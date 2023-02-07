From agriculture education and accounting to construction technology and law enforcement services, career and technical education pathways provide education and skills development that prepare students for careers in Arkansas. Each year in February during Career and Technical Education Month, the Arkansas Department of Education highlights the success of these students and programs of study.

ADE’s Division of Career and Technical Education offers 34 designated career pathways, with high schools providing at least three programs of study. During the 2021-22 school year, approximately 115,500 Arkansas students were enrolled in CTE courses, with 45 percent of CTE graduates also possessing an industry certification upon high school graduation.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.