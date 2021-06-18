Recent University of Arkansas at Little Rock graduate Cassie Gehring, a native of Helena who now lives in Searcy, is ending the spring semester on several high notes.
Not only is she the first person in her family to earn a graduate degree, but Gehring has recently been promoted and is writing a grant proposal that could help single parents at UA Little Rock afford child care. Gehring graduated from UA Little Rock with a Master of Public Administration degree and a graduate certificate in nonprofit management.
"Since I work in Alumni and Development, I wanted an educational background in nonprofit work," Gehring said. "Since I started the program, I have been promoted within my department so I feel like I've already got the job I would have applied for after graduation."
In addition to her graduation, Gehring received a promotion in April to associate director of advancement services at UA Little Rock. She works in the areas of gift processing, accounting, prospect research and data management.
As a first-generation college student, Gehring said her relatives are especially excited now that she has earned a master's degree.
"Even though my parents and grandparents didn't have a college degree, they have always been supportive in every way of my goals," she said.
This marks the third degree Gehring has earned from UA Little Rock. She graduated in 2011 with bachelor's degrees in professional and technical writing and Spanish. She worked as a national consultant for Chi Omega fraternity and a Spanish teacher at DeSoto School before taking a full-time position in Alumni and Development.
This semester, Gehring has completed two capstone projects with the Arkansas Department of Education.
"We've been doing research and analysis on community service learning programs," Gehring said. "One team is analyzing survey results from different administrators of the programs in Arkansas. In my nonprofit capstone group, we are putting together a report to provide recommendations on how to improve community service learning programs in Arkansas and their implementation."
As part of a social entrepreneurship course, Gehring is a co-principal investigator writing a grant that, if funded, will help UA Little Rock establish a new program to support students by providing funding for childcare.
Gehring lives in Searcy with her husband, Andrew, and 7-year-old daughter, Scarlett.
