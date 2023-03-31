New Incorporation and LLC filings
Hogeye Hunting Club, Garren Kayne Batts, 1204 Gum Springs Road in Searcy, filed March 20, 2023. (Change of registered agent report)
Greenawalt Construction LLC, Jeremy Greenawalt, 539 Davidson in Beebe, filed March 20, 2023. (Certificate of organization)
White County Child Development Inc., Shirley Waire, 1314 E. River Ave. in Searcy, filed March 20, 2023. (Tax contact update)
M. Chandler Inc., 319 Oak Forrest Loop in Searcy, filed March 20, 2023. (Change of registered agent report)
Blade & Barrel, Inc, Michael Todd Green, 115 Joy St. in Searcy, filed March 20, 2023. (Tax contact update)
Placid Holdings LLC, 2221 Benton St. in Searcy, filed March 21, 2023. (Certificate of organization)
R. Johnson Trucking LLC, Ronald Johnson, 1716 E. Market Ave. Lot 7 in Searcy, filed March 22, 2023. (Reinstatement)
Addison B. Properties LLC, Pamela J. Bennett, 701 Greenwood Drive in Searcy, filed March 23, 2023. (Change of registered agent report)
Downtown Dogs Inc., Kyle W. Johnson, 296 Ranchette Village Loop in Searcy, filed March 24, 2023. (Reinstatement)
Operation Rescue Children, Keith Waggoner, 35 Country Club Circle in Searcy, filed March 24, 2023. (Change of registered agent report)
Bankruptcy filings
Harold A. and Sheryl K. Hayden, 603 16th Section Road in McRae, document number 202310836, filed March 22, 2023, Chapter 13, attorney: William F. Godbold IV.
Christian and Maria Meza, 1027 Hope Lane in Searcy, document number 202310844, filed March 22, 2023, Chapter 7, attorney: Gregory Niblock.
Carol A. Swanson, 1490 Arkansas Highway 258 Apt. 19 in Bald Knob, document number 202310846, filed March 22, 2023, Chapter 7, attorney: Eric Soller.
Kimberlee Ann Butler, 402 N. Main St. in Bald Knob, document number 202310848, filed March 22, 2023, Chapter 7, attorney: Lonnie Grimes.
Carl Harris, 301 N. Clinic St. Apt. 2 in Searcy, document number 202310870, filed March 24, 2023, Chapter 13, attorney: Gregory Niblock
Marriages
Marriage licenses applied for through White County:
Thursday, March 23
Richard Wayne Owens Jr., 39, of Searcy and Jewell Cy Barker, 33, of Searcy
Friday, March 24
Andrew Kyle Reynolds, 36, of Searcy and Holly Danielle Sarrels, 35, of Searcy
Donald Eugene Chisum, 60, of Searcy and Ashley Elizabeth Darling, 39, of Searcy
Dillon Christopher Robbins, 22, of Judsonia and Kaitlynn Michelle Mitchell, 22, of Judsonia
Bradley Grisham Hollis, 36, of Judsonia and Danielle Delaine Williams, 35, of Judsonia
Monday, March 27
Ethanblake Varnell, 26, of Austin and Katelynn Suzanne Wilfong, 18, of Austin
Matthew Allen Fitler, 27, of Cabot and Emily Elise Strayhorn, 26, of Cabot
Jacob Dylan Moody, 23, of Searcy and Sunnie Rae Coffman, 23, of Searcy
Wednesday, March 29
Bradley James Cole, 35, of Searcy and Mallory Brook Sullivan, 30, of Searcy
Donald Blake Davis, 21, of Beebe and Paige Nicole Capes, 20, of Beebe
