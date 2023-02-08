The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture has kicked off the Leadership Book Review Series, which summarizes key themes and takeaways from a new book each month — all in the time it takes to eat lunch.
“As we get busy in our day-to-day lives, we often hear different leadership development books mentioned or quoted, and we always intend to read the books, but we get busy and never do,” said Julie Robinson, associate professor of leadership for the Division of Agriculture. “The Leadership Book Review Series will give you the opportunity to hear the CliffsNotes version of many popular leadership development books.”
Extension leaders from across the South will review books they have found professionally useful. All of the sessions will be offered via Zoom from 12:15-1 p.m. and are free and open to the public. The discussions will be recorded and posted to YouTube for viewing. To register for upcoming reviews or watch recordings, visit www.uaex.uada.edu/business-communities/leadership/lunch-and-learn.aspx.
“Each session will be no longer than 45 minutes, so this is a convenient way for busy leaders to hop on a Zoom during their lunch hour and get key takeaways from a new book,” Robinson said.
Robinson kicked off the series with a review of “Good to Great” by Jim Collins on Jan. 25. The next with be on Feb. 22 when Oklahoma State University Program and Personnel Development Specialist Cheryl Newberry reviews “Start with Why: How Great Leaders Inspire Everyone to Take Action” by Simon Sinek.
Other reviews will include:
March 29 — “Dare to Lead: Proven Principles of Effective Leadership” by Byrd Baggett, reviewed by Brandi Bergen, extension specialist for staff development, University of Tennessee
April 26 — “Triggers: Creating Behavior that Lasts-Becoming the Person you Want to Be” by Marshall Goldsmith, reviewed by Tia Gregory, data management coordinator, Mississippi State University
May 31 — “Tribe: On Homecoming and Belonging” by Sebastian Junger, reviewed by Kristi Farner, program and staff development specialist, University of Georgia
June 28 — “The Burnout Epidemic” by Jennifer Moss, reviewed by Rochelle Sapp, leadership development specialist, University of Georgia
July 26 — “The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom” by Don Miguel Ruiz, reviewed by Karl Bradley, leadership development specialist, Extension Foundation
Aug. 30 — “Leaders Eat Last: Why Some Teams Pull Together and Others Don't” by Simon Sinek, reviewed by Hunter Goodman, assistant professor-community and workforce development, University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture
Sept. 27 — “It’s the Manager: Moving from Boss to Coach” by Jim Clifton and Jim Harter, reviewed by Tearney Woodruff, assistant professor and extension specialist, Texas A&M
Oct. 28 — “Collective Genius: The Art and Practice of Leading Innovation”
by Linda A. Hill, Greg Brandeau, Emily Truelove and Kent Lineback, reviewed by Matt Benge, extension assistant professor, University of Florida
Nov. 29 — “Essentialism: The Disciplined Pursuit of Less” by Greg McKeown, reviewed by Lauren Griffith, extension leadership specialist, University of Georgia
