The Arkansas State University-Beebe Art Department is currently featuring faculty and staff artwork titled “Global Awareness” on display in the England Center Art Gallery throughout the month of February.
“The artworks focus on global awareness and include items contributed by faculty and staff from their travels around the world, which represent various cultures,” said Thomas Fernandez, assistant professor of art.
The England Center Art Gallery exhibits works of art by students and featured artists throughout the academic year. Admission is free and the gallery is open to the public.
The gallery, at 201 N Orange St. in Beebe, is open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Masks and social distancing are required on all ASU-Beebe campuses.
For more information, contact Fernandez at (501) 882-8913 or the England Center Art Gallery reception office at (501) 882-4495.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.