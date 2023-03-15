The Fly Fishing Film Tour will return to central Arkansas on April 8.
The event will include “some of the very best video story-telling.”
The Fly Fishing Film Tour will return to central Arkansas on April 8.
The event will include “some of the very best video story-telling.”
According to organizer Arkansas Fly Fishers, the stories include a “crocodile who has an eye on a fisherman who has his eye on a sport fish, one man's journey from surf fishing in the Gulf of Mexico to wade fishing on the Snake River in Wyoming, one about a group of friends venturing into the High Sierra Nevada Mountains in search of Golden Trout and another that leads viewers into Louisiana Bayou country in search of Red fish.” Those are four of the nine stories to be featured.
Part of the fundraising evening for the Arkansas non-profit is a raffle that includes nine guided trips and other prizes including fly fishing gear a Thomas & Thomas Rod and Galvan reel, Sea Run rod cases, Costa sunglasses and more.
Proceeds from the festival support other charitable projects in the state, including Casting For Recovery (Helping Breast Cancer Survivors), Project Healing Waters (Fly Fishing for Veterans with PTSD) and The Mayfly Project (Foster Children connect to Fly Fishing).
Tickets are $15 and available for purchase at www.ArkansasFlyFishers.com. Raffle tickets are available online for one for $20 or six for $100. A limited number will be sold.
