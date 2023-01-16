About 43 million Americans – one in five adults – read below a third-grade level; in Arkansas, it is one in seven adults. In White County, 13 percent of adults struggle with low literacy. That means they have difficulty filling out a job application, understanding a newspaper article, reading a ballot or reading a book to their children.
Literacy is the foundation of everything. Low literacy reduces income, health and quality of life for individuals and families, and increases costs for society.
Developing a skilled workforce is important to our state’s economy. According to the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy, the average annual income of adults with low literacy who are employed is $34,000, nearly two times lower than the incomes of workers with even slightly higher levels of literacy. About two-thirds of employed adults with low literacy earn less than $16,000 per year. The majority of these adults lack the skills necessary to even begin work to obtain a GED.
Currently, the state supports 23 adult literacy councils, which in fiscal year 2022 served just over 1,500 low-level adult learners. By providing educational opportunities for low-level adult learners, we can lay the framework for them to learn skills and earn the credentials to lead them to available job opportunities and help them achieve self-sufficiency.
Sherry, who was a student of the Literacy Council of White County, is an example of this. She came to the literacy council struggling while in cosmetology school. We worked with the school to get necessary accommodations, such as audio books and read aloud testing, so she could experience success, while remediating her reading skills.
Sherry attended classes diligently twice a week. In a matter of five months, she increased her grade reading from barely a first-grade level to almost a fifth-grade reading level. Sherry passed her cosmetology state board exam on the first try and has gone on to have a stable and successful career in cosmetology.
In 2016, she was named the Adult Learning Alliance “Student of the Year.” Sherry said at the awards ceremony, “This award means more to me than my high school diploma did. I couldn’t read my diploma, but I can read this award.”
Founded in 1971, the Adult Learning Alliance was created to advocate, train, fund and support a statewide network of community-based literacy councils that are providing those educational opportunities. Through a team of 300-plus volunteer tutors, adult learners received free one-on-one tutoring or classes in reading, digital, math, health, English and financial literacy.
With a population of about three million, we have barely touched 1 percent of those Arkansans who need our services. We need to improve literacy and give all Arkansans the opportunity to succeed, and one guaranteed way to do that is to increase adult literacy funding.
Local councils around the state in partnership with the Adult Learning Alliance of Arkansas are asking the Legislature to increase funding for these programs in order to reach more adults, increase services and expand into unserved counties. This increase in funding will be a great investment in Arkansas, as improving adult literacy has profound economic impact. For example, estimates by Proliteracy indicate that simply bringing every low-literate adult up to a sixth-grade reading level would add $2.2 trillion to the U.S. economy. Imagine the impact of increased adult literacy on the economy of Arkansas.
I ask that each person reading this article call or write their Arkansas legislator in favor of increasing adult literacy funding.
Dixie Evans is the executive director of the Literacy Council of White County. She can be reached by email at dixieevans@whitecountyliteracy.org or phone at (501) 278-5500.
Dixie Evans is the executive director of the Literacy Council of White County. She can be reached by email at dixieevans@whitecountyliteracy.org or phone at (501) 278-5500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.