New Incorporation and LLC filings
1st Aid Station Medical Clinic LLC, Stanley W Rogers, 200 Arkansas Highway 31 in Romance, filed April 4, 2922.
Barson LLC, Alan Williams, 165 Bostic Road in Searcy, filed April 4, 2022.
Rettig Pest Control LLC, Kenneth Rettig, 115 Andrews Lane in Beebe, filed April 5, 2022.
Stoneridge Investments LLC, Chris Bryant, 612 S. Main St. in Searcy, filed April 5, 2022.
Garage Gals LLC, Jessica Ladd Moore, 2101 Rehoboth Circle in Searcy, filed April 5, 2022.
Heartwood House Counseling LLC, Amanda Hardison, 909 W. Pleasure Ave. in Searcy, filed April 5, 2022.
Pia Quiroga LLC, Pia Quiroga, 32 Southwind Blvd. in Searcy, filed April 5, 2022.
Maxs Lawn Service Co., Daniel Max Williams, 1902 N. Main St. in Searcy, filed April 5, 2022.
Mine Trucking & Transporters LLC, Moses Maina Kimari, 612 W. Woodruff Ave. in Searcy, filed April 5, 2022.
Erik James Plumbing LLC, Erik James, 287 16th Section Road in McRae, filed April 6, 2022.
Parklyn Enterprises, LLC, Tiffany James, 287 16th Section Road in McRae, filed April 6, 2022.
Lat Van Dam LLC, Alan Williams, 165 Bostic Road in Searcy, filed April 6, 2022.
Wwki Thoi LLC, Alan Williams, 165 Bostic Road in Searcy, filed April 7, 2022.
Bankruptcy filings
Scotty R. Whitcomb Jr., 145 Clinton Circle in Beebe, document number 202210880, filed April 4, 2022, Chapter 13, attorney: Jeremy Bueker.
Judy Gay Ligon, P.O. Box 577 in Beebe, document number 202210884, filed April 4, 2022, Chapter 7, attorney: Lonnie Grimes.
Amy Jo Monday, 2395 Arkansas Highway 267 S. in Searcy, document number 202210896, filed April 5, 2022, Chapter 7, attorney: Lonnie Grimes.
Elizabeth Evans, 101 Grigsby Road in Searcy, document number 202210906, filed April 6, 2022, Chapter 7, attorney: Eric Soller.
Johnny Lynn Baty Sr., 603 Rhode Island St. in Beebe, document number 202210907, filed April 6, 2022, Chapter 7, attorney: April N. Kersten.
Douglas Delone Saxton, 3084 Arkansas Highway 31 South in Beebe, document number 202210909, filed April 6, 2022, Chapter 13, attorney: Lonnie Grimes.
James R Pipkin, 101 Pafford Lane in Romance, document number 202210912, filed April 6, 2022, Chapter 13, attorney: Pro Se.
Monica Turner, 227 Velvet Ridge Road in Bradford, document number 202210929, filed April 7, 2022, Chapter 7, attorney: Gregory Niblock.
Vanessa Raschelle Siver, 126 Pineview Drive in Beebe, document number 202210936, filed April 8, 2022, Chapter 7, attorney: John A. Flynn.
Richard Douglas and Brenda Sue Naylor, 2225 Clara St. in Searcy, document number 202210937, filed April 8, 2022, Chapter 13, attorney: Joel G. Hargis.
Marriages
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Thursday, April 7
Russell Wayne Robertson, 53, of Higginson and Tina Carol Love, 51, of Higginson
Robert Dalton Brown, 21, of Bradford and Hannah Shayne Everhart, 20, of Bradford
Friday, April 8
Hunter Raymond Clark Wayan, 19, of Romance and Tenara Alyssia Watson, 20, of Beebe
Monday, April 11
Mark Everett Helms, 54, of Bald Knob and Anita Joyce Helms, 55, of Bald Knob
Wednesday, April 13
Hayden Miller Matthews, 25, of Searcy and Pniel Schneider, 24, of Mevasseret Zion
Charles Gordon Price, 68, of Beebe and Ericka Delilah Johnson, 62, of Cabot
Divorces
Certificates of absolute divorce or annulment issued through White County:
Monday, April 4
Plaintiff Tevin Roper and deefndant Breana Roper; married June 3, 2016; filed Jan. 27, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Taylor Minner and defendant Taylor Minner; married Aug. 7, 2013; filed Jan. 27, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Jason Hollis and defendant Megan Hollis; married May 11, 2019; filed Feb. 8, 2022; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Darrell Skelton and defendant Leslie Skelton; married Dec. 1, 2015; filed March 31, 2021; case was contested
Plaintiff Haylee Eads and defendant Aaron Eads; married Nov. 28, 2015; filed May 11, 2021; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
