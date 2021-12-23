Online Exclusive: Submitted by Dr. Jerit Davis, a native of Searcy. Davis wrote this piece about his grandfather who was from the Pangburn area.
The drink was hot. Steaming silently from a quaint ceramic mug. I never understood why people would drink hot liquids that did not possess chocolate, sugar or marshmallows. At this time in my life coffee had not entered its place into one of the reasons I get up in the morning. But this was not coffee… it was water. No tea, no herbal concoction, but just plain hot water.
His hands were dark, almost red I remember. Callused from years of hard labor complete with scars, growths, and the wrinkles only time will stamp on us. They silently held the handle like a sniper patiently waiting for the target to appear. Sip after sip he took. I never asked why or how he could stand just drinking such a boring drink. My glass was full of ice-cold soda much to mother’s peril. You see when you are with Papa, mom’s rules are just suggestions.
He was not a large man, albeit a little on the round side across the midriff. He would sit sort of slumped in his chair as if he had just walked 10 miles to arrive at the little café that was little more than 20 feet away from his truck that sat hilariously in the street with the driver side door open. When I asked him once the reason, he replied with the simplest yet most profound answer one could give: “Well, I’ll just have to open it again.”
The hair was dark. Always dark all the way until the last few years of his life. I still see it when I look in the mirror or examine a photograph of myself, my mother, or my daughter. Thankfully not a stitch of baldness, that was plentiful on my father’s side of the tree however I traded the hair for predisposition to diabetes. On his right cheek was raised skin lesion that was of no medical concern but always was a defining characteristic of his face. And that smile. Never will I forget it.
The patrons would file in and file out. Most were locals and typically regulars. My Papa was among them. It was about as close as you get the bar scene at Cheers when Norm entered the room. Tommy was known by all. The tables were long and invited a cafeteria like experience where people would sit together and talk. There were no phones, no laptops open, no wifi, just the occasional local paper laying out on a table for anyone to read if they cared at all what was happening beyond the borders of White County Arkansas.
When I was young, I would spend summers with my grandparents like many children do. It was a win win win situation – Grandkids love their grandparents, grandparents love spending time with the grandkids, and parents love grandparents spending time with the grandkids. This became way more evident when I too became a parent. My grandmother, who I called Mema, was always an elegant woman. Well put together, soft spoken, intelligent, the kind of woman you would never expect my Papa to be married too. They were two worlds co-existing together: outside, tractors and trucks much of which look to have no place on the road, piles of stuff from years of farm work, and the gentle constant echoes of cattle calling to one another. Inside, however, was a different story. It was here that a photoshoot for Good Housekeeping magazine could easily be planned without any preparation needed.
While I enjoyed the comforts of my Mema’s hospitality at home, it was with my Papa that my heart belonged. The mud, the cows, the machines. We would make our rounds in the truck and on the tractor checking on the cattle. There was a distinct pitch to his whistle that was deafening and able to be heard across state lines. A talent that sadly ended with my mother. The cows would respond as if they knew what he wanted. “That one there,” he would say. “She’s going to have a calf soon.” How did he know? While biology comprehension was still several years off for me, I knew enough to appreciate how intuitive he must be to recognize that. His wealth of knowledge did not originate in books or seminars… he learned on the job and working with his family.
When the morning was complete, we would stroll into the bustling town of Pangburn with a population of 256 unless someone died overnight. A single cross street with 1 stop sign hosted a handful of shops one of which was a small café on the corner. There, the real work would begin for me: sitting for hours while my Papa sipped hot water.
Still, why the hot water? We would eat but that wasn’t the point of the visit. As we sat endlessly people came and went. Most were like my grandfather involved in some sort of agricultural business but there were also a variety of other professions represented. What was lacking was anyone with a college degree. That did not stop the battle for intellectual supremacy. The paper that day read, “Vice President George H. W. Bush debates Governor Michael Dukakis.” The men present were mostly of the generation where they remember their parents hailing FDR as the second coming of Christ.
They all were up in arms about how the working people were all but forgotten in this country. Understandable given the contenders were both rich men with ivy league pedigrees. Not once do I remember either candidate stopping by my hometown asking for the votes of its citizens. I’m sure there were many more important states to lock down with much larger electoral significance. At the time the people of AR put up with the Clinton’s despite all their shady dealings. The economy was good, people were free to go about their business, and at the end of the day that was what was most important. But there was a shift in thought no doubt about who really cared about the average Pangburn citizen.
Papa would sit and listening offering an occasional comment or two… or ten. Opinions would fly. Armchair quarterbacking was a staple amongst these people. The waitress would indulge their comments and carousing ensuring decent tip would be included with the check. “More water, Tommy?” Again, why the water? Years later, I learned the answer, like the open door of his pickup truck, was simple: the water was free.
After a long 2-3 hours it was finally time to leave. Only because we were the only ones left in the quiet café by this time. Back to the farm for the afternoon check of the cattle along with what typically was a few random chores most of which I did not mind… except one: rocks. It was important to maintain the fields by bushhogging but the place they lived at was basically sitting on top of the Ozark shale formations. In other words, a bunch of rocks with a little grass growing on it. One large stone could easily break one of the massive blades that mowed the fields. We would take the tractor out into the pasture where I would walk in front of it picking up whatever I could lift. It was something that I admit I hated at the time but would do it in a heartbeat today if he was sitting on that old John Deere.
The long summer days provided opportunity to run to the fishing pond before supper, ride the four wheeler, and generally just enjoy being a kid. A days work afforded me the right to do so. I told my dad that when I grew up I wanted to be farmer just like my grandfather. Seemed like an easy gig to my 10 year old self. I was not privy to the hours or work that happened when I wasn’t visiting or the fact that my Papa was not just working but spending time with his grandson. He wouldn’t lecture me or give me verbal diatribes of wisdom; he just lived his life in front of me. A simple man, a simple life complete with success and failure.
I learned to be patient and to not be afraid when the plans are not working out like I expected or even hoped. There was an intrinsic value in just sitting still drinking the water and observing the world around you. I’m sure there were times he felt grief, sadness, and uncertainty. We all do. But his motto in life was “It’ll work out.” His consistency combined with his frugality made for a comfortable life most could only dream of. It enabled all who followed him to succeed myself included. The legacy lives on and each time I see a picture of myself looking more like him with every passing year I am hopeful that one day I will sit in a café with my grandkids hold a mug in my hand: But with coffee thanks to Papa.
