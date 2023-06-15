Life is busy — especially for those in the age groups who are caring for or watching out for a person of advanced age. Many are still working and/or raising children and all that stage of life entails.

From experience, I know that we can become so occupied with the demands of daily life that we are not noticing some vital things regarding the senior citizens in our lives. I know because I lived this with my dear, sweet mother. At the time, I was a national sales manager for a large chemical company and was traveling all over the country chasing or closing business deals.

Deborah Dare is program director of the White County Aging Program Inc. She can be reached by calling (501) 268-2587.

