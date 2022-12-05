Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Searcy 46-year-old accused of breaking and entering spree with at least 34 victims
- Searcy 59-year-old accused of dragging dog behind truck, shooting another
- Justices spar in latest clash of religion and gay rights
- Jazzy 'Charlie Brown Christmas' swings on after 57 years
- Pfizer asks FDA to clear updated COVID shot for kids under 5
- North Carolina blackouts caused by shootings could last days
- Russia claims Kyiv hit its air bases, fires more missiles
- Sale jumpstarts floating, offshore wind power in US waters
Most Popular
Articles
- 24-year-old Judsonia motorcyclist dies from injuries from two-vehicle wreck Wednesday
- Shots fired call leads to standoff, arrest of Little Rock man Tuesday night at Briarwood Apartments
- Searcy 55-year-old facing attempted murder charge after gun allegedly misfires in parking lot
- Scholarship honors late Bald Knob resident
- Arrest warrants
- 38-year-old woman from Searcy dies in early Saturday crash after hitting trees, culvert
- Community briefs
- Marine recruiter being held for felony sexual assault of minor
- $34,850 approved by A&P Commission for Pioneer Village includes repairing 1937 windmill
- Springdale 30-year-old charged with rape, accused of forcing girlfriend to have sex in Bald Knob
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.