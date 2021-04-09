New Incorporation and LLC filings
Renitionpeacockbutterfly LLC, Renitha Robertson, 910 W. Pleasure Ave. in Searcy, filed March 30, 2021.
A to Z Boutique LLC, Kimberly Gillespie, 39 Rebecca Lane in Searcy, filed March 30, 2021.
Walters Industries LLC, William J. Walters, 1011 Truman Baker Drive in Searcy, filed March 30, 2021.
Smoove LLC, Christian Ferrell, 139 Wortham Road in Rose Bud, filed April 2, 2021.
Bankruptcy filings
Leroy Vern Ashburn, 1084 Velvet Ridge Road in Bradford, document number 202110898, filed April 1, 2021, Chapter 7, attorney: Lonnie Grimes.
Ronnie Cornett, 303 E. Jefferson St. in Judsonia, document number 202110903, filed April 1, 2021, Chapter 13, attorney: Jeremy Bueker.
Marriages
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Friday, March 2
Bradley Jay Elmore, 54, of Beebe and Alexandra Cristina Harmon, 36, of Greenbrier
Maxell Thomas Ross, 22, of Searcy and Hayley Elizabeth Baca, 22, of Searcy
Kody Austin Rice, 19, of Searcy and Thalia Elizabeth Santander, 20, of Searcy
Monday, April 5
Stephen Allen Bottoms, 28, of Searcy and Breanna Noelle Richard, 24, of Searcy
Michael Dewayne Moody, 44, of Lonoke and Christina Mathews, 37, of Lonoke
Micah Heard Kee, 26, of Bald Knob and Brissa Berenice Morel Muno, 23, of Bald Knob
Arcane Hale Goodwin, 21, of Searcy and Iesha Tamara Thomas, 29, of Searcy
Tuesday, April 6
Thommas C. McGlothlin, 37, of Searcy and Amber Mishelen Laster, 43, of Searcy
Brandon Lee Underwood, 37, of Searcy and April Dawn Phalen, 35, of Searcy
Dakota Lee Harvill, 23, of Beebe and Brittani Danielle Dixon, 21, of Beebe
Wednesday, April 7
Dakota Ray Brown, 22, of Beebe and Brooklyn Danielle Magee, 19, of Beebe
Thursday, April 8
Joseph Troy Boudreaux, 51, of Beebe and Amy Danielle Holt, 42, of Beebe
Joshua M. Moudy, 29, of Judsonia and Ashley Dawn Watson, 20, of Judsonia
Divorces
Certificates of absolute divorce or annulment issued through White County:
Tuesday, April 6
Plaintiff Jessica Wylie and defendant James Wylie; married July 7, 2001; filed Jan. 22, 2020; five children affected; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Priscilla Clark and defendant Mark Clark; married May 28, 1982; filed Jan. 19, 2021; alimony granted; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Damon Siler and defendant Rebecca Siler; married June 1, 2013; filed Dec. 26, 2019; two children affected; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Audra Tucker and defendant Christopher Tucker; married Feb. 14, 2010; filed March 3, 2020; one child affected; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Marla Young and defendant Matthew Young; married June 10, 2013; filed July 23, 2020; one child affected; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Nicole Zents and defendant Daniel Zents; married Feb. 24, 2011; filed Aug. 18, 2020; alleged cause: continuous separation.
Plaintiff Heather Cox and defendant Nathan Cox; married Oct. 23, 2013; filed Oct. 20, 2020; one child affected; case was contested; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Toni White and defendant Bradley White of Cleburne County; married July 6, 1991; filed Oct. 26, 2020; alimony granted; alleged cause: indignities.
Plaintiff Laura Harrison and defendant Jordan Harrison; married May 18, 2013; filed Nov. 9, 2020; alleged cause: indignities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.