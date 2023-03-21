The Arkansas Farm Bureau Foundation is partnering with Arkansas Hunters Feeding the Hungry, with an initial gift of $25,000 that could triple with contributions from others. The program adds to the hunger relief efforts that Arkansas Farm Bureau and county farm bureaus have supported to fight food insecurity in Arkansas.

The foundation's board of directors recently approved the donation to AHFH, and agreed to match, up to an additional $25,000, any donations made by county farm bureaus, individuals and other entities, meaning a total of $75,000 is possible for the program.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.