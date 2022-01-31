The newest solar generation source in the Entergy Arkansas portfolio of renewable resources is online and pumping power onto the electric grid, officials recently announced. The Searcy Solar Energy Center is among the first in the state to include battery storage and can store 30 megawatts to provide power rain or shine.
Searcy Solar is one of three plants producing solar power for Entergy Arkansas customers, adding 100 megawatts to the previous 181 megawatts already online. It joins Stuttgart Solar, an 81-megawatts facility, and Chicot Solar at Lake Village, a 100-megawatt facility, both of which are under long-term contracts between Entergy Arkansas and subsidiaries of NextEra Energy Resources. These solar energy resources are projected to save customers more than $190 million and will help protect the environment for many years to come.
“Solar energy is clean, renewable, abundant and cost-effective,” said Entergy Arkansas President and CEO Laura Landreaux. “It is a smart way to increase our electricity supply, and the battery storage at this facility will keep power flowing even when the sun isn’t shining.”
Solar generation provides a large amount of power over the course of the year with no added fuel costs, helping to provide lower cost energy – especially during peak, summer afternoon hours when there is a large demand for power.
Entergy Arkansas has another 280 megawatts under development and recently issued a request for proposals for up to 500 megawatt of solar and wind capacity to add to its electricity generating portfolio by 2026.
“Adding renewable energy to our diverse mix of power generation sources is part of our strategy for keeping rates low for existing customers and remaining more competitive for businesses looking to expand or locate their next operation in Arkansas,” Landreaux said.
Searcy Regional Chamber of Commerce Director Buck Layne said, “Not only did this solar project provide local jobs, we believe it will also help us retain and recruit businesses that will help all of White County continue to grow with a focus on low rates and renewable energy. Additionally, we expect local annual tax revenue to be approximately $900,000.”
