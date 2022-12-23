Latest e-Edition
- Angela Ford: Our hearts
- John Rosemond: Parent questions alternative to psychology help
- Tommy Centola: Non-alcoholic punches to finish off the holidays
- Kenneth Mills: Ringing the bells of hope
- Randy Zinn: The Christmas necktie
- Sarah Hudson Pierce: Why newspaper writing is important
- El Puente participates in United Way's Shopping with Santa
- Lecture-concert series to present musician Garry Burnside
- $135,000 purchase giving Rose Bud School District all property on School Road, superintendent says
- Attempted murder officially charged for shooting man in Bradford in back of head with rifle in October
- Bald Knob teenager missing for more than month found in Wichita, Kan.
- ARcare corporate support center 'manifestation' of dreams
- Chamber president says 'good things' happening in Searcy in industry, commercial and residential
- Plea deal halts trial, results in 30 years for 2020 murder of Eric Kalas, two attempted murder charges
- Judsonia 21-year-old officially charged with rape of teenaged boy
- $790,000-plus project to provide Searcy police with Tasers for 'every officer,' body and dash cams over next five years
- City of Searcy approves requests to abandon sections of Spruce Street, Vine Avenue
- Concrete plans for Berryhill
