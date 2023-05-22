Dr. Hazel Dickey, a retired business professor at Arkansas State University-Beebe with more than 50 years of service in higher education, will continue her two-year term as chairman of the ASU System Foundation board.
According to the board, Dickey’s impact on the academic community extends beyond her tenure as a professor, "as she continues to actively contribute to developing students and improving her alma mater."
For 32 years, Dickey served as a business professor at ASU-Beebe, where she assumed leadership roles such as division chair. After her retirement in 2000, Dickey continued advising students transferring to the Arkansas State programs held on the Beebe campus. In addition to her service on the ASU System Foundation board, she actively serves on the ASU-Beebe Board of Visitors and the ASU Beebe Development Council.
Dickey also established the Dr. Hazel Dickey Scholarship endowment. She said she was driven by her experiences witnessing students’ struggles and triumphs as she aimed to "alleviate financial burdens and open doors to educational opportunities that might otherwise be inaccessible."
“Scholarships and private donations play a pivotal role in helping students explore their interests, discover their strengths and excel in their chosen fields,” Dickey said. “Supporting students’ educational pursuits is also an investment in the prosperity and growth of society.”
Dickey is involved in Beebe Business and Professional Women’s Organization and Delta Kappa Gamma Society International. Recognized as a distinguished educator, she twice was named in “Who’s Who Among America’s Teachers” and was awarded the ASU-Beebe Positive Teacher Award, an accolade nominated by her students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.