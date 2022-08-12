‘Fall” is written and directed by Scott Mann and stars Virginia Gardner (“Marvel’s Runaways”) and Grace Caroline Currey (“Shazam!”) as best friends and adrenaline seekers Becky and Hunter. When they climb 2,000 feet to the top of a remote, abandoned radio tower, they find themselves stranded with no way down. Now Becky and Hunter’s expert climbing skills will be put to the ultimate test as they desperately fight to survive the elements, a lack of supplies and vertigo-inducing heights.
“Fall” falls into a very unique and niche subgenre of thrillers and horror films that was coined by someone online as “White people did what? White people got stuck where?” This subgenre involves a small group of people, typically White, making dumb decisions and then getting stuck in a certain location.
Popular examples of films that follow this trend include “Frozen” (no, not the Disney movie), where a group of friends get stuck on a ski lift; “12 Feet Deep,” where a group of friends who find themselves trapped under a fiberglass cover of an Olympic sized pool; and “47 Meters Down,” where a group of friends find themselves trapped in a shark observation cage at the bottom of the ocean. The last one was actually produced by the producers of this film.
Not all of these films work on the same level. It’s very common for this genre to produce some not-so-great results, but when one of these films succeeds, they can be a tense 90-or-so-minute-long pulse-pounding adrenaline rush that’ll make you go, “Nope, I’m never doing that.”
“Fall,” thankfully, is one of those films in this niche subgenre that actually works. It’s not perfect, but it’s a short, little-over-100-minute-long, pure heart-pounding terror ride that kept me, being someone who is deathly afraid of height, frozen in terror at what takes place on screen. If you’re afraid of heights, and even if you’re not to be honest, it’s going to be a difficult watch as you continue to picture yourself in this situation, being glad that you’re not, and wondering what you’d do as the girls face new obstacles.
The tower the two main characters climb in the movie is based on a more than 2,000-foot tall communication tower in California called the B67 TV Tower, aka the KXTV/KOVR Tower, which is the fourth-largest structure in the United States.
In real life, the actual film was shot on a 60-foot model inspired by the real-life tower. While the ground was extended using CGI to make it look like the girls were actually stranded at over 2,000 feet off the ground, the fact that writer/director Scott Mann used mostly practical elements when filming really adds a lot to make this the thrilling, fear-inducing film that it is. Mann and the crew could’ve easily, especially when filming this in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, made this on a fully CGI stage and I don’t think I would be writing a positive review right now if he did.
The CGI isn’t perfect, especially during the opening scene on the side of the mountain where it really looks bad, but it’s much better during the main part of the film and it does actually look like the characters are over 2,000 feet in the air. The cinematography, done by MacGregor, adds a lot to the movie and was breathtaking at times (literally, there were moment I had to hold my breath at things happening on screen). There is one silhouette shot used in the middle that was probably my favorite shot in the movie.
Our two leads are really great and for about 95 percent of the film, they’re the only people we ever see on screen so they have to carry the film on their backs. If they don’t work, the film doesn’t work. Currey is essentially our lead and she’s an easily relatable character that is easy to root for. You can really fear the terror of the character and the emotional weight that she has, that we learn at the beginning of the film, that she has to carry throughout. Gardner as her adrenaline junkie influencer friend is also really good and finds a great balance with making her character likable while also kind of being a jerk at times.
The film does drag a little bit in the middle and I’d say it’s about 10 to 15 minutes longer than it needs to be. There are a couple of fake-out dream sequences that I feel like aren’t really needed and are a bit of a cheap way to pad the runtime. There’s also something that happens toward the end that I won’t spoil, but it did feel a little unnecessary and outlandish. The tone of what happens feels completely off from the tone of the rest of the film, and while I can’t say I fully disliked this because it does produce a satisfying ending when it comes to the themes of the story, it did take me out of the experience a bit.
Other than that, “Fall” is a really solid film that was made to be seen in a theater to fully experience the pulse-pounding adrenaline rush this type of filmmaking has to offer. My palms were drench in sweat by the end of it. Definitely check this out in theaters this weekend.
