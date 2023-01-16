About 43 million Americans – one in five adults – read below a third-grade level; in Arkansas, it is one in seven adults. In White County, 13 percent of adults struggle with low literacy. That means they have difficulty filling out a job application, understanding a newspaper article, reading a ballot or reading a book to their children.

Literacy is the foundation of everything. Low literacy reduces income, health and quality of life for individuals and families, and increases costs for society.

Dixie Evans is the executive director of the Literacy Council of White County. She can be reached by email at dixieevans@whitecountyliteracy.org or phone at (501) 278-5500.

