From agriculture education and accounting to construction technology and law enforcement services, career and technical education pathways provide education and skills development that prepare students for careers in Arkansas. Each year in February during Career and Technical Education Month, the Arkansas Department of Education highlights the success of these students and programs of study.
ADE’s Division of Career and Technical Education offers 34 designated career pathways, with high schools providing at least three programs of study. During the 2021-22 school year, approximately 115,500 Arkansas students were enrolled in CTE courses, with 45 percent of CTE graduates also possessing an industry certification upon high school graduation.
According to ADE data, the graduation rate for CTE concentrators, or students who complete two of three CTE classes in a program of study, is nearly perfect – 98 percent – with a post-secondary education placement rate of almost 82 percent.
Promoting the importance of CTE, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed a proclamation recognizing February 2023 as Career and Technical Education Month in Arkansas.
“Career and technical education offers students the opportunity to gain the academic, technical and employability skills necessary for true career readiness,” the proclamation states. “Students in career and technical education programs participate in authentic, meaningful experiences that improve the quality of their education and increase student engagement and achievement.”
The proclamation continues by saying, “Ensuring that employers have access to a qualified workforce is a crucial step in ensuring productivity among the business and industry communities as well as continued American economic growth and global competitiveness… A core pillar of my education reform plan – Arkansas LEARNS – is readiness, placing a stronger emphasis on policies that prepare our kids for the workforce, not a lifetime of government dependency.”
In addition to celebrating the program’s accomplishments this month, ADE will host CTE Day at the Capitol, a student showcase event, at 10 a.m. Feb. 27 in the Capitol Rotunda in Little Rock. Approximately 40 students who are members of eight Career and Technical Student Organizations in various career pathways of study will be available to discuss the following CTE topics: the importance of Career and Technical Student Organizations, CTE student data, available student certifications, serving special population students, how ACT WorkKeys prepares students for jobs beyond high school and the role of Secondary Career Centers.
“We are excited to support and showcase these outstanding students as they share firsthand how important career and technical education courses and pathways are to them and the Arkansas workforce,” Arkansas Department of Education Secretary Jacob Oliva said. “It’s not surprising that workforce readiness is a critical component of the governor’s Arkansas LEARNS plan. As we review existing CTE programs and data, we will identify and build upon successful programs and practices that will result in continued student learning, growth and achievement.”
