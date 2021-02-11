The sleet and freezing rain that interrupted service to nearly 5,000 Entergy Arkansas customers over the last 24 hours had mostly passed through the state by Thursday afternoon. Crews were working to restore power to approximately 840 customers that remained without electricity, and those customers were expected to be restored by 10 p.m.
“We had more sleet and less freezing rain than anticipated, so we had fewer outages than we planned for,” said Michael Considine, vice president of customer service, “which is always a good thing. We know that the loss of power disrupts our customers’ lives, and we will continue working until all customers have been restored.
“We are looking ahead and planning for sub-freezing temperatures and the possibility of snow and more freezing rain Sunday evening and overnight into Monday,” he continued. “We will be prepared, just as we were for today’s weather.”
Customers should be careful as they assess damages and debris around their home, and safely remove anything that looks like it could potentially cause problems before more winter weather moves into the state. Energy Arkansas advises customers to stay away from downed power lines and report those at 1-800-9OUTAGE or on the Entergy app.
