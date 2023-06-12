UA Little Rock honors Searcy student
The University of Arkansas at Little Rock has honored its top mechanical engineering technology students, including Joshua Manley of Searcy, for the 2022-23 academic year. Manley received the Outstanding Senior Award.
ASU releases chancellor's, dean's lists
Students on the chancellor’s and dean’s lists for the spring 2023 semester at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro have been announced. The lists recognize undergraduate students who achieved the highest grade-point averages while completing a minimum of 12 credit hours of study.
The chancellor’s list includes students who earned a grade-point aveage of 4.0. The dean’s list includes students with a GPA of 3.6 to 3.99. The lists include students enrolled at Campus Querétaro in Mexico.
Bald Knob, chancellor’s list: Rylee Curd, Jeremiah Hendrix, Madison Lyons, Joel Vire, Anna Wolford and Angel Wright.
Bald Knob, dean’s list: Katherine Miller, Riley Sisson and Riley Stebbins.
Beebe, chancellor's list: Melissa Baddar, Bobbie Bittle, Teighlor Farmer, Ashton Mckenzie, Brandy Robertson, Rachel Rudd, Robert Smith, Brooke Spinnato, Riley Swafford and Kenzy Tabor.
Beebe, dean’s list: Mary Free, Megan Gibson, Christiana Knapp, Abby Moore, Robyne Richards, Austin Smith, Maleiyah Smith and Ryan Swafford.
Bradford, chancellor’s list: Bailey Boyce and Taegen Mason.
Bradford, dean’s list: Kaitlyn Mitchell.
El Paso, chancellor’s list: Adrianna Kaufman.
El Paso, dean’s list: Brent Clark.
Higginson, dean’s list: Trinity Reppenhagen.
Judsonia, chancellor’s list: Sarah Chasteen, Casey Clevenger, Zion Loyd, Cathrine Mohr, Courtney Mohr, Madison Price, Jadyan Watson and Sydney Young.
Judsonia, dean’s list: Jennifer Bellamy, Miraya Gerardo-Munguia, Laura Gower, Danny Hardin, Paula Jameson, Lauren Ridings and Nikolas Stark.
Kensett, chancellor’s list: Layden Pruitt.
McRae, chancellor’s list: Savanna Harvey and Landon Valdez.
McRae, dean’s list: Andrea Hammock.
Pangburn, dean’s list: Savannah Decker.
Rose Bud, dean’s list: Ethan Brantley.
Searcy, chancellor’s list: William Boehm, Nathan Brandon, Alexandra Bunn, Joshua Daigle, Tiffany Deeren, Hannah Garringer, Jamie Jackson, Avery Jones, Lauren Joyner, Kathryn Larson, Sarah McCammon, Madelyn Mcminn, Harlee Novak, Hannah Parson, Emily Provence, Kelsey Qualls, Hannah Schowe and Aleigha Smith.
Searcy, dean’s list: Ellen Ash, Anna Beach, Hagan Bryant, Alex Covington, Sean Crain, Jessica Curtis, Melissa Gardner, Ashley Gibson, Abbigail Noel, Jacob Osborn, Stephen Paulk, Morgan Ripley, Kandis Smith, Stephanie Ward and Macy Washington.
University of Mississippi announces honor rolls
The University of Mississippi announced students named to the spring 2023 honor roll lists, including chancellor's honor roll. The following area students made the list: Jessica Hummel of Beebe, majoring in forensic chemistry and Kathryn Reardon of Searcy, majoring in math education.
The chancellor's honor roll is reserved for students who earn a semester grade-point average of 3.75-4.00.
In order to be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.
Freed-Hardeman releases dean's list
Freed-Hardeman University has released the names of students who made the dean's lists for the spring 2023 semester. Students on the dean's list have earned a minimum 3.4 grade-point average for the semester.
Sabrina Brown of Searcy was named to the list and is earning a Bachelor of Arts in theater performance.
Searcian inducted into Lambda Pi Eta
Morgan Gianferante of Searcy is one of eight students from the Department of Applied Communication inducted into Lambda Pi Eta at UA Little Rock.
The official honor society of the National Communication Association, Lambda Pi Eta “recognizes, fosters and rewards scholastic achievement.”
Student membership requires a 3.0 cumulative grade-point average with 60 credit hours completed and a 3.25 GPA for communication studies courses with 12 credit hours completed.
Southern Arkansas University announces lists
Southern Arkansas University has announced that 398 students have been named to the president’s list and 551 students have been named to the dean’s list.
To be named to the president’s list, students must earn a 4.0 grade-point average. Area student named to the list included Kiley Davis of Judsonia, a sophomore criminal justice major.
To be named to the dean’s list, students must earn a 3.5 GPA or higher. Area students named to the list included Desaray Carmichael of Searcy, a senior English education major; Courtney Driskill of Searcy, a junior graphic design major, and Jacob Ripley of Searcy, a senior accounting major.
Lists released by Williams Baptist
Williams Baptist University has released the names of students on the president’s and dean’s lists for the 2023 spring semester. The president’s list includes those full-time students who achieved a 4.0 grade-point average, while the dean’s list consists of those with at least a 3.5 GPA.
Area students named to the president’s list included: Hayden Crafton of Beebe; Katlyn Harris of Griffithville; Maddie Wallace of Judsonia; and Savannah Garringer of Searcy.
Area student named to the dean’s list included Rylee Dardar of Searcy.
University of Alabama awards degrees to two
Some 5,885 degrees were awarded during the University of Alabama's spring 2023 commencement at Coleman Coliseum.
Area graduates included Ashlyn Lambert of Bradford, Bachelor of Science, and Sophia Surrett of Searcy, Master of Arts.
UCA recognizes area students
The University of Central Arkansas recognized more than 1,300 students who were named to the spring 2023 dean's list.
Area students included: Kennedy Bell of Searcy, Tyler Chadwick of Searcy, Lauren Davis of Searcy, Kayla Felice of Rose Bud, Juana Flores of Searcy, Katelyn Garrison of Beebe, Karlie Holland of McRae, Madelyn Holmes of Searcy, Gillian Howard of Beebe, Mia Johnston of Beebe, Alexia Lockhart of Beebe, Samantha Lopez-Montano of Searcy, Casey Maddox of Beebe, Lauren Martin of Rose Bud, Litzi Martinez Olvera of McRae, Molly Matthews of Beebe, Alivia Mayes of Searcy, Sidney Mix of Searcy, Nicholas Neal of Beebe, April Patterson of Searcy, Maycee Pistokache of Searcy, Mason Putman of Searcy, Maryn Ramey of Searcy, Kassadee Raymond of McRae, Erik Stinnett of Beebe, Saiyanh Sumpter of Searcy, Kailey Terry of Romance, Abbey West of Searcy and Spencer Wright of Beebe.
The University of Central Arkansas also recognized more than 1,130 students who were named as presidential scholars.
Area students named to the list included: Savannah Adams of Russell, Emme Bailey of Searcy, Landon Bird of Bradford, Mattison Bloxom of Searcy, Riley Bridges of El Paso, Payton Broome of Beebe, Bethany Bunting of Beebe, Turner Burkett of Bradford, Heather Burks of Beebe, Breanna Cowell of Judsonia, Lexi Devore of Beebe, Ethan Durham of Bradford, Mackenzie Heathscott of Searcy, Elias Henley of Searcy, James Leonard of Searcy, Joel Mansur of Searcy, Sarah Merryman of Beebe, Breanna Molaison of Bald Knob, Landryn Pearrow of Judsonia, Katherine Peters of Searcy, Paul Pitt of Searcy, Summer Rains of Pangburn, Lenora Rowe of Beebe, Lacey Rowe of Bradford, Grace Sledge of Searcy, and Gentry Smith of Searcy.
