Beebe student participates in summit
Riley Swafford of Beebe was one of four Arkansas State University Honors College students to participate in the first Arkansas College Hunger Summit, hosted by the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance and Honors Arkansas at Heifer International in Little Rock.
The purpose of the summit, sponsored by the Garcia Family Arkansas Fund, a component fund of the Arkansas Community Foundation, was to raise awareness in the fight against college hunger.
Swafford along with Kaleb Webb of Cabot, Elizabeth Noel of Paragould and MaryJayne Umeora of Jonesboro, and joined by Rebecca Oliver, director of the Honors College, and Bekah Hickman, representing the Leadership Center and Volunteer A-State, shared a poster about the food pantry and its services to students and faculty.
“I knew a lot about food insecurity on the A-State campus,” Swafford said. “I had no idea, however, just how much of a statewide issue food insecurity really is, and all of the different components that can contribute to it. It was inspiring to hear from so many college campuses that have a food pantry and are trying to help solve this issue, but there’s only so much that us as students and advisers can do. I knew if we could encourage state legislators to help solve hunger on college campuses, we could make a lot of difference.”
ASU-Beebe student accepted to Savannah College of Art and Design
Arkansas State University-Beebe theater major Danyal Renode has been accepted to the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD). He will begin classes as a performing arts major in the fall 2022 semester.
Renode became involved in theater in his junior year of high school and discovered he had a passion for telling a story on stage.
“I didn’t necessarily know I wanted to do it as a profession, but it was a hobby and a passion,” he said. “I was always in choir. We did ‘Beauty and the Beast,’ and I got the role of LeFou. That’s where my love for theater started.”
Renode said after discussing the theater program with Ryan Gibbons, assistant professor of communications/theater, he switched his major from math to fine arts.
“I did know that I wanted to teach. I went from wanting to teach math to wanting to teach high school theater and be a high school director. I want to be the kind of teacher that I was so fortunate to have growing up. As I progressed through the program, I decided I wanted to teach as a backup and pursue acting full force, specifically voice acting.”
Searcian earns second place at convention
A Searcian was among Arkansas State University students who earned 44 awards, including six general excellence awards, at the Arkansas College Media Association’s annual spring convention and awards banquet.
Jacob Osborn of Searcy received second in Red Wolf Radio Newscast.
ACMA recruits judges from the national College Media Advisers, who rated 550 entries for this year’s contest from newspaper, online, magazine, radio, television and yearbook categories.
