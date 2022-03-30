Entergy awards grant to ASU-Beebe distance education

Arkansas State University-Beebe recently received an Entergy Corp. micro-grant for distance education equipment, which will benefit students in the online programs.
The $500 grant was used to purchase a teleprompter, tripod, a boom mic kit and lighting. The media equipment will be used to support the academic divisions that require distance education’s support to produce educational videos for online initiatives.
“Currently, we are using laptops over the shoulder of the videographer or note cards to help with online instruction,” said Stephanie Ungerank, director of distance education. “The teleprompter will provide a way to use the instructor’s notes as talking points and allow the instructor to look directly into the camera. This provides for a more engaging video.
"We also have lavalier mics that we are using but are limited to the number of speakers or where the speaker can stand due to low audio quality. The boom mic and lighting options will allow the instructor to move freely and assist with demonstrations on camera as the quality of the audio and video will greatly improve with a boom mic and better lighting.”
Last year, ASU-Beebe expanded its John Deere agricultural technology program to include a virtual training program with a new dealership partner, Gooseneck Implement, based out of Minot, N.D.
