New Incorporation and LLC filings
Ivy Lane Boutique LLC, Baylee Tims, 279 Walker Road in Higginson, filed April 5, 2021.
GMBB LLC, Blake Hendrix, 1550 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway in Searcy, filed April 6, 2021.
Ya Ya Boutique & Salon LLC, Lynnda Mason, 1560 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway Suite C No. 152 in Searcy, filed April 6, 2021.
Walters Service Center LLC, William J. Walters, 1011 Truman Baker Drive in Searcy, filed April 6, 2021.
Sills Family Investments LLC, Andrew Sills, 1560 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway Suite C226 in Searcy, filed April 7, 2021.
Camgotti Logistics LLC, Cameron Swanigan, 111 Cloverdale Blvd. in Searcy, filed April 7, 2021.
3FG Trucking of Bald Knob Inc., Jeannie Craft, 814 Stanley Road in Bald Knob, filed April 9, 2021.
Sonic Fashion Enterprises LLC, Javien Marquis Reynolds, 509 E. Race Ave. Suite 3 in Searcy, filed April 9, 2021.
Bankruptcy filings
Patricia Tice, 103 E. Lauren Lane in Searcy, document number 202110923, filed April 5, 2021, Chapter 13, attorney: Jeremy Bueker.
Steven Wayne and Autumn Elizabeth Suttles, 727 Cooper Drive in Kensett, document number 202110924, field April 5, 2021, Chapter 7, attorney: Lonnie Grimes.
Jennifer Simon, 102 Cantebury Lane in Searcy, document number 202110926, filed April 5, 2021, Chapter 13, attorney: Gregory W. Harris.
Breana Nichole Gasic, 126 E. Davis Circle in Romance, document number 202110928, filed April 5, 2021, Chapter 7, attorney: Vanessa C. Adams.
Timothy L. and Linda D. Ritchie, 112 Jim King Drive in Searcy, document number 202110984, filed April 9, 2021, Chapter 13, attorney: Gregory Niblock.
Marriages
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Friday, April 9
Andre Rene Shadrick, 43, of Searcy and Tora Antonia Mack, 44, of Searcy
Brett Kalvin Jones, 33, of Bald Knob and Melissa Kay Golden, 34, of Bald Knob
Monday, April 12
Anthony Eugene Saylor Sr., 53, of Judsonia and Shannon Lanell Harrington, 49, of Judsonia
Tuesday, April 13
James Nicholas Stumph, 28, of Pulaski, Ky., and Brittany Irene Hall, 27, of Pulaski, Ky.
Divorces
Certificates of absolute divorce or annulment issued through White County:
Tuesday, April 6
Plaintiff Bethany Morrison and defendant Daniel Morrison; married April 7, 2016; filed Dec. 16, 2020; one child affected; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Kristopher White and defendant Serena White; married April 19, 2006; filed Feb. 2, 2021; alleged cause: adultery.
Plaintiff Constance Holmes and Jarrod Holmes; married Feb. 13, 2018; filed Feb. 8, 2021; alleged cause: continuous separation.
Plaintiff Terri Eligh and defendant Randall Eligh; married Nov. 2, 1985; filed Feb. 10, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Stephanie Muce and defendant Jason Muce; married April 4, 2019; filed Feb. 22, 2021; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Tina West and defendant James West; married Sept. 23, 2010; filed Feb. 25, 2021; alleged cause: continuous separation.
Plaintiff Amy Payne and defendant Steven Payne; married July 14, 2004; filed Feb. 26, 2021; three children affected; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Dawn Williams and defendant Joseph Williams; married Oct. 27, 1986; filed March 1, 2021; alleged cause: continuous separation.
Code Enforcement
The following are the monthly permit reports for the Searcy Inspection Department for March 2021: (Each permit is followed by the address, value and fees.)
New single family
Hite Construction, 907 Laurel Court, $120,000, $340
Total value: $120,000
Total fees: $340
Remodel/ addition single family
Property owner, 609 N. Walnut St., $10,000, $50
Property owner, 123 Covington Road, $32,500, $96.25
Property owner, 308 N. Charles St., $31,000, $92.50
Property owner, 17 Jamestown Drive, $40,000, $115
Property owner, 900 W. Race Ave., $18,000, $60
Total, $131,500
$413.75
Remodel/add to commercial
Pettus Plumbing & Piping Inc., 3509 E. Race Ave., $297,040, $757.60
Wagner General Contractors, 400 S. Main St. No. 100, $97,000, $257.50
Nea Plumbing LLC, 106 N. Poplar St., $35,000, $102.50
Connell Construction, 1504 W. Pleasure Ave., $30,000, $90
Total value: $459,040
Total fees: $1,207.60
Demolition permits
CDI Contractors, 205 S. Spring St., $50
Total $50
Electrical permits
Marc Jones Construction, 1401 Gum Springs Road, solar panels, $187.14
Two Volts Up Electric, 19 Country Club Circle, remodel, $50
SKS Electric, 112 N. Sawmill Road, remodel, $50
Property owner, 800 E. Moore Ave. No. 42, meter, $50
SKS Electric, 1412 Wallis Drive, remodel, $50
Carlton Webb Electric, 1010 W. Academy Ave., remodel, $50
Carlton Webb Electric, 405 S. Poplar St., remodel, $50
Cin Con Electric, 1005 Laurel Court, new construction, $50
Wallace Electric, 2622 Chapel Lane, new construction, $50
Nea Plumbing LLC, 106 N. Poplar St., remodel, $50
SKS Electric, 2103 E. Booth Road, remodel, $50
Reed Electric, 1405 W. Park Ave., service upgrade, $50
Sunpro Solar, 55 Hartwell Loop, solar panels, $186.11
Connell Construction, 1504 W. Pleasure Ave., remodel, $50
Connell Construction, 1508 W. Pleasure Ave., new construction, $50
Danny Nixon Electric, 2210 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway, remodel, $50
Reed Electric, 102 Comanche Drive, service upgrade, $50
SKS Electric, 110 Ridge Place, remodel, $50
Total fees: $1,173.25
Plumbing inspections and permits
Andily Plumbing, 107 Alan Drive, W/H changeout, $18
Pettus Plumbing & Piping Inc., 3509 E. Race Ave., remodel, $50
Doug James Plumbing, 801 N. Pine St. No. 21, W/H changeout, $18
Doug James Plumbing, 9 Southwind Blvd., W/H changeout, $18
Doug James Plumbing, 2413 Normandy Lane, W/H changeout, $18
Doug James Plumbing, 417 Palmer St., W/H changeout, $18
Doug James Plumbing, 112 Choctaw Drive, W/H changeout, $18
JP’s Plumbing, 112 N. Sawmill Road, remodel, $50
B&W Plumbing, 110 Ridge Place, remodel, $50
Doug James Plumbing, 6 Evergreen Drive, water/sewer service, $35
Searcy Public Schools, 510 W. Moore Ave., gas inspection, $35
Shafer Plumbing, 511 E. Park Trail, RPZ, $15
Brien Black Plumbing, 918 Sinclair Court, new construction, $50
Robbins Plumbing, 2615 E. Race Ave. B, new construction, $50
Andily Plumbing, 38 Foxboro Drive, W/H changeout, $18
Andily Plumbing, 713 River Oaks Blvd., W/H changeout, $18
Hayes Plumbing, 2221 S. Benton St., new construction, $50
Nea Plumbing LLC, 106 N. Poplar St., remodel, $50
Property owner, 405 W. Woodruff Ave., gas inspection, $35
Choice Plumbing, 34 Southwind Blvd., new construction, $50
Doug James Plumbing, 102 Louis Drive, W/H changeout, $18
Doug James Plumbing, 805 Golfview Drive, W/H changeout, $18
Lindsey’s Plumbing, 108 N. Elm St., water/sewer service, $35
Andily Plumbing, 1005 Pioneer Road, W/H changeout, $18
Julian Plumbing, 805 W. Academy Ave., remodel, $50
NEC Plumbing, 401 Jimmy Carr Drive, new construction, $50
Andily Plumbing, 2409 Normandy Lane, W/H changeout, $18
Property owner, 437 Natalie Circle, gas inspection, $35
Hayes Plumbing, 1007 Laurel Court, new construction, $50
Doug James Plumbing, 603 N. Main St., water/sewer service, $35
Homeowner, 15 Whippoorwill Drive, water heater, $18
Chuck’s Plumbing, 406 Crain Drive, water heater, $18
Michael Linn’s Plumbing, 17 Jamestown Drive, remodel, $50
Doug James Plumbing, 801 N. Pine St. No. 10, water heater, $18
Lindsey’s Plumbing, 112 Summerwood Drive, water heater, $18
Doug James Plumbing, 36 Rebecca Lane, water heater, $18
Total fees: $1,131
Fence permits
Property owner, 934 Skyline Drive, $15
Seek Stars LLC, 510 S. Main St., $975, $17.44
Property owner, 1206 E. River Ave., $15
Mark Bates Construction, 715 Valley Court, $15
Faith Fence, 6 Southpointe, $15
Faith Fence, 424 Natalie Circle, $15
Property owner, 508 N. Van St., $15
Property owner, 709 Adamson Drive, $15
Hart Construction, 210 E. Vine Ave., $53
Property owner, 510 N. Van St., $15
Property owner, 37 Cattail Road, $15
Total value: $16,175
Total fees: $205.44
Swimming pool permits
Grindley Concrete Pools LLC, 20 Castlewood Court, $75,000, $222.50
Total value: $75,000
Total fees: $222.50
HVAC permits and inspections
Springfield Mechanical Services, 3400 E. Race Ave., new construction, $345
Mohr Air Conditioning, 52 Hartwell Ave., changeout, $23
Pettus Plumbing & Piping, Inc, 3509 E. Race Ave., remodel, $251
Louis Cooper Heat & Air, 1404 Magee Drive, changeout, $23
SS&L Heat & Air, 10 Marshall Drive, remodel, $50
Mohr Air Conditioning, 207 Jennifer Lane, changeout, $23
Mize Heat & Air, 1319 Bent Tree Lance, new construction, $65
Mize Heat & Air, 2 Meadowview Circle , changeout, $23
Noland Service Co., 3 Sherwood Loop, changeout, $23
Jennings Heat & Air, 405 Calvin Court, changeout, $23
Air Care, 609 N. Walnut St., remodel, $50
Air Care, 8 Willowwood Drive, changeout, $23
Searcy Sheet Metal, 1111 Janet St., ductwork, $35
Thomas Heat & Air, 300 W. Booth Road, changeout, $23
Air Tech, 9 Hartwell Ave, changeout, $46
Louis Cooper Heat & Air, 603 Ethel Drive, remodel, $50
Air Care, 12 Garden Drive, changeout, $23
Hometown Heating & Cooling, 3212 E. Race Ave., new construction, $65
Mason Heat & Air, 206 Chrisp Ave., changeout, $23
Air Care, 1308 E. Race Ave., changeout, $23
Billy Ellis Service, 404 W. Center Ave. No. 2, changeout, $23
Louis Cooper Heat & Air, 911 N. James St., changeout, $23
Mohr Air Conditioning, 100 Jawanda Lane, changeout, $23
Mohr Air Conditioning, 300 Linda Kay Circle, changeout, $23
Air Care, 20 Jenny Lynn Drive, changeout, $23
Mohr Air Conditioning, 1001 Fuller Lane, ductwork, $35
Louis Cooper Heat & Air, 314 Meadowlake Circle Apt. 1, changeout, $23
Mize Heat & Air, 2910 E. Moore Ave. No. 45, changeout, $23
Mize Heat & Air, 419 N. Cypert St. No. 4, changeout, $23
Mize Heat & Air, 419 N. Cypert St. No. 2, changeout, $23
Mize Heat & Air, 419 N. Cypert St. No. 1, changeout, $23
Mize Heat & Air, 308 N. Charles Ave., remodel, $65
Circle L Heat & Air, 1402 Gum Springs, changeout, $23
Searcy Heat & Air, 1903 W. Arch Ave., changeout, $23
Billy Ellis Service, 100 W. Vine Ave. Apt. 1, changeout, $23
SS&L Heat & Air, 108 Lido Place, ductwork, $35
Harris Heat & Air, 1306 W. Vine Ave., changeout, $23
Mize Heat & Air, 200 Walrose Circle Apt. 1409, changeout, $23
Billy Ellis Service, 36 Foxboro Drive, changeout, $23
Mize Heat & Air, 9 Cathy Drive, changeout, $23
Total fees: $1,736
Accessory buildings
Property owner, 1 Sherwood Loop, $6,000, $30
Property owner, 1207 W. Pleasure Ave., $6,000, $30
Connell Construction, 1508 W. Pleasure Ave., $16,000, $95
Property owner, 411 N. Sawmill Road, $1,600, $19
Total value: $29,600
Total fees: $174
Signs
Creative Signs, 1210 E. Race Ave., $395, $15.99
Cupples Sign Co., 3212 E. Race Ave., $26,200, $80.50
All About Graphics, 1314 Janet St., $600, $16.50
Superior Neon Signs, 1001 E. Beebe-Capps Expressway, $21,988, $69.97
Total value: $49,183
Total fees: $182.96
Total value, March 2021: $880,498
Total fees, March 2021: $6,836.50
