Easy one skillet stroganoff

Ingredients:
1 lb ground meat seasoned, cooked, drained
1 lb dried pasta (we used wide egg noodles)
4 cups broth or water
Salt and pepper to taste
1/4 to 1/2 cup sour cream
1 cup cream
Directions: In large skillet with cover, place cooked meat, broth, salt, pepper and bring to boil. Add noodles. Stir. Taste for seasoning. Add more seasoning if desired. Cover and simmer for 20 minutes. Uncover and stir in cream and sour cream. Simmer for 7 to 10 minutes until sauce thickens.
Video available at www.youtube.com/c/Hub1506Official.
Covering the skillet reduces the time it takes the liquid to boil.
