Double Chocolate Hot Cocoa

Makes 2 servings
1 cup heavy whipping cream(240 mL)
1 cup milk(240 mL)
1 bar 70 percent dark chocolate3.5 ounces (100 grams)
2 tablespoons cocoa powder
2 teaspoons sugar (optional)
2 teaspoons vanilla extract (add off heat)
Marshmallows as desired
Directions: Place a medium-size heavy-bottomed sauce pan on stove top on low heat. Pour cream and milk into pan. Add 1 bar of chocolate broken into pieces and cocoa powder into milk mixture. Stir constantly until chocolate has completely incorporated. When chocolate comes to a low boil, remove from heat and add vanilla. Pour into desired mugs and garnish as desired. Enjoy.
May use 2 cups milk or 2 cups half and half
Use your favorite chocolate bar. If using milk chocolate or semisweet chocolate, sugar is not recommended.
Vegan option: Use oat milk, almond milk or coconut milk and coconut cream. Vegan chocolate and marshmallows.
