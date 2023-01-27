The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture has released the 2023 edition of three publications containing updated research-based recommendations for managing pests, weeds and diseases in row-crop agriculture as well as fruit, vegetable and garden production.

The guides are available online for download, and nearly 20,000 printed copies have been distributed to county extension offices. where residents can pick up free copies.

