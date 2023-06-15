Life is busy — especially for those in the age groups who are caring for or watching out for a person of advanced age. Many are still working and/or raising children and all that stage of life entails.
From experience, I know that we can become so occupied with the demands of daily life that we are not noticing some vital things regarding the senior citizens in our lives. I know because I lived this with my dear, sweet mother. At the time, I was a national sales manager for a large chemical company and was traveling all over the country chasing or closing business deals.
I spent the days I was actually in Searcy seeing to my mother’s needs such as grocery shopping, prepping meals, laundry, house cleaning, prescriptions, doctor appointments and trying to find some time in there somewhere to get her out of her house. I am certainly high energy, but will freely admit that at times, it was a bit overwhelming. I found myself focusing on a constantly rotating and growing "to-do" list.
I distinctly remember the day when I sat down next to Mama in her home as she was napping in her recliner and I was reading on my Kindle. It was a welcomed and peaceful reprieve from the frenzied early hours of the day. I glanced over at her and just looked, and looked, and looked. She was thinner. Her color was different. Her hair needed a cut. She didn’t have on her signature lipstick and ... those were the same clothes she had on the day prior.
Tears started to fall, and I realized that I was off the mark when it came to my Mama and her care. I prayed for awareness, guidance, wisdom and stamina to make changes. I got it.
From that moment on, the first item on my list was to see and closely observe my mama — to notice her, her face, her body, her voice, the look in her eyes, the tone of her voice. It made a huge difference in her quality of life, because I was plugged in to her, not a to-do list of things related to her care.
I began utilizing prescription drug delivery services and I pinged my church family to help with errands when I was traveling and to just check in on her or bring food. These adjustments allowed me to focus more closely on my mama. It was a precious lesson for me.
So, what can you do as a caregiver or the person watching out for a senior citizen to allow you to focus more on the person and not the errands? Utilize community services!!! White County Aging Program can transport that senior to appointments within White County. We can ensure that senior gets to the grocery store to shop for groceries, which is a part of maintaining some independence and is an immense part of that senior’s positive outlook on life.
While so many of us are gratefully utilizing online shopping and drive-up pick-up for groceries, these elderly people long to just go to the store and shop for themselves. The steps are good for them. The exposure to other people is good for them. But, primarily, simply being able to choose their own food in the grocery store is a basic luxury that boosts their confidence, and one many no longer have because they do not have transportation.
Another thing you can do is to put your senior citizen in your car and bring them to visit one of our senior centers in Bradford, Griffithville, Pangburn or Searcy. Fellowship and interaction is absolutely essential to maintaining a positive outlook and that positive outlook impacts quality of life, longevity and independence, among other things. Call us and we will send someone to your loved one’s home to introduce WCAP and what we have to offer.
Our sole purpose is to serve the senior citizens of White County by feeding them, transporting them and providing a venue with activities that are geared toward seniors and their interests. If we do not offer something of interest, then make a suggestion. Believe me, we are always looking for ways to attract and meet the needs of the seniors in our communities.
Lastly, to those families and caregivers and the ones watching over a senior citizen — bring them to a senior center and get them coming regularly. Then, come and eat lunch with them occasionally and let them show you off and just be a part of their world for a bit. This WCAP world has been created specifically for them, their benefit and so that we can continue “Serving Those Who Have Served Us.”
We want to contribute in a big way to their continued quality of life and maintaining their independence for as long as possible. It is a privilege that we do not take lightly and that we focus on every day through the means at our disposal.
If you would like to volunteer or donate to our cause, please contact me at the Lightle Center, our headquarters, located at 2200 E. Moore Ave. in Searcy or call me.
Deborah Dare is program director of the White County Aging Program Inc. She can be reached by calling (501) 268-2587.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.