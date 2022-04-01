New Incorporation and LLC filings

Slinker Concrete LLC, Thomas Slinker, 711 N. Maple St. in Searcy, filed March 21, 2022.

Lawrence Machining & Custom Sign Creations LLC, Alec Braden Lawrence, 443 CW Road in Judsonia, filed March 22, 2022.

Min Pin Express LLC, Carolyn Beal, 896 Stanley Road in Bald Knob, filed March 22, 2022.

JKLM Properties LLC, Marcus Ryan Johnson, 1512 Sydney St. in Searcy, filed March 22, 2022.

ESKS Logistics LLC, John Landis, 3226 Arkansas Highway 157 in Judsonia, filed March 23, 2022.

Woodell Construction LLC, Jimmy Woodell, 285 Jaybird Lane in Searcy, filed March 24, 2022.

Southern Ground Coffee Shop LLC, Rebecca Leann Coyle, 113 JB Martin Loop in Judsonia, filed March 24, 2022.

W&S LLC, Weston Lee Sherwood, 1446 Missile Base Road in Judsonia, filed March 25, 2022.

Straight Shooters Autoplex LLC, Devonte Danzelle Miller, 2903 Shiloh Road in Searcy, filed March 25, 2022.

Marriages

Marriage licenses applied for through White County:

Friday, March 25

James Michael Rogers, 51, of Searcy and Melissa Paige Bailey, 50, of Searcy

Taylor Mikhail Lee Ligon, 24, of Searcy and Hayley Michelle Holt, 22, of Pangburn

Don Joseph Duchamp, 59, of Searcy and Janet Lavone Fletcher, 61, of Searcy

Jimmy Dean Harrison, 42, of Judsonia and Jenny Danielle Dunn, 50, of Beebe

Monday, March 28

Adrian Lee Knight, 56, of Searcy and Jill Dovie Hall, 48, of Searcy

Sheldon Corey Jackson, 28, of Ward and Jaycee Esther Boyer, 34, of Ward

Tuesday, March 29

John Mark Cronauer, 26, of Cabot and Ginny Rebecca Williams, 22, of El Paso

Mark Alan Chandler, 53, of Searcy and Terri Gaye Eligh, 56, of Searcy

Nicholas Jaron Green, 22, of Searcy and Madyson Fayth Comfort, 24, of Searcy

Wednesday, March 30

Tony Lynn Park, 57, of Searcy and Dayna Lynn Thrower, 56, of Searcy

Derrek Allen Jones, 21, of Woodinville, Wash., and Kylie Mei Coffey, 21, of Vienna, Va.

Micca Junior Noles, 38, of Searcy and Callie Janean Osborne, 40, of Searcy

Thursday, March 31

George William Scharringha, 47, of Bradford and Regina Nicole Stroud, 49, of Bradford

Brandon Townsend Parker, 32, of Pangburn and Sherina Rose Smith, 29, of Pangburn

