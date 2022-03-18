The CALL in White County will host an Egg My Yard fundraiser so “kids can wake up Easter morning to a yard full of candy-filled eggs.”
“This fundraiser helps area foster families,” White County Support Coordinator Theresa Smithson said.
Volunteers will come the night before Easter on April 16 and hide the eggs. Cost is 25 eggs for $20, 50 eggs for $35 and 100 eggs for $65. Deadline to sign up is April 10.
All proceeds go to the The CALL in White County, with the mission to “educate, equip and encourage the Christian community to provide a future and a hope for children in foster care in Arkansas.”
“The organization operated on donations only,” Smithson said. “There are around 5,000 foster children in Arkansas with 500 waiting to be adopted. There are over 100 in White County alone. The proceeds will help pay for any extra needs for foster parents.”
To sign up, visit tinyurl.com/mryc thcd. For more information, email tsmithson@thecallinarkansas.org
