancy
Chad Bonner Construction, 2002 Rehoboth Circle
Chad Bonner Construction, 609 Wycliffe Drive
Hite Construction, 907 Laurel Court
Plumbing inspections and permits
Doug James Plumbing, 706 N. Pear St., remodel, $50
Andily Plumbing, 47 Country Club Circle, remodel, $50
A Isaacson Plumbing, 3100 E. Race Ave., remodel, $50
Doug James Plumbing, 103 S. Sowell St., water/sewer service, $35
3 Gen Plumbing, 7 Fernhill Place, remodel, $50
Doug James Plumbing, 2910 E. Moore Ave. No. 107, W/H changeout, $18
Chuck’s Plumbing, 2 Marshall Drive, water/sewer service, $35
Doug James Plumbing, 1011 W. Center Ave., W/H changeout, $18
Doug James Plumbing, 201 March Cove, W/H changeout, $18
A Isaacson Plumbing, 221 W. Arch Ave., remodel, $50
Doug James Plumbing, 105 Crestview Drive, water/sewer service, $35
Lindsey Plumbing, 904 E. Race Ave., gas inspection, $35
Robbins Plumbing, 1900 Rehoboth Circle, new construction, $50
Andily Plumbing, 406 Country Squire Lane, W/H changeout, $18
Ingram’s Plumbing, 29 Robbye Lane, W/H changeout, $18
Lindsey Plumbing, 215 W. Race Ave., gas inspection, $35
Lindsey Plumbing, 904 E. Race Ave., gas inspection, $35
Lindsey Plumbing, 140 Charles Thomas Blvd., W/H changeout, $18
Doug James Plumbing, 708 N. Pear St., W/H changeout, $18
B&W Plumbing, 1212 N. Main St., remodel, $50
Lindsey Plumbing, 112 Belle Meade Drive, W/H changeout, $18
Property owner, 405 S. Maple St., addition, $50
Lindsey Plumbing, 27 Sherwood Loop, W/H changeout, $18
Lindsey Plumbing, 308 N. Sawmill Road, W/H changeout, $18
Mason Heat & Air, 408 E. Vine Ave., remodel, $50
Robbins Plumbing, 1208 N. Laurel Lane, new construction, $50
Andily Plumbing, 2606 Ridgewood Road, W/H changeout, $18
Property owner, 22 Woodcrest Drive, gas inspection, $35
Brien Black Plumbing, 3204 E. Race Ave., W/H changeout, $144
Lindsey Plumbing,129 Mary Irene Lane, W/H changeout, $18
Linn’s Plumbing, 905 Randall Drive, water/sewer service, $35
JP’s Plumbing, 2004 E. Moore Ave., remodel, $50
Able Plumbing, 201 Sherman Way, gas inspection, $35
Able Plumbing, 211 Sherman Way, gas inspection, $35
Able Plumbing, 5626 Arkansas Highway 13, accessory building, $50
Smith Plumbing, 13 Country Club Circle, gas inspection, $35
Doug James Plumbing, 706 JK St., W/H changeout, $18
Doug James Plumbing, 101 River Oaks Blvd., W/H changeout, $18
Able Plumbing, 502 Chesapeake Drive, W/H changeout, $18
Complete Plumbing, 1716 E. Market Ave., water/sewer service, $50
Doug James Plumbing, 1000 W. Race Ave., water/sewer service, $35
Troy Williams Plumbing, 903 W. McRae Ave., water/sewer service, $35
Total fees: $1,519
Fence permits
Faith Fence, 1319 Bent Tree Lane, $15
Chris Price Home Improvements, 2004 Rehoboth Drive, $15
Property owner, 15 Overlook Road, $15
Total fees: $45
Swimming pool permits
Integrity Pool Services, 112 Black Oak Place, $45,000, $147.50
Total value: $45,000
Total fees: $147.50
HVAC permits and inspections
Cracker Jack Air Pros, 302 Chippewa Drive, changeout, $23
Billy Ellis Service, 2427 E. Moore Ave., new construction, $50
Billy Ellis Service, 2425 E. Moore Ave., new construction, $50
Air Care, 509 E. Race Ave. No. 2, changeout, $23
Middleton Inc., 306 School House Drive, new construction, $740
Air Tech, 210 W. Arch Ave., remodel, $80
Air Tech, 904 E. Race Ave., changeout, $46
Robbins Service, 432 Natalie Circle, changeout, $23
Billy Ellis Service, 1402 Ridgefield Circle, new construction, $50
Mize Heat & Air, 705 W. Vine Ave., changeout, $23
Mize Heat & Air, 2310 Cattail Road, adding mini split, $50
Air Care, 505 E. Moore Ave., changeout, $23
Air Tech, 601 N. Horton St., changeout, $23
Air Care, 2620 E. Race Ave., changeout, $23
Middleton Inc., 200 W. Race Ave., changeout, $23
Searcy Heat & Air, 709 W. Arch Ave., changeout, $23
Bruce’s Appliances Sales & Service, 102 Rosedale Drive, changeout, $23
Mohr Air Conditioning, 122 Hefner St., changeout, $23
Searcy Heat & Air, 119 Brookhaven Road, changeout, $23
Noland Services, 10 Cathy Drive, changeout, $23
Searcy Heat & Air, 12 Meadow Lane, changeout, $23
Hillenburg Heat & Air, 602 Chesapeake Drive, changeout, $23
SS&L Heat & Air, 403 E. Lincoln Ave., changeout, $23
Shine Solar, 1300 Headlee Heights Drive, changeout, $23
Searcy Heat & Air, 104 Carter Drive, changeout, $23
RCI Services, 7900 Arkansas Highway 13, new construction, $65
Property owner, 405 S. Maple St., duct work, $35
TNT Heat & Air, 202 Christi St., remodel, $50
Curtis Heating & Air, 1901 Ondra Ave., changeout, $23
Moore Heat & Air, 303 Billy Davis Drive, changeout, $23
Cracker Jack Air Pros, 127 Ponderosa Drive, changeout, $23
Mohr Air Conditioning, 33 Indian Trail, changeout, $23
Mize Heat & Air, 114 E. Race Ave., changeout, $23
Mason Heat & Air, 6 Ute Drive, changeout, $23
Air Man Heat & Air, 104 River Oaks Court, changeout, $23
Mize Heat & Air, 57 Country Club Circle, remodel, $50
Air Care, 2009 Liberty Lane, changeout, $23
Mize Heat & Air, 35 Country Club Circle, changeout, $23
TDR Contractors, 3509 E. Race Ave., remodel, $65
Porter’s Commercial Refrig, 3509 E. Race Ave., refrigeration, $110
Air Tech, 3204 E. Moore Ave. No. 12, remodel, $50
Total fees: $2,112
Re-inspections and fines
Roberson Heat, Air & Electric, 2002 Rehoboth Drive, re-inspection, $35
Elite Electric, 7 Fernhill Place, re-inspection, $35
Total fees: $70
Accessory Buildings
Property owner, 305 Craig Drive, $5,000, $27.50
J Gipson Construction, 5626 Arkansas Highway 13, $35,000, $102.50
Property owner, 1002 N. Hayes St., $6,300, $30.75
Property owner, 11 Cathy Drive, $28,000, $85
Total value: $74,300
Total fees: $245.75
Signs
All About Graphics, 901 E. Beebe-Capps Expressway, $800, $17
Action Sign, 1919 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway, $13,000, $47.50
Signs By Ford, 110 S. Main St., $1,250, $18.13
Total value: $15,050
Total fees: $82.63
Total value, March 2022: $2,924,629
Total fees, March 2022: $15,573.82
