Students named to Harding University dean’s list

The following students are among more than 1,200 Harding University students included on the dean’s list for grades achieved during the spring 2022 semester:

Michela Luna, a junior studying international business, of Searcy

David Breezeel, a senior studying information systems, of Searcy

Nick Aziamov, a sophomore studying finance, of Searcy

Jobe Thomas, a sophomore studying public administration, of Searcy

Tayler Roetzel, a senior studying elementary education, of Bald Knob

Jaden Zerby, a senior studying civil engineering, of Searcy

Meredith Williams, a senior studying social work, of Higginson

Allie Nesbitt, a junior studying exercise science, of Searcy

Gabriela McClure, a senior studying social work, of Searcy

Rachel Story, a junior studying international business, of Searcy

Jordan Ashmore, a senior studying management and management and business ethics, of Searcy

Anna Lewis, a junior studying social work, of Searcy

Nora Vaughn, a junior studying integrated marketing communication, of Searcy

Jeffrey Mercer, a sophomore studying information systems, of Searcy

Aubrey Jones, a sophomore studying theater education, of Searcy

Emma Grace Steil, a senior studying social work, of Searcy

Kayce Harr, a junior studying elementary education, of Judsonia

Ryan Fox, a junior studying integrated marketing communication, of Searcy

Isaiah Lawson, a junior studying computer science, of Searcy

Ben Lane, a senior studying public relations, of Searcy

Breanna Borst, a junior studying special education, of Searcy

Rachel Dawson, a junior studying health studies, of Judsonia

Talon Parkridge, a sophomore studying accounting, of Bradford

Megan Drye, a senior studying marketing, of Searcy

Parker Cheatham, a senior studying integrated marketing communication, of Searcy

Kristin Walker, a senior studying information systems and management and business ethics, of Searcy

Kaitlyn Theobald, a sophomore studying exercise science, of Searcy

Davis Morgan, a senior studying accounting and information systems, of Searcy

Zoe Hearyman, a sophomore studying psychology, of Searcy

Maryella Baker, a sophomore studying leadership and ministry and social work, of Searcy

Walker Hendricks, a senior studying chemistry and physics, of Searcy

Parker McNeal, a sophomore studying cognitive neuroscience and preprofessional health science, of Searcy

Parker Harr, a senior studying accounting, of Searcy

Jacob Johns, a senior studying mathematics, of El Paso

Sydney Roach, a junior studying middle level education, of Bald Knob

Carman Barker, a senior studying cognitive neuroscience, of Searcy

Alina Stout, a senior studying Bible and ministry and mathematics, of Searcy

Anna Westbrook, a senior studying public relations, of Searcy

Julianne Baker, a junior studying interdisciplinary studies, of Searcy

Maren Bonham, a senior studying public relations, of Vilonia

Isaac Miller, a sophomore studying medical humanities, of Searcy

JoAnna White, a junior studying medical humanities, of Searcy

Miah Maples, a junior studying communication sciences and disorders, of Searcy

Jorge Estrada, a Junior studying computer engineering, of Searcy

Ethan Gardner, a senior studying information systems and information systems, of Beebe

Evan Hall, a junior studying mechanical engineering, of Searcy

Theo Westbrook, a sophomore studying Bible and ministry, of Searcy

Dakota Allinder, a senior studying media production, of Beebe

Jordan Procell, a sophomore studying international business, of Searcy

Haley Cleveland, a post baccalaureate studying prerequisites, of Searcy

Megan Lisenbee, a senior studying social work, of Searcy

Layne Turley, a senior studying management and business ethics and marketing, of Judsonia

Maribeth Jones, a junior studying health studies, of Searcy

Emily Byrd, a senior studying elementary education, of Searcy

Gracie Metheny, a senior studying accounting and information systems, of Searcy

Carlie Shelton, a sophomore studying integrated marketing communication, of Searcy

Kadyn Harris, a junior studying accounting and information systems, of Searcy

Ashlyn Mullins, a sophomore studying health studies, of Judsonia

Abby Howell, a sophomore studying environmental science, of Searcy

Gracie Hardin, a sophomore studying communication sciences and disorders, of El Paso

Jackson Benight, a senior studying integrated marketing communication, of Searcy

Caden Burks, a senior studying sport and recreation management, of Searcy

Clara Henderson, a senior studying social work, of Searcy

Debra McSpadden, a senior studying integrated marketing communication, of Searcy

Katie Cooper, a senior studying English, of Judsonia

Kyle Shanachilubwa, a senior studying computer science with an embedded math minor, of Searcy

Yenifer Mora, a sophomore studying health studies, of Searcy

Karrisa Neal, a senior studying marketing, of Searcy

Alyssa Toye, a junior studying English, of Searcy

Kendrick Douglas, a sophomore studying health studies, of Beebe

Emma Hendricks, a junior studying elementary education, of Searcy

Lawson Neal, a junior studying computer science, of Searcy

Greg Supratman, a sophomore studying computer science, of Searcy

Jake Dugger, a junior studying information systems, of Searcy

Avalyn Taylor, a sophomore studying communication sciences and disorders and speech-language pathology, of Beebe

Aleea Starck, a junior studying biochemistry and Spanish, of Searcy

Jon Holland, a senior studying computer science, of Searcy

Aaron Snow, a junior studying exercise science, of Searcy

Brittan Harlow, a senior studying interdisciplinary studies, of Searcy

Charissa Mitchell, a senior studying elementary education, of Searcy

Ryan Matlock, a senior studying psychology, of Searcy

Carli Slayton, a senior studying communication sciences and disorders, of Searcy

Greg Jones, a senior studying criminal justice, of Bradford

Onycha Long, a junior studying history, of Bald Knob

Anna Grace Glenn, a senior studying marketing, of Searcy

Megan Bolding, a senior studying management and management and business ethics, of Judsonia

Sophia Nguyen, a junior studying psychology, of Searcy

Megan Sledge, a senior studying integrative studies, of Searcy

Marlen Avila, a sophomore studying finance of Judsonia

Caleb Campbell, a senior studying sport and recreation management, of Searcy

Justin Osborn, a senior studying media production, of Searcy

Emily Wright, a sophomore studying health studies, of Searcy

Lydia Fleener, a sophomore studying health sciences, of Searcy

Hunter Corker, a sophomore studying health sciences, of Searcy

Haydn Corker, a sophomore studying accounting, of Searcy

Will Wright, a senior studying criminal justice, of Searcy

Christin Wood, a senior studying communication sciences and disorders, of Searcy

Julia Walker, a senior studying accounting and information systems, of Searcy

David Vo, a sophomore studying biochemistry, of Searcy

Sydnie Vick, a senior studying communication sciences and disorders, of Searcy

Tommy Ghent, a senior studying music education and music education, of Bald Knob

Maddie Lowry, a junior studying health studies, of Searcy

Bailey King, a senior studying history, of Searcy

Adrian Roberts, a junior studying marketing, of Bald Knob

Cerra Cathryn Anderson, a sophomore studying English, of Bradford

Alyssa Dodson, a junior studying English, of Searcy

Ally Murphy, a sophomore studying biochemistry, of Searcy

Ann-Clayton Beason, a sophomore studying accounting, of Searcy

Tori Boggs, a senior studying English, of McRae

Liz Fisher, a sophomore studying political science, of Searcy

Stone Sheffield, a junior studying integrated marketing communication, of Searcy

Elizabeth Bashaw-Butler, a senior studying social work, of Searcy

Kendra Neill, a senior studying graphic design, of Searcy

Alden Graves, a senior studying psychology, of Searcy

Chukwuma Umezurike, a post baccalaureate studying computer science with an embedded math minor, of Searcy

John Luke McGalliard, a sophomore studying health studies, of Searcy

Elaine Helpenstill, a senior studying leadership and ministry and social work, of Searcy

Bailey Money, a senior studying elementary education, of Searcy

Marlee Vaughn, a junior studying accounting and information systems, of Searcy

Melissa Allen, a senior studying nursing, of Searcy

Caleb Lowe, a senior studying education studies, of Higginson

Hallie Carger, a senior studying social work, of Searcy

