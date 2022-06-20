Students named to Harding University dean’s list
The following students are among more than 1,200 Harding University students included on the dean’s list for grades achieved during the spring 2022 semester:
Michela Luna, a junior studying international business, of Searcy
David Breezeel, a senior studying information systems, of Searcy
Nick Aziamov, a sophomore studying finance, of Searcy
Jobe Thomas, a sophomore studying public administration, of Searcy
Tayler Roetzel, a senior studying elementary education, of Bald Knob
Jaden Zerby, a senior studying civil engineering, of Searcy
Meredith Williams, a senior studying social work, of Higginson
Allie Nesbitt, a junior studying exercise science, of Searcy
Gabriela McClure, a senior studying social work, of Searcy
Rachel Story, a junior studying international business, of Searcy
Jordan Ashmore, a senior studying management and management and business ethics, of Searcy
Anna Lewis, a junior studying social work, of Searcy
Nora Vaughn, a junior studying integrated marketing communication, of Searcy
Jeffrey Mercer, a sophomore studying information systems, of Searcy
Aubrey Jones, a sophomore studying theater education, of Searcy
Emma Grace Steil, a senior studying social work, of Searcy
Kayce Harr, a junior studying elementary education, of Judsonia
Ryan Fox, a junior studying integrated marketing communication, of Searcy
Isaiah Lawson, a junior studying computer science, of Searcy
Ben Lane, a senior studying public relations, of Searcy
Breanna Borst, a junior studying special education, of Searcy
Rachel Dawson, a junior studying health studies, of Judsonia
Talon Parkridge, a sophomore studying accounting, of Bradford
Megan Drye, a senior studying marketing, of Searcy
Parker Cheatham, a senior studying integrated marketing communication, of Searcy
Kristin Walker, a senior studying information systems and management and business ethics, of Searcy
Kaitlyn Theobald, a sophomore studying exercise science, of Searcy
Davis Morgan, a senior studying accounting and information systems, of Searcy
Zoe Hearyman, a sophomore studying psychology, of Searcy
Maryella Baker, a sophomore studying leadership and ministry and social work, of Searcy
Walker Hendricks, a senior studying chemistry and physics, of Searcy
Parker McNeal, a sophomore studying cognitive neuroscience and preprofessional health science, of Searcy
Parker Harr, a senior studying accounting, of Searcy
Jacob Johns, a senior studying mathematics, of El Paso
Sydney Roach, a junior studying middle level education, of Bald Knob
Carman Barker, a senior studying cognitive neuroscience, of Searcy
Alina Stout, a senior studying Bible and ministry and mathematics, of Searcy
Anna Westbrook, a senior studying public relations, of Searcy
Julianne Baker, a junior studying interdisciplinary studies, of Searcy
Maren Bonham, a senior studying public relations, of Vilonia
Isaac Miller, a sophomore studying medical humanities, of Searcy
JoAnna White, a junior studying medical humanities, of Searcy
Miah Maples, a junior studying communication sciences and disorders, of Searcy
Jorge Estrada, a Junior studying computer engineering, of Searcy
Ethan Gardner, a senior studying information systems and information systems, of Beebe
Evan Hall, a junior studying mechanical engineering, of Searcy
Theo Westbrook, a sophomore studying Bible and ministry, of Searcy
Dakota Allinder, a senior studying media production, of Beebe
Jordan Procell, a sophomore studying international business, of Searcy
Haley Cleveland, a post baccalaureate studying prerequisites, of Searcy
Megan Lisenbee, a senior studying social work, of Searcy
Layne Turley, a senior studying management and business ethics and marketing, of Judsonia
Maribeth Jones, a junior studying health studies, of Searcy
Emily Byrd, a senior studying elementary education, of Searcy
Gracie Metheny, a senior studying accounting and information systems, of Searcy
Carlie Shelton, a sophomore studying integrated marketing communication, of Searcy
Kadyn Harris, a junior studying accounting and information systems, of Searcy
Ashlyn Mullins, a sophomore studying health studies, of Judsonia
Abby Howell, a sophomore studying environmental science, of Searcy
Gracie Hardin, a sophomore studying communication sciences and disorders, of El Paso
Jackson Benight, a senior studying integrated marketing communication, of Searcy
Caden Burks, a senior studying sport and recreation management, of Searcy
Clara Henderson, a senior studying social work, of Searcy
Debra McSpadden, a senior studying integrated marketing communication, of Searcy
Katie Cooper, a senior studying English, of Judsonia
Kyle Shanachilubwa, a senior studying computer science with an embedded math minor, of Searcy
Yenifer Mora, a sophomore studying health studies, of Searcy
Karrisa Neal, a senior studying marketing, of Searcy
Alyssa Toye, a junior studying English, of Searcy
Kendrick Douglas, a sophomore studying health studies, of Beebe
Emma Hendricks, a junior studying elementary education, of Searcy
Lawson Neal, a junior studying computer science, of Searcy
Greg Supratman, a sophomore studying computer science, of Searcy
Jake Dugger, a junior studying information systems, of Searcy
Avalyn Taylor, a sophomore studying communication sciences and disorders and speech-language pathology, of Beebe
Aleea Starck, a junior studying biochemistry and Spanish, of Searcy
Jon Holland, a senior studying computer science, of Searcy
Aaron Snow, a junior studying exercise science, of Searcy
Brittan Harlow, a senior studying interdisciplinary studies, of Searcy
Charissa Mitchell, a senior studying elementary education, of Searcy
Ryan Matlock, a senior studying psychology, of Searcy
Carli Slayton, a senior studying communication sciences and disorders, of Searcy
Greg Jones, a senior studying criminal justice, of Bradford
Onycha Long, a junior studying history, of Bald Knob
Anna Grace Glenn, a senior studying marketing, of Searcy
Megan Bolding, a senior studying management and management and business ethics, of Judsonia
Sophia Nguyen, a junior studying psychology, of Searcy
Megan Sledge, a senior studying integrative studies, of Searcy
Marlen Avila, a sophomore studying finance of Judsonia
Caleb Campbell, a senior studying sport and recreation management, of Searcy
Justin Osborn, a senior studying media production, of Searcy
Emily Wright, a sophomore studying health studies, of Searcy
Lydia Fleener, a sophomore studying health sciences, of Searcy
Hunter Corker, a sophomore studying health sciences, of Searcy
Haydn Corker, a sophomore studying accounting, of Searcy
Will Wright, a senior studying criminal justice, of Searcy
Christin Wood, a senior studying communication sciences and disorders, of Searcy
Julia Walker, a senior studying accounting and information systems, of Searcy
David Vo, a sophomore studying biochemistry, of Searcy
Sydnie Vick, a senior studying communication sciences and disorders, of Searcy
Tommy Ghent, a senior studying music education and music education, of Bald Knob
Maddie Lowry, a junior studying health studies, of Searcy
Bailey King, a senior studying history, of Searcy
Adrian Roberts, a junior studying marketing, of Bald Knob
Cerra Cathryn Anderson, a sophomore studying English, of Bradford
Alyssa Dodson, a junior studying English, of Searcy
Ally Murphy, a sophomore studying biochemistry, of Searcy
Ann-Clayton Beason, a sophomore studying accounting, of Searcy
Tori Boggs, a senior studying English, of McRae
Liz Fisher, a sophomore studying political science, of Searcy
Stone Sheffield, a junior studying integrated marketing communication, of Searcy
Elizabeth Bashaw-Butler, a senior studying social work, of Searcy
Kendra Neill, a senior studying graphic design, of Searcy
Alden Graves, a senior studying psychology, of Searcy
Chukwuma Umezurike, a post baccalaureate studying computer science with an embedded math minor, of Searcy
John Luke McGalliard, a sophomore studying health studies, of Searcy
Elaine Helpenstill, a senior studying leadership and ministry and social work, of Searcy
Bailey Money, a senior studying elementary education, of Searcy
Marlee Vaughn, a junior studying accounting and information systems, of Searcy
Melissa Allen, a senior studying nursing, of Searcy
Caleb Lowe, a senior studying education studies, of Higginson
Hallie Carger, a senior studying social work, of Searcy
