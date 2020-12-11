Debbie Elgen of the financial services firm Edward Jones recently received the firm’s Ted Jones Prospecting Award, which recognizes financial advisers who achieve high levels of success early in their careers.
Elgen, who works in Searcy, was one of only 1,236 financial advisers to receive the award.
The award is named after Ted Jones, the son of the firm’s founder. He became the firm’s 18th financial adviser in 1948 and served as managing partner from 1960 to 1980. Jones saw the opportunity to serve individual investors in communities across the country and designed the one-financial adviser branch business model.
“It’s truly an honor to be recognized for building relationships with those clients we serve,” Elgen said. “And it is also quite inspirational to receive an award named after a firm legend such as Ted Jones who was so innovative and recognized the need for quality financial advice for long-term individual investors.”
