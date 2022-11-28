Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Buffalo gunman pleads guilty in racist supermarket massacre
- High court to hear arguments over Biden's deportation policy
- Drying California lake to get $250M in US drought funding
- China lockdown protests pause as police flood city streets
- GOP's new committee leaders prepare blitz of investigations
- Democrats kept the Senate this year, but 2024 may be harder
- Biden calls on Congress to head off potential rail strike
- Erupting Hawaii volcano spurs warning for people to prepare
Most Popular
Articles
- 38-year-old woman from Searcy dies in early Saturday crash after hitting trees, culvert
- Vehicle collides with four pedestrians near Holiday of Lights lighting ceremony Tuesday night; no life-threatening injuries
- Bald Knob 87-year-old missing since Wednesday afternoon found safe Friday evening
- Global 'food availability problem' predicted in next six to 24 months by Harding speaker
- Accused murderer's attorney asks that evidence about victim's gun be excluded from December trial
- Beebe firefighters 'stoked' about being featured in fundraising calendar to raise money for 2023 drive-through light display
- All but one of Riverview's schools received D last spring on ESSA Index
- Searcy, Kensett mayoral candidates make final pitches before early voting begins in runoffs Tuesday
- Searcy swim team
- Don't forget Mimi's cranberry jelly
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.