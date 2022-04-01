New Incorporation and LLC filings
Slinker Concrete LLC, Thomas Slinker, 711 N. Maple St. in Searcy, filed March 21, 2022.
Lawrence Machining & Custom Sign Creations LLC, Alec Braden Lawrence, 443 CW Road in Judsonia, filed March 22, 2022.
Min Pin Express LLC, Carolyn Beal, 896 Stanley Road in Bald Knob, filed March 22, 2022.
JKLM Properties LLC, Marcus Ryan Johnson, 1512 Sydney St. in Searcy, filed March 22, 2022.
ESKS Logistics LLC, John Landis, 3226 Arkansas Highway 157 in Judsonia, filed March 23, 2022.
Woodell Construction LLC, Jimmy Woodell, 285 Jaybird Lane in Searcy, filed March 24, 2022.
Southern Ground Coffee Shop LLC, Rebecca Leann Coyle, 113 JB Martin Loop in Judsonia, filed March 24, 2022.
W&S LLC, Weston Lee Sherwood, 1446 Missile Base Road in Judsonia, filed March 25, 2022.
Straight Shooters Autoplex LLC, Devonte Danzelle Miller, 2903 Shiloh Road in Searcy, filed March 25, 2022.
Marriages
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Friday, March 25
James Michael Rogers, 51, of Searcy and Melissa Paige Bailey, 50, of Searcy
Taylor Mikhail Lee Ligon, 24, of Searcy and Hayley Michelle Holt, 22, of Pangburn
Don Joseph Duchamp, 59, of Searcy and Janet Lavone Fletcher, 61, of Searcy
Jimmy Dean Harrison, 42, of Judsonia and Jenny Danielle Dunn, 50, of Beebe
Monday, March 28
Adrian Lee Knight, 56, of Searcy and Jill Dovie Hall, 48, of Searcy
Sheldon Corey Jackson, 28, of Ward and Jaycee Esther Boyer, 34, of Ward
Tuesday, March 29
John Mark Cronauer, 26, of Cabot and Ginny Rebecca Williams, 22, of El Paso
Mark Alan Chandler, 53, of Searcy and Terri Gaye Eligh, 56, of Searcy
Nicholas Jaron Green, 22, of Searcy and Madyson Fayth Comfort, 24, of Searcy
Wednesday, March 30
Tony Lynn Park, 57, of Searcy and Dayna Lynn Thrower, 56, of Searcy
Derrek Allen Jones, 21, of Woodinville, Wash., and Kylie Mei Coffey, 21, of Vienna, Va.
Micca Junior Noles, 38, of Searcy and Callie Janean Osborne, 40, of Searcy
Thursday, March 31
George William Scharringha, 47, of Bradford and Regina Nicole Stroud, 49, of Bradford
Brandon Townsend Parker, 32, of Pangburn and Sherina Rose Smith, 29, of Pangburn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.