Dr. Hazel Dickey, a retired business professor at Arkansas State University-Beebe with more than 50 years of service in higher education, will continue her two-year term as chairman of the ASU System Foundation board.  

According to the board, Dickey’s  impact on the academic community extends beyond her tenure as a professor, "as she continues to actively contribute to developing students and improving her alma mater."

