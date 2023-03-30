Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Enjoying pancakes together
- 53-year-old arrested Wednesday in Judsonia on capital murder charge after 'close range' shooting
- Dangerous storms, tornadoes may target Midwest, South
- FDA approves over-the-counter Narcan
- Pamela Smart's latest bid for sentence reduction dismissed
- House GOP pushes sprawling bill to 'unleash' American energy
- Capitol riot: FBI informant testifies for Proud Boys defense
- Ukraine by rail: Inside Zelenskyy's efforts to buoy a nation
Most Popular
Articles
- 71-year-old from Judsonia officially facing charge of sexually assaulting juvenile employee
- 3 arrested in Searcy shoplifting incident last week where store employee punched in face
- Search teams from Utah, Texas to assist with 1994 Searcy missing persons case, sister says
- Owner of Searcy apartment building 'not fit for human habitation,' three others given 30 days last week to clean up properties
- Searcy council puts $70,000 toward eclipse preparation; A&P Commission next
- Batesville 29-year-old accused of striking passenger with holstered pistol, officially facing charges
- 22-year-old Beebe man dies in Faulkner County crash during storms
- White County Quorum Court approves $200,000 to 'switch back to AT&T' for county's 911 center
- Nine inmates at White County jail charged in coordinated 'hit' on another in January
- Retired Rose Bud teacher honored on 104th birthday by city, county
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.